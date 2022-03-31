Can’t get enough great reads? Join our official monthly book club, HuffPost Readable, to get great book suggestions and participate in important discussions with fellow book lovers.

Since 2009, March 31 has marked the International Transgender Day of Visibility. It was started by Rachel Crandall-Crocker, a transgender activist and psychotherapist living in Michigan, as a day to celebrate the lives of trans people while still acknowledging the systematic discrimination that trans people face. Whereas the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20 is a day to honor trans people who have been killed by transphobic violence, Trans Day of Visibility is more centered around the positive parts of transness and celebrating trans people and all their contributions to the world.

It’s a time to read up on trans history, educate yourself and others about gender terminology, celebrate trans artists and musicians and stock up on books by transgender and non-binary authors.

With Texas blocking trans youths’ access to healthcare and anti-trans health and educational bills popping up in over a dozen states, the 2022 Trans Day of Visibility feels extra important. In the name of diversifying your bookshelf and celebrating and supporting the wisdom and creativity of gender-expansive writers, we’ve rounded up a collection of books by transgender, transexual, non-binary, two-spirit and genderqueer writers.

