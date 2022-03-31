Shopping

Books By Trans And Non-Binary Authors To Read On Transgender Day Of Visibility 2022

In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, here are some trans and non-binary authors to support all year long.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Belly-Beast-Politics-Anti-Fatness-Anti-Blackness-ebook/dp/B08N6R281C?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6244ac94e4b0d8266aa712d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="&#x22;Belly of the Beast&#x22; by Da&#x2019;Shaun Harrison," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6244ac94e4b0d8266aa712d5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Belly-Beast-Politics-Anti-Fatness-Anti-Blackness-ebook/dp/B08N6R281C?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6244ac94e4b0d8266aa712d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">"Belly of the Beast" by Da’Shaun Harrison,</a> "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Several-People-Are-Typing-Novel/dp/0385547226?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6244ac94e4b0d8266aa712d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Several People Are Typing&#x22; by Calvin Kasulke" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6244ac94e4b0d8266aa712d5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Several-People-Are-Typing-Novel/dp/0385547226?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6244ac94e4b0d8266aa712d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Several People Are Typing" by Calvin Kasulke</a>, "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/She-Who-Became-Shelley-Parker-Chan/dp/1250621801?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6244ac94e4b0d8266aa712d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="She Who Became the Sun&#x22; by Shelley Parker-Chan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6244ac94e4b0d8266aa712d5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/She-Who-Became-Shelley-Parker-Chan/dp/1250621801?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6244ac94e4b0d8266aa712d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">She Who Became the Sun" by Shelley Parker-Chan</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Good-Arabs-English-Arabic/dp/1999058895?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6244ac94e4b0d8266aa712d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="&#x22;The Good Arabs&#x22; by Eli Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6244ac94e4b0d8266aa712d5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Good-Arabs-English-Arabic/dp/1999058895?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6244ac94e4b0d8266aa712d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">"The Good Arabs" by Eli Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch </a>.
Can’t get enough great reads? Join our official monthly book club, HuffPost Readable, to get great book suggestions and participate in important discussions with fellow book lovers.

Since 2009, March 31 has marked the International Transgender Day of Visibility. It was started by Rachel Crandall-Crocker, a transgender activist and psychotherapist living in Michigan, as a day to celebrate the lives of trans people while still acknowledging the systematic discrimination that trans people face. Whereas the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20 is a day to honor trans people who have been killed by transphobic violence, Trans Day of Visibility is more centered around the positive parts of transness and celebrating trans people and all their contributions to the world.

It’s a time to read up on trans history, educate yourself and others about gender terminology, celebrate trans artists and musicians and stock up on books by transgender and non-binary authors.

With Texas blocking trans youths’ access to healthcare and anti-trans health and educational bills popping up in over a dozen states, the 2022 Trans Day of Visibility feels extra important. In the name of diversifying your bookshelf and celebrating and supporting the wisdom and creativity of gender-expansive writers, we’ve rounded up a collection of books by transgender, transexual, non-binary, two-spirit and genderqueer writers.

