“this does exactly what its designed to - make small frying jobs easy. Eggs, grilled cheese, etc. No sticking, even heating, excellent construction, affordable.” — gd

“We’ve been using this pan regularly for a year and the coating is holding up really well! We’ve had a lot of nonstick pans that seemed like the wore out super quickly, not so with this one.” — Dai Newman

“I bought this to replace a very worn pan that I loved that is over 10yrs. When i looked at the bottom of the old pan it was also a Tramontina. LOVE THE QUALITY” — Kevin Brown -Sunwest Ventures

“This pan heats evenly, cleans right up and is just the right size at 10.5 inches to cook most everything. Why did I wait so long to buy it?!” — Wendy Ross

“During HOT Florida summers, we don’t love grilling outdoors. Tried cast iron ― too heavy. Got this Tramontina pan and, problem solved. Can easily cook chops and other meats with this great pan.” — FloridaLady

“I love this pan it is a great size and cleans up easy. I have a whole set they last a long time and I use them daily.” — Amazon customer