A bloodied pilot who made an emergency crash landing was pulled from his plane by police just seconds before a train barreled into the aircraft in California on Sunday.
The dramatic scene at a Metrolink rail crossing in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles was caught on video by police body cameras:
Police said the plane lost power, which caused it to crash on the railroad crossing.
The pilot, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to a regional trauma center. Los Angeles County Public Works described the pilot’s injuries as “minor” and said Metrolink service would resume in the area by evening.
There were no other reports of injuries.