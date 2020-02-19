Watching the wrong kind of movie as a kid can have a long-lasting effect.

Just ask these Twitter users, who started sharing late Tuesday the names of the films that most traumatized them when they were young.

Production assistant Ashley Bower kicked off what became a viral trend by suggesting that “Jumanji” ― presumably the 1995 original starring the late Robin Williams ― had stayed with her for all the wrong reasons.

Oh this is a good one.



I'll start: Jumanji pic.twitter.com/q9aVSi1Grq — Ashley Bower (@loudandfearless) February 18, 2020

Actor Zach Braff, director Edgar Wright and hundreds of others then chimed in with their own horror flicks:

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”

When they pulled the heart out I asked my mom if I could go play arcade games in the lobby. https://t.co/cTL2rq0LVX — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 19, 2020

Kids. I was 10. Someone stocked those Blockbuster shelves INcorrectly. #notakidsmovie https://t.co/V6Oq8s1FJM — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) February 19, 2020

The stump scene in Flash Gordon is F*****D UP!! 😬😳😱🤮😲😵 https://t.co/1e1s4Uk2eW — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) February 19, 2020

The Silence Of The Lambs.

My fucking brother took me when I was 9. NINE.

He was 16. 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/vfxbMIVVe4 — Mauricio Martínez (@martinezmau) February 19, 2020

If you don’t say A Little Princess, do you even have a heart? https://t.co/cKjrXJgM43 — Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) February 19, 2020

Watership Down. My babysitter thought “oooh little Bonnie will love an animated movie about bunnies!” Um...so many rabbity nightmares were in my future. 🐰🐰🐰🐰🐰🐰🐰 https://t.co/gwCGMNi8tP — Bonnie Burton (@bonniegrrl) February 19, 2020

I loved every other minute of the movie— and I still do— but man, the Boat Ride scene in Willy Wonka? The stuff that lifelong nightmares are made of. — Trey Callaway (@TreyCallaway) February 18, 2020

Babe: A pig in the city. It's such a weird movie with a bunch of weird talking animals and my life forever changed after watching it. Just thinking about it is making me very uncomfortable. https://t.co/4a64Ln72hH — Alyssa Wilson (@acwnews) February 19, 2020

Judge Doom from Roger Rabbit terrified me. https://t.co/1lrK1o4Jkg pic.twitter.com/PtJ6imBwCk — Liz Katz (@LizKatzOfficial) February 19, 2020

Flowers In The Attic 💐😬 https://t.co/nwCedp2eLB — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) February 19, 2020

The CHILD CATCHER from Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang. CHILD. CATCHER. Literally. pic.twitter.com/0rABv6DyrK — Mulled Whine ~ The @GOP is fascist garbage. (@OGintheOP) February 19, 2020

Spanish movie theatres gave a negative amount of f*cks about age ratings. Result: I saw Se7en when it just came out.



The sloth scene did a good one on me. https://t.co/jgqGJ567gN — Sam (@Spainkiller) February 19, 2020

Terminator 2.



I was 12. https://t.co/0LIkM4i9Fg — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) February 19, 2020

At a sleepover in the 80s, as huge Burt Reynolds fans, we rented what we thought was the latest comedy action wink-at-the-camera Burt laugh-fest. And that’s how I saw Deliverance when I was 12. Nightmares for weeks. Haven’t seen it since. https://t.co/A3zVEDdqUX — James Moran (@jamesmoran) February 19, 2020

Children of the Corn.



I grew up in a farmtown and we scared ourselves shitless at slumber parties playing ghost in the graveyard in the corn fields around each others’ houses! https://t.co/XhH0gqMEiZ — Tonya Kay (@tonyakay) February 19, 2020

We rented Silence of the Lambs and watched it the Poconos when I was 8. Haven’t helped move furniture since. https://t.co/tjtSN4SDiM — PJ Brennan (@peejaybrennan) February 19, 2020

The Creature from Boggy Creek https://t.co/klyERfMvz9 — Giles Dilnot (@reporterboy) February 19, 2020

I missed the exorcist. Didn’t find Jeepers Creepers scary. Poltergeist was creepy. Loved the Never Ending Story. But a nightmare on elm street... Ugh, I didn’t sleep for a week. 😫 https://t.co/ed2qrF3vfC — Jeetendr Sehdev 🙏☀️ (@JeetendrSehdev) February 19, 2020

Bambi - nightmares about parents dying for years. https://t.co/WfeoyqnfnW — Jessica O'Beirne (@OtotheBeirne) February 19, 2020

I literally walked into the room the moment this monster's head flipped up and roared and I was scarred ever since https://t.co/VUDWKkSPpx pic.twitter.com/3dUH4c5lKX — BHunt ➡️ PAX East (@mediavandal) February 19, 2020

"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "Gremlins," which not coincidentally were the two films that prompted the creation of the PG-13 rating. https://t.co/CKOWMBvoPi — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 19, 2020

The Neverending Story (which is my favorite but Artex drowning left a permanent scar). https://t.co/BI8WrsnDP4 — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) February 19, 2020

There’s only one correct answer:



Arachnophobia https://t.co/J7pIbeo9bl — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) February 19, 2020

My middle school teacher saw fit to show us Deliverance right before a canoeing trip. https://t.co/m2A96KVJAN — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) February 19, 2020

Willy Wonka.

No joke.

To this day it's all very unsettling to me. Freaking weird dang movie. https://t.co/O6KToeIpFw — Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) February 19, 2020