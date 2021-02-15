Call The Ghostbusters? Transformer Surge Releases Eerie Floating Power Orbs.

A Louisiana man captured some unusual footage Monday: a series of strange pulsing orbs shooting across power lines.
The eerie sight came complete with sound effects.
“It almost sounded like a tornado,” Christopher Fitzmorris, who filmed the scene, told New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL-TV.
The glowing orbs were caused by a power surge released as a transformer failed in Kenner, a suburb of New Orleans. The station said about 10,000 people were without power on a chilly day after the surge.
Others in the area captured similar footage:
