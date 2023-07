30 Products To Help Transform Your Patio Into An Outdoor Oasis

A four-piece wicker furniture set

: "My husband and I picked out a similar set at a big box store that cost $200 more but it was out of stock so I decided to shop around and I am SO GLAD I did. This arrived in two days and was well packaged. I quickly unpacked it and separated all the parts into groups to make sure everything was there. I wasn’t missing any pieces. Once it was together and everything was tightened it feels very sturdy and well made. It fits out deck perfectly.. Neither of us our particularly tall and our deck is only 10x11 so we didn’t want something huge. It’s perfect for our space.. We just put it together last night so we will have to see about longevity but for now we are very happy." — Brooke A. Bailey