30 Products To Help Transform Your Patio Into An Outdoor Oasis

Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A waterproof light-up palm tree
Lightshare is a small business! Reviewer's note that while the palm tree withstands weather well, it is not wind-proof and should be weighed down.Promising review:
"We love our new tree, it's sitting on our porch over looking real palm trees in our yard. We live in the Florida Keys and it fits right in here. We'll keep it up the entire year. Not too expensive either, looks just like the picture when lit up." — Donald S
A three-piece rocking chair set
Promising review
: "This set is beautiful, good quality — especially for the price, and so sleek and bold looking! I ordered this twice because I was so thrilled with the first set I ordered!" — Amazon customer
A stylish cedar privacy screen
Promising review
: "My husband and I purchased two of these for our backyard patio so we can have some privacy from our neighbors. The height is perfect.
If you're looking for a privacy wall, I would suggest purchasing two. We added river rocks inside each of the planter boxes to support our privacy wall in the strong winds. We also painted these with two coats of spar urethane
to protect the wood in all weather environments just as a precaution.
***Update*** It’s been over a year since I purchased this product, and this held up throughout Northeast Ohio windy lake effect snow storms without any problem!
I am so happy my river rocks worked, and I also tied this down to my deck railings during the winter as an extra precaution. As long as you weigh it down and secure it properly, you won’t have any issues." — Kristina Marie
An adjustable umbrella with lights inside of it
Promising review:
"I am quite happy with this umbrella. It’s lightweight, making it easy to open and close. Very attractive. Water resistant. Provides great shade for my deck. The solar feature is awesome I especially like the fact that there’s an on/off switch for the lights so that the lights won’t be on when the umbrella is down
. It charges even when in the off position. The lights are not too bright and provide just the right amount of lighting without looking gaudy." — Kathy
A row of colorful flower pots with draining holes
Promising review:
"Used these for the outdoor herb garden in photo. They were a little smaller than I expected, but definitely fit my needs." — Katy
A retro-ish fringe umbrella
Beach State
is a small business specializing in premium, high-quality beach umbrellas.
Check out a TikTok of the umbrella
in action. Promising review
: "This umbrella is exactly what my family was looking for as our everyday beach umbrella — large diameter, high quality, and cute retro design
. It is a higher end umbrella but still slightly less expensive than the other big name designer beach gear company that we were considering. It is easy to pop up and stays standing, and we’ve had many compliments from other people at the beach asking where we got it.
The customer service from the company was excellent. Would definitely recommend these umbrellas!" — Taryn
A high-voltage bug zapper
It helps cut down the amount of bugs found in an area of up to 1,500 square feet.Promising review:
"I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding there way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are.
My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" — Chris & Jenny
Anchored Northwest / Etsy
Or a delicious-smelling candle that'll keep bugs at bay
Anchored Northwest is a husband-and-wife–founded small biz based in Spokane, Washington making the most delicious-smelling candles and room sprays,Promising review:
"Haven't lit it yet but the candle smells great! The smell alone is so potent even without lighting it yet, we've seen a decrease in mosquitoes just leaving it out!" — Michelle Gulino
Or a scent-free mosquito repellent
This device uses scent-free repellent mats using naturally occurring repellents found in plants to rid of mosquitoes. Promising review:
"It doesn't smell. It doesn't make noise. It doesn't get hot. It just clears the mosquitos and only mosquitoes! I am the person a mosquito will find from miles away even in my house. The only one they find in a room full of people. I live in a tropical climate and never have a moment's peace in my garden. I've used sprays, foggers, candles, torches, the list goes on. This is the first time I've been able to sit on my patio in peace, even the cat was safe. Already ordered another for a friend and put the refills on subscribe and save." — J&J
A canopy swing
Promising review
: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable, and made very well!!
And it only took my hubby and I only 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!
" — Marash
An inflatable lounge pool
It's also got a bench and cup holders!Promising review:
"I have had this pool for about two weeks now and I LOVE IT!!! Was simple to set up, I got a little electric pump and it took about 10 minutes to inflate, then about half an hour to fill with water.
Pay attention to making sure you set it up on level ground or it will be lopsided. It is probably good for two adults, maybe one adult and a couple of kids. The built-in seat and headrest are really quite comfy and relaxing
. I will definitely buy this same pool again if it springs a leak and can't be fixed, if I could give it a 10 stars I would. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE it!!!" — kathryn j.
A pair of zero-gravity lounge chairs
Promising review:
"Just opened them and love them!! I was expecting cheap material since they're much less expensive than any other zero gravity chair I've seen. But they look and feel like very nice quality!! Very comfortable reclined position and the headrest is easy to adjust.
Also, the locking mechanism is very easy to use. Not to mention they fold down flat and are light to carry!! We'll be packing these in our car for beach vacations. I will order more of these as gifts for friends and family. Oh and I really liked that they were 100% ready when they arrived in the mail. Not a single bit of assembling required." — Miranda
A gazebo with curtains to provide shade
Promising review:
"This gazebo went together beautifully. My husband was VERY impressed with the quality and ease of assembly. He likes things that go together smoothly! Yes, there are many pieces but just follow the directions and you shouldn't have any trouble.
Two of us put it together in a leisurely and relaxed six hours. All the bits and pieces lined up perfectly making the assembly a fun experience. The color is lovely and the roof is opaque so lighting gets through and the roof also has UV protection." — MW
A patio furniture set featuring a table and two chairs
The set comes with two chairs and a table, and folds up flat and compact to save space! I have a similar set
under a big tree in my yard and get compliments on it all the time — it's super cute. Promising review:
"This is the greatest bistro set ever. I ordered the mint green and it came exactly as photographed. All three pieces are heavy, stable, and sturdy. Highly recommend!" — Maria Previs
A LoveShackFancy x Pottery Barn Kids family-sized towel
Get it from Pottery Barn Kids and check out the rest of this verygorgeous collab
.
A triangular sail
The corners of the sails have D rings so you can attach them to whatever you'd like with your choice of hardware or rope.Promising review
: "Purchased this to increase privacy and provide some shade. The color is vibrant, hasn't faded, and the loops are well stitched. The sail has also fared well in winds, thunderstorms, monsoon rain, and the brutal heat of Vegas.
Shade is wonderful and one can definitely feel the temperature difference from full sun to being under this sail. The look and feel compliments our pool area and will certainly be purchasing an additional one." — VHC Media
Globe string lights that'll transform your patio
Promising review:
"Absolutely love the dim feature! These bulbs are more round than oval like others, but I love them. When they are off, there’s a cool yellow in them that offers a lovely aesthetic when not in use. Our pergola is wired for lights so we mounted them on and almost always dim them because the white pergola reflects the light. These lights have made our patio my new favorite spot in the house.
My husband and I find the evenings so relaxing, we’ve literally grown closer together from spending time out under the lights in our new favorite place." — fishurmo
A quilted hammock
It comes with one pillow, two chains, and two S-shaped hooks. Promising review
: "There is nothing more comfortable than being cradled and rocked in a hammock that is comfortable with its padded quilted canvas, built-in pillow, and the size built for two. The craftsmanship and anchors give you a secure feeling." — Just.Rob.Stone
Solar powered light-up flowers
Promising review:
"I’ll be purchasing more of these lights! They are unique and very pretty. Bright white color! Reminds me of fireflies floating around!"— Dooleydoes
A four-piece wicker furniture set
Promising review
: "My husband and I picked out a similar set at a big box store that cost $200 more but it was out of stock so I decided to shop around and I am SO GLAD I did. This arrived in two days and was well packaged. I quickly unpacked it and separated all the parts into groups to make sure everything was there. I wasn’t missing any pieces. Once it was together and everything was tightened it feels very sturdy and well made. It fits out deck perfectly. I know some of the reviews mentioned it was small and it is, but that’s what we wanted
. Neither of us our particularly tall and our deck is only 10x11 so we didn’t want something huge. It’s perfect for our space. It’s lightweight so I like that we can move it easily from the deck to the front porch or into the yard
