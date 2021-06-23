The Trailer For Netflix's New Dating Show 'Sexy Beasts' Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Join us won’t you at the rock bottom (or peak, depending on whom you’re asking) of culture to enjoy the fruits of a Netflix brainstorming session gone terribly awry.

Furries are going mainstream in the first trailer for the upcoming reality series “Sexy Beasts,” which sees real-life singles find love while sporting cutting-edge prosthetics that transform them into shockingly realistic pandas, devils, beavers and dolphins ― yes, with a complementary blowhole.

The new reality dating series, which is set to hit the streaming service July 21, aims to reinvent the blind date by asking “Would you fall in love with someone based on personality alone?” under the strangest circumstances possible.

Each episode will follow one single person who is paired with three potential love interests, all of whom are wearing Hollywood-level makeup and prosthetics. After a series of dates, the contestant will select their match without seeing the person’s real face, which will be revealed after the final decision. Chaos, naturally, ensues.

“Catastrophe” star Rob Delaney will be narrating the game, according to Variety, which notes the series has already been given a two-season order with another batch of episodes set to be released later this year. To craft the jaw-dropping looks, the show has tapped prosthetics master Kristyan Mallett, who has worked on the “Mission Impossible” franchise and Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “Sandman.”

“Sexy Beasts” is based off a British series of the same name, which aired in 2014 and has since been adapted and broadcast in several countries on the heels of the success of the “Masked Singer” franchise.

As of late, Netflix has, of course, cornered the market with out-of-the-box reality TV show concepts with series like “Love Is Blind,” which requires singles to date without ever seeing each other, and “Too Hot Too Handle,” which forbids contestants from having any sexual contact over several weeks.

After the trailer dropped, social media was buzzing with a flurry (furry?) of reactions to the series with some expressing genuine excitement about the bonkers premise and one person writing, “This is why we deserve the meteor.”

okay that’s it. the furry agenda in hollywood is real. https://t.co/fUku0CF462 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 23, 2021

how high am i https://t.co/GLSolybRwP — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 23, 2021

I’ve never been more excited for a show in my entire life. https://t.co/Wr0R39bsDd — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) June 23, 2021

This is why we deserve the meteor. https://t.co/YUo58TWdll — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 23, 2021

“Oh no! I can’t tell wether the thin, certainly conventionally attractive, able bodied woman underneath the dolphin mask is a 9 or a 10!”



In no way is this on “personality alone”, Netflix, but go off, I guess. https://t.co/pi3sUp3d8K — Kendall Youens (@kendallybrown) June 23, 2021

You know what... this is one time I'm actually okay with a lack of LGBTQ representation in a show.



Y'all can keep this. https://t.co/tZwRsTnCWz — Eric Crumrine (@ECrumrine) June 23, 2021