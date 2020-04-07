Tracy Morgan Says He And His Wife Are 'Role-Playing A Lot' In Isolation

Comedian Tracy Morgan did not fail to entertain viewers when he shared how he and his wife are getting through self-isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ― and he offered some thoughts on President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis.

Morgan, 51, appeared on the “Today” show on Tuesday and quipped to host Hoda Kotb that life in self-isolation at home has been a bit raunchy. Morgan joked that he got his wife pregnant three times in three weeks, and added that the two of them are “role-playing a lot.”

“She’s playing the young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus. And I’m the scientist who discovered the cure, and she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life. And I mean anything,” he said with a big smile.

It's never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan is on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about coronavirus and dealing with the unknown, "We all got to pull together as people," he says. pic.twitter.com/nVG8DjAxg2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2020

Kotb attempted to reroute the conversation to talk about Morgan’s house, which led to Morgan explaining how the Bronx Zoo tiger recently diagnosed with coronavirus has him worried about his own pets.

Morgan also showed off what he described as an N95 surgical mask that he’s been wearing outside. He emphasized that he “absolutely” adheres to all the safety precautions that health experts have urged people to take, in order to help slow the spread of the disease.

He added that he loves health care workers and essential workers who are “fighting the front line.”

“They’re my heroes,” he said. “While we’re running out of the burning building, the firemen are running in.”

As the erratic interview continued, Morgan described the third season of his show “The Last O.G.” as a “gift to the world to keep you entertained,” and implored people at home to “stay safe.” He also defended Trump against those who have criticized his handling of the disease.

“Right now, we’re struggling. People want to criticize the president, but imagine being the president of a country and your country got sick. So it’s difficult for him,” he said. “We all got to pull together as people now. Now is not the time for blame.”

Unsurprisingly, the response to the bizarre and politically charged interview has been mixed, with Morgan’s name trending on Twitter shortly after the segment aired. Here’s what people on the platform had to say about it:

Tracy Morgan said he impregnated his wife 3 times in 3 weeks, wants to get his gorilla tested for ‘rona, has a N95 mask, and said we shouldn’t place blame on Trump for how he’s handled the pandemic. Hoda gracefully got through that interview, but I know she was like... pic.twitter.com/Bcrvrj6WTM — Jennifer D. Laws (@jenniferdlaws) April 7, 2020

Tracy Morgan reaches across the divide.



If some reason Kanye West doesn't run for president then I'll vote for Tracy. — ♦️Brent's Despise♦️ (@brent74) April 7, 2020

Tracy Morgan on the #TodayShow is hilarious this morning 😂😂😂. Hoda is so uncomfortable — BennyHaHa (@BennyHaHa13) April 7, 2020

Funny how the #trumpers are saying Tracy Morgan is trending because he defended trump when actually he’s trending because of a cringe-worthy interview. Kudos to @hodakotb for keeping it together during that shit show of an interview. — Kidding Right? (@Kiddingright4) April 7, 2020