Urban Outfitters, Mango, Banana Republic Factory The Urban Outfitters shirt dress, a Mango floral print dress and Banana Republic Factory's utility dress.

We are still in the midst of a gloriously warm summer season, but autumn is just around the corner. I’ve got my eye on fall fashion trends, but I’m still not ready to let go of my summer staples, like my beloved sandals, shorts and dresses. Luckily, it’s actually pretty easy to stretch certain summer styles into early fall. Dresses, in particular, can be great transitional season styling pieces.

Pretty much any dress can be turned into a transitional item with additional layering pieces; I’ve been known to wear a T-shirt or even a long-sleeve turtleneck and tights under the wispiest of slip dresses. But it does feel a bit more seamless and appropriate when you add elements like sleeves, darker colors and prints, and structured romantic silhouettes.

Advertisement

Below, I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite transitional season dresses to take you straight through summer into fall. Some of these dresses offer a bit more coverage, with longer hems and sleeves that work for summer, but will come in handy once the temperatures start to dip. Keep reading to pick up one of these dreamy dresses for yourself.