Weird Newssacramento california package theft

Porch Pirate Dresses Up As Trash Bag To Steal Package Worth $10

Omar Gabriel Munoz was shocked to see someone hiding inside a trash bag waddling up to his door step in order to steal a package containing two phone chargers.
David Moye
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

A homeowner in Sacramento, California, had some items stolen from his porch, but he got a big laugh in return.

Omar Gabriel Munoz checked his surveillance system on Friday and was shocked by what he saw: someone hiding inside a trash bag waddling up to his door step in order to steal a package.

“You see the bag coming to my door,” Munoz told Sacramento ABC affiliate KXTV. “At first, I thought they were messing with me.”

Munoz said he got a notification that a package of two phone chargers, worth about $10, had been delivered.

When he got home, there was no package, so he checked the security footage and saw the video of the trashy porch pirate.

“At first I was kinda angry, but when I saw the video again I was laughing because people [these] days have a lot of creativity,” Munoz said, according to Bay Area Fox affiliate KTVU.

So far there are no suspects, but Munoz would love to meet the bagman and already knows what he’d say.

“That was a good one,” he said.

You can see a video of the encounter below.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot