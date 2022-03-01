Translator Audibly Chokes Up While Interpreting Zelenskyy's Powerful Speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s powerful speech to the parliament of the European Union stirred emotions in an official translator, who became audibly emotional and almost broke down in tears.

In footage broadcast by Euronews on Tuesday, the unnamed interpreter choked up as Zelenskyy vowed the people of Ukraine would not be broken by the Russian invasion.

Advertisement

“Nobody is going to break us. We are strong. We are Ukrainians. We have a desire to see our children alive. I think it’s a fair one,” said Zelenskyy, who on Monday applied for EU membership for Ukraine.

Watch the video here: