Tracy Wakefield, the widow of the late Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, has died, the team announced Wednesday.
“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts,” Stacy Wakefield’s family said in a statement issued via the Major League Baseball team.
“She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses,” the statement continued.
“The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken.”
Stacy Wakefield’s family remembered her as a “strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come.”
The family said, “We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”
They thanked her medical team, “who helped from her diagnosis to today,” and requested privacy to grieve.
The family did not state her cause of death. In September, Tim Wakefield’s former teammate Curt Shilling said on a podcast that the Wakefields had both been diagnosed with cancer. The couple said at the time that information was shared without their permission.
Tim Wakefield died in October aged 57. His wife was 53 at the time of her death, according to The Associated Press.
In an October statement, the Red Sox described the two-time World Series champion as “one of the most unique pitchers of his generation and a key part of the most successful era in the history” of the team.
He died of brain cancer, the team said.
The Wakefields are survived by their children, Trevor, 19, and Brianna, 17.
The couple was known for their community and philanthropic work, including for the Red Sox Foundation and Boston’s Jimmy Fund, a cancer charity, where their loss was reportedly felt deeply.
“Their goal was to help as many kids as they could,” Lisa Scherber, the director of patient and family programs at the Jimmy Fund Clinic, told The Athletic. “And later, when they were both in this situation, they didn’t stop.”