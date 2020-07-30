Tracy Morgan And Megan Wollover Are Divorcing In 'Challenging Time'

Tracy Morgan said Wednesday that he and Megan Wollover are divorcing in a “challenging time for all involved.”

“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce,” the star of “The Last O.G.” said in a statement to People. “This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Wollover, who shares 7-year-old daughter Maven with the comedian, filed for divorce on Tuesday, a rep said. “This is a private matter for the family,” Wollover’s rep said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Megan’s primary focus remains the best interest of the parties’ daughter. She asks that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” trouper and Wollover met in 2012 and married in August 2015, a little more than a year after a New Jersey Turnpike wreck nearly killed Morgan. The limousine he was riding in was struck by a Walmart truck, killing his friend James McNair and leaving the “30 Rock” actor with a traumatic brain injury and multiple broken bones.

“My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet,” Morgan tweeted on the fifth anniversary of the crash in June 2019. “I live every day trying to do right by them and the most of this second chance.”