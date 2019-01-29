ENTERTAINMENT

Tracy Morgan Is A Hoot As Lou Bega In Faux 'Mambo No. 5' Biopic

Jimmy Kimmel strikes just the right note as his producer.

If the success of “Bohemian Rhapsody” spurs even more musical biopics, we could do worse than Tracy Morgan playing one-hit wonder Lou Bega, who became famous for the song “Mambo No. 5.”

The trailer, featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday, isn’t real, but the laughs are.

And Kimmel pulls off a heckuva supporting turn as the sage producer driving Morgan’s Bega to greatness. 

Watch above.

