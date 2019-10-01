All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (Sept. 29-Oct. 5)

Liam Longman/Miramax Films The cast of "Trainspotting"

Netflix adds a ton of movies at the start of the month, but the list of arrivals doesn’t include many classics.

The company debuts three major Netflix Original movies later in October, and seems to be making sure you focus on those ― “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” “The Laundromat” and “Dolemite Is My Name” ― instead of watching older movies.

That said, the 1996 film “Trainspotting” joins the service on Tuesday, and that’s at least one older movie worthy of attention. You can read more about “Trainspotting” and watch its trailer below. You can also check out the full list of movies joining Netflix this week to see if any other titles stick out to you.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost Streamline

The Notable Movie

"Trainspotting" Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in "Trainspotting"

Details: In this dark comedy based on a novel of the same name, a group of heroin-addicted friends living in Edinburgh, Scotland, party with drugs and alcohol while occasionally worrying about their future. When one of them essentially escapes to London, the rest of the crew follows and drags him back to their drug-addled shenanigans.

Ewan McGregor is the biggest star. Danny Boyle directed.

“Trainspotting” runs 1 hour, 33 minutes.

Read on: A sequel debuted in 2017 with the original cast and Boyle at the helm again. In a decision both sad and fitting, the sequel tells the story of the original characters still stuck in their old ways. McGregor described this in an interview with The New York Times, as he talked about his character, Renton:

There is something about the fact that they haven’t moved on. That’s what’s nice about Renton’s arrival in Edinburgh, which he hardly recognizes. The city has moved on in a way he hasn’t; when he falls back into the relationship with Simon, they all fall into the old patterns of their friendship.

Trailer:

The Full List of Movies Joining Netflix

Oct. 1

“93 days”

“A.M.I.”

“Along Came a Spider”

“Bad Boys”

“Bad Boys II”

“Blow”

“Charlie’s Angels”

“Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”

“Crash” (2004)

“Exit Wounds”

“Good Burger”

“Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”

“Honey 2”

“House of the Witch”

“Lagos Real Fake Life”

“Men in Black II”

“Moms at War”

“No Reservations”

“Ocean’s Thirteen”

“Ocean’s Twelve”

“One Direction: This Is Us”

“Payday”

“Rugrats in Paris: The Movie”

“Scream 2”

“Senna”

“Sin City”

“Sinister Circle”

“Supergirl”

“Superman Returns”

“Surf’s Up”

“The Bucket List”

“The Flintstones”

“The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas”

“The Island”

“The Pursuit of Happyness”

“The Rugrats Movie”

“The Time Traveler’s Wife”

“Trainspotting”

“Troy”

“Unaccompanied Minors”

“Walking Out”

Oct. 2