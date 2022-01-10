A bloodied pilot who made an emergency crash landing was pulled from his plane by police just seconds before a train barreled into the aircraft in California on Sunday.

The dramatic scene at a Metrolink rail crossing in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles was caught on video by police body cameras:

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022

Police said the plane lost power, which caused it to crash on the railroad crossing.

The pilot, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to a regional trauma center. Los Angeles County Public Works described the pilot’s injuries as “minor” and said Metrolink service would resume in the area by evening.