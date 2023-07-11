All The Travel Accessories Worth Scooping Up On Prime Day

Amazon

Kindle 2022 Paperwhite e-reader

This latest addition to the Kindle family is the most lightweight and compact model yet and features a just-like-paper display to mimic reading from an actual book as closely as possible. The adaptive screen self-adjusts its brightness depending on the environment, and a warm light function is perfect for reading right before bed. This version also offers twice the amount of book storage compared to the previous generation and there's an option to include three months of unlimited free access to Kindle's collection of over a million books, newspapers and audiobooks with your Kindle purchase.