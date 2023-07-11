All The Travel Accessories Worth Scooping Up On Prime Day

Whether or not you’re a frequent traveler, outfitting your luggage with the right accessories can make all the difference between a seamless travel experience and a chaotic one.
Now through Wednesday, July 12, Amazon’s stock of convenient, helpful and organizational venture goods are supremely discounted for Prime Day, just in time for your next trip.
Some of the best Prime Day deals include essentials like multi-compartment laptop bags, electronic organizers, packable beauty tools and portable phone chargers. See for yourself in the list ahead and then book a flight with all the cash you’ll be saving.
Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.
Trtl ergonomic neck pillow
This adjustable and ergonomic neck pillow uses a patented internal support system to keep your head and neck in an optimal upright position and prevent any post-trip pain. It's covered in a soft, machine-washable fleece and is ultra-compact for easy transport.
Bagsmart compressive packing cubes
These packing cubes allow you to pack more and stay organized
while you travel thanks to their compressive and space-saving design. The six-piece set comes with five expandable waterproof zip-closure bags and one shoe bag.
Travelon anti-theft messenger bag
This messenger bag offers five points of anti-theft protection including slash-proof adjustable straps and panels, locking compartments and RFID-blocking slots for your cards and passports. There are also two multi-organizational pockets as well as an exterior zippered sleeve just for your water bottle.
Riemot luggage drink caddy
Easily shuttle your coffee, water bottle and other essentials with this drink caddy that securely fits around most telescoping luggage handles for a hands-free travel experience. Available in several colors, the holder features two larger front pockets for beverages and a smaller back pocket for passports, phones or wallets.
Matein anti-theft laptop backpack
Enjoy plenty of compartment space and pockets for organization with this highly rated business backpack that's perfect for travel, work or school. There are two cavernous main compartments, an interior laptop sleeve and two additional smaller compartments. There's even a secret anti-theft pocket at the back of the bag for things like passports, wallets and cell phones.
MiiKare plane phone mount
Perfect for in-flight movie watching, this phone mount keeps your phone secured on a plane's tray table and rotates 360 degrees to customize your viewing. When not in use, the mount collapses compactly for easy transport.
Kindle 2022 Paperwhite e-reader
This latest addition to the Kindle family is the most lightweight and compact model yet and features a just-like-paper display to mimic reading from an actual book as closely as possible. The adaptive screen self-adjusts its brightness depending on the environment, and a warm light function is perfect for reading right before bed. This version also offers twice the amount of book storage compared to the previous generation and there's an option to include three months of unlimited free access to Kindle's collection of over a million books, newspapers and audiobooks with your Kindle purchase.
Mzoo contoured sleep mask
This pair of light-blocking goggles have a contoured cup design that won't disrupt your lashes or eye makeup. They also feature an adjustable elastic band and are made from a soft and comfortable memory foam.
Special Made collapsible water bottle
Made from a BPA-free food-grade silicone, this water bottle collapses flat so it can easily be carried in your purse or carry-on. The cap promises to be leak-proof and the entire bottle is safe for both hot and cold liquids.
Coslus portable water flosser
Unlike bulky countertop oral irrigators, this cordless water flosser is ultra-portable and uses a patented sonic micro-bubble system to deeply penetrate in between teeth for the best cleaning power possible. You can choose between four personalized flossing modes and it can offer up to 30 days' worth of runtime per charge — perfect for taking on a trip.
Etekcity luggage scale
This digital scale uses a durable strap-and-latch design, instead of a hook, to wrap around your suitcase handle while it takes a weight measurement. It has a capacity of up to 110 pounds and can display readings in both pounds or kilograms, which is very helpful for international travel.
Amazon Basics travel wallet
The ultimate solution for keeping all your travel essentials safe, accessible and organized, this zippered wallet is made with RFID-blocking material to protect against electronic skimming scams. It's outfitted with tons of dedicated slots and zippered pockets for things like passports, identification and credit cards.
Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones
Bose infused their signature high-fidelity sound and powerful noise-canceling technology into these over-the-ear wireless headphones that offer 20 hours of listening per charge. Enjoy 11 levels of active noise canceling and a microphone system that allows you to take calls and be heard, even in noisy environments.
Samsonite Omni hard-side luggage set
This two-piece luggage set by the trusted travel brand Samsonite includes a carry-on and a full-size checked bag. These scratch-resistant polycarbonate suitcases feature fully telescoping handles, zippered mesh interior pockets and 360-degree oversized spinner wheels for smooth transport.
Ghd travel hair dryer
This portable hair dryer offers 1200 watts of power, promises a frizz-free finish and is designed with a foldable handle for a compact and suitcase-friendly transport.
Veken packing cubes
This extensive set of eight packing cubes features several various-sized bags and pouches for every packing need including a shoe bag, toiletry organizer and a drawstring sack for soiled clothes.
Bagsmart electronics organizer case
Keep all your cords, headphones and electronics neatly organized and all in one place with this slim zippered tech case that's made with several compartments, slots and elastic holders.
Bagsmart travel jewelry organizer
Never worry about tangled necklaces or missing earrings again with this envelope-style jewelry organizer that folds compactly. It has multiple organizational compartments, an earring panel and a roll for rings.
SinkSuds travel laundry detergent
This TSA-compliant pack comes with eight pre-measured sachets of liquid laundry detergent that's safe on all fabrics. All you need is a sink and dirty clothes to achieve a fresh load of laundry on the go.
Miroposs travel magnifying mirror
This fold-up travel mirror is cordless, rechargeable and can magnify up to 10 times. There are also three lighting modes to choose from, including neutral and warm.
Bagsmart toiletry bag
Made from a water-resistant material and a protective padded shell, this hangable large-capacity toiletry bag features four separate compartments, elastic interior straps for holding bottles or toothbrushes and transparent sides to make its contents easy to spot.
Etronik weekender bag
You may have heard the hype
surrounding the Béis Weekender
, a travel bag loved by celebrities and internet shoppers. This much more affordable Amazon version offers some of the same defining features of the Béis, such as a generous bottom zippered compartment meant to keep soiled clothing or shoes separated, a trolley strap, an interior laptop sleeve and multiple other pockets for organization. This bag comes in 13 colors and two sizes and is made from a water-resistant material.
Jarlink waterproof zippered pouches
Perfect for transporting medications, toiletries, cosmetics, jewelry or important documents, this pack includes 18 zippered mesh pouches that are waterproof and transparent so contents are easily visible.
Lovevook laptop backpack
This large capacity backpack has a spacious interior and 19 different organizational compartments including a padded laptop sleeve, a hidden anti-theft pocket and a zippered interior pocket for smaller valuables. Available in 26 colors and patterns, it also has a built-in USB charging port and can be carried two different ways.
iWalk portable charger
This portable charging bank delivers lightning fast charging power to most iPhone models. Lightweight and ultra-compact, it also features a digital display so you can keep tabs on how much power it has left.
Hilife travel steamer
This lightweight and travel-ready clothing steamer can breathe new life into clothes, whether you're on the go or right at home. It has a nine-foot power cord and a 250-ml water tank, allowing for up to 15 minutes of continuous penetrative de-wrinkling power.
Tile Bluetooth tracker
Slide this thin waterproof Bluetooth tag into your suitcase, wallet or purse so you never lose your valuables ever again. Through the Tile app on your smart phone, you can track your valuables up to 250 feet away and see past locations when your item is out of Bluetooth range. You can also set up notifications if your item has been found, as well as sound alerts.
Six Muxa lightning charging cables
Certified to be compatible with all of your Apple devices, these cables are nylon woven for ultra durability and are made from pure and thick copper wires that offer the fastest charging time possible.
Howard Leight noise-cancelling ear plugs
Made from a soft, soil-resistant foam that adjusts to your ear canal, these disposable ear plugs minimize surrounding noise and can help you get better sleep on a packed flight.