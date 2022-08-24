Shopping

The Best Dresses That Transition From Summer To Fall

Add a pair of tights or boots and these lightweight summer looks become fall-ready.

The Urban Outfitters <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=transitionaldresses-lourdesuribe-082322-62fe9f95e4b077bb77a9e262&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fuo-phoebe-corseted-shirt-dress" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shirt dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fe9f95e4b077bb77a9e262" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=transitionaldresses-lourdesuribe-082322-62fe9f95e4b077bb77a9e262&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fuo-phoebe-corseted-shirt-dress" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">shirt dress</a>, a Mango <a href="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-11776348?sid=transitionaldresses-lourdesuribe-082322-62fe9f95e4b077bb77a9e262&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fdresses-and-jumpsuits-midi%2Fflower-print-dress_27055762.html%3Fc%3D43%26utm_source%3D100062354%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3DCJ_USA%26cjevent%3D88f6554a1f3e11ed814ba4dc0a82b838%26utm_term%3D30283X879131X1e1ca32e9faa67e64c16ea650322005bhttps://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-11776348?sid=transitionaldresses-lourdesuribe-082322-62fe9f95e4b077bb77a9e262&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fdresses-and-jumpsuits-midi%2Fprinted-pleated-dress_37073840.html%3Fc%3D78" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="floral print dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fe9f95e4b077bb77a9e262" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-11776348?sid=transitionaldresses-lourdesuribe-082322-62fe9f95e4b077bb77a9e262&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fdresses-and-jumpsuits-midi%2Fflower-print-dress_27055762.html%3Fc%3D43%26utm_source%3D100062354%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3DCJ_USA%26cjevent%3D88f6554a1f3e11ed814ba4dc0a82b838%26utm_term%3D30283X879131X1e1ca32e9faa67e64c16ea650322005bhttps://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-11776348?sid=transitionaldresses-lourdesuribe-082322-62fe9f95e4b077bb77a9e262&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fdresses-and-jumpsuits-midi%2Fprinted-pleated-dress_37073840.html%3Fc%3D78" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">floral print dress</a> and Banana Republic Factory's <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=transitionaldresses-lourdesuribe-082322-62fe9f95e4b077bb77a9e262&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D437537" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="utility dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fe9f95e4b077bb77a9e262" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=transitionaldresses-lourdesuribe-082322-62fe9f95e4b077bb77a9e262&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D437537" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">utility dress</a>.
Urban Outfitters, Mango, Banana Republic Factory
The Urban Outfitters shirt dress, a Mango floral print dress and Banana Republic Factory's utility dress.

We are still in the midst of a gloriously warm summer season, but autumn is just around the corner. I’ve got my eye on fall fashion trends, but I’m still not ready to let go of my summer staples, like my beloved sandals, shorts and dresses. Luckily, it’s actually pretty easy to stretch certain summer styles into early fall. Dresses, in particular, can be great transitional season styling pieces.

Pretty much any dress can be turned into a transitional item with additional layering pieces; I’ve been known to wear a T-shirt or even a long-sleeve turtleneck and tights under the wispiest of slip dresses. But it does feel a bit more seamless and appropriate when you add elements like sleeves, darker colors and prints, and structured romantic silhouettes.