. We just put it together last night so we will have to see about longevity but for now we are very happy." — Brooke A. Bailey
A set of decorative throw pillowcases
Don't forget the inserts
! Annnnnd, these pillows are made by a small business!Promising review:
"I have ordered two sets of these and am planning on switching all of my outdoor pillows to these. They are bright. The zipper is strong and the fabric is perfect for outdoors. I can't believe the price point for such high quality." — MLC
A tabletop fireplace with removable glass
You can order this with or without the sand and rocks. The only thing that you will need to purchase separately is the 2.6-oz. gel fuel cans, which you can get from Amazon
. 1Man1Garage is a small business based in Nashville, Tennessee.Promising review:
"Soooo cute and easy to put together. We bought a clear spray to put on to protect it and because we actually really liked the look of the burned side. Boyfriend and I bought it to make s'mores for Valentine's. It was a perfect night in." — Bethany Schneider
Or a trendy fire pit decorated with terrazzo stone
Promising review:
"5/5 stars!! I was nervous to purchase something that had no reviews but I looked on their page and saw they had other items with good reviews so I bought this beauty and I’m SO happy I did! One of my favorite purchases. It puts out a good amount of heat to keep me warm watching movies in the backyard with the family
. It’s lightweight so it’s easy to move. Would definitely recommend" — Kat Gerig
A balcony bar that requires zero assembly
Best Balcony Bars is a small business that sells custom balcony bar tops.Promising review:
"Absolutely love my new balcony bar! Pictures don’t do it justice, but it is sturdy, beautiful and fits perfectly with what I wanted for my patio! Excellent response from the owner if you have any questions and she ensures the measurements are spot on. Will definitely recommend to anyone looking to brighten up their balconies." — TamiK15
My Beachside Style / Etsy
An indoor/outdoor bean bag
My Beachside Style is a woman-owned Sydney, Australia-based small business with all sorts of island-inspired cushions, pet beds, and tableware. Promising review
: "I bought a large bean bag and I absolutely love it! You will never find this quality in a big box store. It even looks lovely in a formal living area. So versatile and comfortable.
I love most that my purchase supports a person/family and NOT corporate conglomerate. I can’t wait to buy more products from My Beachside Style." — Julia O'Neill
Interlocking teak wood tiles
Promising review:
"Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc...In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" — Adazzle
A clip-on light that'll easily attach to the patio umbrella
It has three different brightness options so you can set the mood perfectly. It also requires AA batteries
, so be sure to pick those up as well.Promising review:
"This light is great!!! It has three settings, to adjust the amount of brightness you need. Lowest level is great for just sitting around your patio table and having a couple of drinks with friends.
Brightest setting is PERFECT for playing cards! We play cards a few times a month. We decided to try and play outside. There are two 70+-year-olds who did not complain that they couldn’t see. So, works great in my book! 😁" — Mandie Jordan
Solar lights you can screw on along your deck's bannister
Promising review:
"Developed a garden on the apartment patio, and wanted to add some lights along the railing to give it some character. These solar lights are not too bright and were easy to install.
All lights work, which is great. Better than could have hoped for. 👍" — KMF
A frozen drink machine
Promising review:
"Bought this for my wife for her birthday. I was planning on going with something cheaper, but after I read all the good reviews on this machine I decided to get this one. This margarita maker is worth every penny! It's so simple to use and the fact that you can manually mix it more or add more shaved ice to make it exactly the way you want it is fantastic.
We found that after a normal cycle, it leaves some small chunks of ice. Blend for three more seconds, and boom, it's perfect." — A.S.
And an elevated cooling dog bed
Promising review:
"This is great! We got the large and it is absolutely perfect for our 95-pound German shepherd! I will be ordering another large soon for our Husky! I absolutely recommend this to anyone looking for a chew-proof bed! We are really looking forward to the ability to keep our boys cool! Most beds we buy they end up getting off and onto the floor due to being hot in the night. As of this moment my GSD has not gotten off the bed. He is fast asleep! 🥰" — Deborah Ulloa