50 Funny Tweets That Sum Up Train Travel

"I'm going to be on this Amtrak train for 70 minutes so I brought 70 snacks."

Like flying, train travel today is much less glamorous than it used to be. Indeed, the experience is less “high society passengers solving mysteries” and more “people in sweatpants cramped in close quarters glaring at that one guy talking on his cellphone in the quiet car.”

But at least people can laugh (and tweet) about it. We’ve rounded up 50 funny tweets about train travel.