Below, I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite transitional season dresses to take you straight through summer into fall. Some of these dresses offer a bit more coverage, with longer hems and sleeves that work for summer, but will come in handy once the temperatures start to dip. Keep reading to pick up one of these dreamy dresses for yourself.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond side ruched dress
It doesn't get much softer than this stretch-jersey dress. It has a clean and simple cut with a bit of ruching on one side for visual interest that doesn't overwhelm the overall minimal look. it's available in six different colors in sizes XXS to XXL.
$35.40+ at Nordstrom (originally $59)
2
Staud
Staud Joan maxi dress
How swanky is this stretch cotton poplin maxi dress from Staud? It's the perfect update of a classic buttondown shirt dress and the perfect pre-fall treat. It's available in four different colors in sizes 00 to 16.
$325 at Staud
3
Urban Outfitters
Sister Jane Harper lace collared midi dress
This Sister Jane Harper dress is so overly feminine and retro that it's almost edgy. Pair it with combat boots to really play up the contrasts or keep things simple and sweet. It has a slim-fitting bodice, flowy midi skirt, a ruffled collar and puffy short sleeves that are giving Anne of Green Gables 2022. It's available in sizes 2 through 10.
$129 at Urban Outfitters
4
Anthropologie Misa Vanessa mesh dress
Anthropologie
The slightly bohemian fall-toned dress from Anthropologie is too cool for school. The juxtaposition of the feminine pattern with the mesh fabric and simple silhouette makes for a dream transitional weather dress. Wear it with sandals on a hot day or throw on tall boots and a chic jacket when it starts to cool off.
$330 at Anthropologie
5
Reformation
Reformation Reema knit dress
This timeless dress from Reformation is unexpectedly sexy while still providing ample coverage. It has a long sleeves, a square neckline, and a maxi length with a slim silhouette that skims the body. Dress it up or down with sandals on a warm day or tights and boots on a chilly one. It's available in two colors in sizes XS to XL. (Psst: take advantage of Reformation’s up-to-50%-off sale and stock your closet with fall frocks.)
$76.80 at Reformation (originally $128)
6
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Utility maxi shirtdress
Available in three colors and in regular, tall and petite sizing, this Banana Republic shirtdress captures the essence of a boiler suit thanks to cute little details. It has a pointed collar, short sleeves, drop shoulders, button front closure, belt loops and patch pocket detailing. It's available in sizes XXS to XL.
$72 at Banana Republic Factory (originally $120)
7
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Phoebe corseted shirt dress
Available in three autumnal colors in sizes XS to XL, this flirty dress from Urban Outfitters has corset-inspired elements like hook and eye detailing that embellish the plunging neckline and swingy short skirt. Throw on a leather jacket on chilly evenings or wear it on its own when the sun is shining.
$79 at Urban Outfitters
8
Shopbop
Opt Naha dress
The lightweight ribbed knit fabric on this Opt dress makes it breezy enough to wear during the last warm days of summer but perfect to make the transition into a chillier fall. It has a check pattern, long sleeves, collared neckline and buttons that run down the front. Available in sizes XS to XL.
$169 at Shopbop
9
Mango
Mango printed pleated dress
Available in three different colors, this sweet Mango dress is made with soft fabric that gives the dress a drapey silhouette that can easily be dressed up or down. It has three-quarter sleeves with ruching that give them a bit of shape, and an overall midi length. It is available in sizes 0 to 20.
$49.99 at Mango
10
Madewell
Madewell Denim Popover Shirtdress in Lunar Wash
Lightweight black denim gives this versatile mini shirtdress look a fun end-of-summer vibe. It has cheeky safari-style flap pockets and short sleeves that can be cuffed to whatever length you desire. It's available in standard sizes from XXS to XXL and plus sizing from 1X to 4X.
$98 at Madewell
11
Reformation
Reformation Nicola dress
How elegant is this silky dress from Reformation? It has a vintage vibe with updated details that make it effortlessly modern. The color is giving Gwyneth in "Great Expectations." It's perfect for any late summer and fall events, date nights or when you just want to get a bit dolled up. It's available in sizes 0 to 12.
$166.80 at Reformation (originally $278)
12
J.Crew
J.Crew limited-edition Eveliina Vintage X J.Crew Kukka dress
Lest you think a slip dress is too summery, picture yourself rocking this romantic dress layered over a tissue turtleneck or lightweight tee and a leather jacket. Tres chic! This sunny dress has lace detailing around the neckline and waist and is available in sizes 0 to 24. It's definitely a splurge, but one you won't regret making.
$450 at J.Crew
13
Free People
Free People All Mine mini dress
Embrace your boho side with this babydoll dress from Free People. Details like a textured sweetheart neckline, tie front and smocking give this dress a '70s look, perfect for when you want to channel that Topanga Canyon vibe. It's available in two different colors in sizes XS to XL.
$168 at Free People
14
Everlane
Everlane ribbed mini dress
Get ready to live in this Everlane mini dress. It looks just as cute with a pair of sandals as it does with combat boots and a jacket. It has long sleeves, a ribbed crew neckline and a fitted silhouette. The fabric has just amount of stretch, making it comfy, cozy and breathable. It's selling out fast, so make sure you jump on it ASAP. Available in sizes M to XL.
$20 at Everlane (originally $68)
A ruffled party dress to put a spring in your step

27 Dresses To Help You Get Out Of Your Fashion Slump

