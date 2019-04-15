Transgender Woman Allegedly Beaten By 'Mob' In Texas

A transgender woman was allegedly assaulted to the point of unconsciousness in Texas on Friday in what authorities have characterized as an apparent “act of mob violence.”

Police said they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

The victim, identified by WFAA-TV as 23-year-old Muhlaysia Booker, told authorities that a group of people attacked her near an apartment complex in Dallas after she was involved in a minor traffic accident.

Apparent cellphone video of the attack shared on social media showed several people beating and kicking the woman. Booker told police that the group used homophobic slurs during the attack. She was beaten to unconsciousness, her family said, and suffered several injuries including a facial fracture.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said he was “extremely angry about what appears to be mob violence against this woman”:

Booker’s father told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that she had faced “hatred” in the past but said Friday’s attack was the “most violent” yet.