1
Amazon
"Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness" by Da'Shaun L. Harrison
"Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness" is trans writer Da'Shaun L. Harrison's examination of desirability politics, gender roles, conceptions of "health" and the connections between fatphobia and racism.
Get it from Amazon for $14.69.
2
Amazon
"A Dream of a Woman" by Casey Plett
"A Dream of a Woman" is a collection of short stories about partnership, sex, addiction, romance, groundedness and love by trans writer Casey Plett.
Get it from Amazon for $16.71.
3
Amazon
"Summer Fun" by Jeanna Thornton
"Summer Fun" is trans writer Jeanna Thornton's darkly humorous novel following a trans woman superfan of a 1960s band.
Get it on Amazon for $20.79.
4
Amazon
"She Who Became the Sun" by Shelley Parker-Chan
"She Who Became the Sun" is a queer historical literary fantasy novel retelling the rise of the Ming dynasty, by genderqueer writer Shelley Parker-Chan.
Get it from Amazon for $19.28.
5
Amazon
"Dear Senthuran" by Akwaeke Emezi
"Dear Senthuran" is a memoir about gender, bodies, writing, relationships and spirituality by non-binary writer and artist Akwaeke Emezi.
Get it on Amazon for $19.59.
6
Amazon
"Sorrowland" by Rivers Solomon
"Sorrowland" is a gothic horror/fantasy literary novel about a pregnant woman escaping a cult only to be met with ghosts from the past. It's from trans writer Rivers Solomon.
Get it from Amazon for $22.86.
7
Amazon
"Several People Are Typing" by Calvin Kasulke
"Several People Are Typing" is transsexual writer Calvin Kasulke's satirical novel about a small PR firm and getting literally sucked into Slack.
Get it on Amazon for $15.30.
8
Amazon
"Tomorrow Will Be Different" by Sarah McBride
"Tomorrow Will Be Different" is an autobiography about coming out and trans activism by trans writer and Delaware state Senator Sarah McBride.
Get it from Amazon for $14.29.
9
Amazon
"Asegi Stories: Cherokee Queer and Two-Spirit Memory" by Qwo-Li Driskill
"Asegi Stories: Cherokee Queer and Two-Spirit Memory" is a scholarly work examining gender and sexuality in Cherokee culture by two-spirit writer Qwo-Li Driskill.
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
10
Amazon
"The City in the Middle of the Night" by Charlie Jane Anders
"The City in the Middle of the Night" is a sci-fi novel about a dystopic future where humans leave earth to colonize a nearly unlivable planet, written by trans writer and podcast host Charlie Jane Anders.
Get it from Amazon for $12.49.
11
Amazon
"Detransition, Baby" by Torrey Peters
"Detransition, Baby" is trans writer Torrey Peters' contemporary fiction novel about gender, sex, womanhood and relationships.
Get it from Amazon for $19.22.
12
Amazon
"Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe
"Gender Queer" is an autobiographical graphic novel about self-identity by non-binary writer Maia Kobabe.
Get it from Amazon for $14.10.
13
Amazon
"Paul Takes the Form of a Mortal Girl" by Andrea Lawlor
"Paul Takes the Form of a Mortal Girl" is non-binary writer Andrea Lawlor's speculative history novel about early '90s identity politics.
Get it from Amazon for $21.87.
14
Amazon
"The Good Arabs" by Eli Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch
"The Good Arabs" is a verse novel in English and Arabic about Arab and trans identity by trans writer Eli Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch.
Get it from Amazon for $18.
15
Amazon
"The Natural Mother of the Child" by Krys Malcolm Belc
"The Natural Mother of the Child" is a visual memoir comprised of essays about being a non-binary parent by transmasculine writer Krys Malcolm Belc.
Get it from Amazon for $17.04.
16
Amazon
"I'm Afraid of Men" by Vivek Shraya
"I'm Afraid of Men" is trans writer Vivek Shraya's exploration of the imposition of masculinity in childhood.
Get it from Amazon for $15.17.
17
Amazon
"Black Boy Out Of Time" by Hari Ziyad
"Black Boy Out Of Time" is a memoir from non-binary writer Hari Ziyad about being one of 19 children in a blended family and growing up as a queer Black person in Ohio.
Get it from Amazon for $8.24.
18
Amazon
"A Natural History of Transition" by Callum Angus
"A Natural History of Transition" is a collection of short stories by trans writer Callum Angus about transness, incorporating alternative history, horror and magic.
Get it from Amazon for $21.93.
19
Amazon
"As Beautiful As Any Other" by Kaya Wilson
"As Beautiful As Any Other" is a lyrical memoir from trans writer Kaya Wilson about vulnerability, power, grief, trauma, science, narrative and bodies.
Get it on Amazon for $28.93.
A resource for nonbiological lesbian moms

The Best Books For Queer Parents

