In the modern media landscape, it’s rare to find myriad news outlets all saying the same thing. So when The New York Times, CNN, Business Insider, Food And Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, Bon Appétit, Serious Eats, Food Network and CNET all declare a $28 fry pan from Amazon the nonstick skillet for your home kitchen, you should probably pay attention.
As Amazon’s bestseller in the woks and stir-fry pans category, this 10-inch aluminum nonstick pan from Tramontina boasts thousands of 5-star reviews. It’s dishwasher safe, can go in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and works with gas, electric and ceramic glass stove tops. The cast stainless handle comes with a removable silicone protector for better grip and heat protection as you’re cooking and the satin exterior finish is easy to clean and looks sharp when hanging on a rack or resting on your stovetop.
Made from commercial-grade, heavy-gauge aluminum that evenly and quickly distributes heat, the Tramontina’s reinforced nonstick interior keeps food from sticking on, saving you time and elbow grease. Weighing a little over 2 1/2 pounds, its not cumbersome to lift from a low drawer and is easy on the wrist as you use it.
Remember to care for your nonstick cookware properly by hand-washing it at room temperature with a soft, non-abrasive material.
The pleased reviewers include both chefs comparing Tramontina to heavy-duty restaurant brands and folks who don’t like to cook or clean, but do like scrambled eggs. Reviewers confirm the even heating of the pan and frequently state how easy it is to clean. For less than $30, its a great addition to any kitchen and will likely become your everyday favorite for pancake breakfasts or reheating last night’s pizza.
Promising reviews:
“this does exactly what its designed to - make small frying jobs easy. Eggs, grilled cheese, etc. No sticking, even heating, excellent construction, affordable.” — gd
“We’ve been using this pan regularly for a year and the coating is holding up really well! We’ve had a lot of nonstick pans that seemed like the wore out super quickly, not so with this one.” — Dai Newman
“I bought this to replace a very worn pan that I loved that is over 10yrs. When i looked at the bottom of the old pan it was also a Tramontina. LOVE THE QUALITY” — Kevin Brown -Sunwest Ventures
“This pan heats evenly, cleans right up and is just the right size at 10.5 inches to cook most everything. Why did I wait so long to buy it?!” — Wendy Ross
“During HOT Florida summers, we don’t love grilling outdoors. Tried cast iron ― too heavy. Got this Tramontina pan and, problem solved. Can easily cook chops and other meats with this great pan.” — FloridaLady
“I love this pan it is a great size and cleans up easy. I have a whole set they last a long time and I use them daily.” — Amazon customer