"Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness" by Da'Shaun L. Harrison
"A Dream of a Woman" by Casey Plett
"Summer Fun" by Jeanna Thornton
"She Who Became the Sun" by Shelley Parker-Chan
"Dear Senthuran" by Akwaeke Emezi
"Sorrowland" by Rivers Solomon
"Several People Are Typing" by Calvin Kasulke
"Tomorrow Will Be Different" by Sarah McBride
"Asegi Stories: Cherokee Queer and Two-Spirit Memory" by Qwo-Li Driskill
"The City in the Middle of the Night" by Charlie Jane Anders
"Detransition, Baby" by Torrey Peters
"Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe
"Paul Takes the Form of a Mortal Girl" by Andrea Lawlor
"The Good Arabs" by Eli Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch
"The Natural Mother of the Child" by Krys Malcolm Belc
"I'm Afraid of Men" by Vivek Shraya
"Black Boy Out Of Time" by Hari Ziyad
"A Natural History of Transition" by Callum Angus
"As Beautiful As Any Other" by Kaya Wilson