If You Wanna Travel Like A Pro, Flight Attendants Adore These 25 Things

A simple luggage strap to hold your essentials
Promising review:
"Definitely what I needed for my luggage as a flight attendant. Very heavy duty and perfect for me. Works great with my extra luggage and lunch bag to hang on my suitcase. Thank you so much. Will definitely buy again." — Mary
A trifold travel wallet
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder. Promising review:
"OMG I totally love this! First of all, it’s such a pretty pastel pink color and pink is my favorite color. The quality is also so lovely with all the right amount of pockets to store my IDs and passport and other relevant documents. I’m a flight attendant so this is the perfect size of travel wallet for me. This definitely exceeded my expectations!" — Pravena Jay
An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit
Available in sizes S–3X and 31 colors/patterns.Promising reviews:
"It is a favorite among our flight attendant group when we are traveling. We call ourselves the sisterhood of the traveling jumpsuit! I absolutely love it, it’s comfortable, inexpensive, easy one piece, dress up or dress down. I add a belt and it’s perfect! I am planning to purchase more colors!" — Floridagirl0611
A portable door lock to attach to any regular door
!Promising review:
"My best guy friend bought this for me and I love it. I’m a flight attendant and am in hotels 4-5 nights a week. Sometimes the “locks” just don’t feel sturdy enough. This device gives me an extra layer of security and allows me to sleep at night. I keep it in my flight bag." — Emilia Duren
A resealable travel-size pack of antibacterial wipes
Promising review:
"As a flight attendant I always need wipes. These small packs are great for putting in your purse and having on the go. The bundle pack is a great value. " —SJ1326
A TSA-friendly toiletries set
I own and love this set! it includes the zippered bag, four soft silicone bottles with leakproof caps, three compact jars, an two toothbrush caps. I've used this set on more than five trips and and for trips when I don't require body wash or shampoo (like to visit my parents) I use the extra room in the bag to shove in all my beauty products and daily contacts. Plus! It comes with labels that stay on the containers really well despite my thoroughly washing these containers between trips. I bought this set in spring 2019 and have, admittedly, lost a container or two. But the ones that I've held onto over dozens of trips have all held up well!Promising review:
"If it wasn’t for me forgetting them in the hotels, I wouldn’t have to buy more. This is my third set and I love these things! I’m a flight attendant and these are easy to fill, use, and pack!" — Raena Hill
Or if you're not in need of containers, a clear TSA-approved toiletry bag
Promising review
: "I am a flight attendant and it's perfect for my international flights going through security. I love the handle, easy to pull out of my suitcase." — Kristi
Or! A snazzier clear toiletries case
Truffle is a woman-owned small business that specializes in bags and accessories that are TSA-approved or stadium-approved. Promising review:
"I adore my clarity jetset case! I’m a flight attendant so travel organization is KEY. It was actually recommended to me by my flight attendant best friend! Love how tidy it keeps me. Now I’m off to buy the jumbo version!" — Aimee M.
An electronics organizer
Promising review:
"I am a flight attendant and I LOVE this organizer! I keep my iPad, passport, cords, paperwork, and hand sanitizer in here. It keeps me organized! Definitely recommend to anyone who travels and needs to keep organized." — amazonislife
A bendy travel pillow
Promising review:
"I’m a flight attendant and I travel with this pillow all the time! In hotel rooms I use it to support my neck, on the plane I use it to support my lumbar area. When I drive it helps my lower back. I love that it has a liner that can be removed to wash. I bought my boyfriend one too and it goes everywhere we do!" — Debbie
Or an alternate Trtl travel pillow
Ciera Velarde, an editor here at BuzzFeed, also loves this! She says:
"I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow.
" Promising review:
"As a flight attendant I travel all the time this makes getting stuck in a middle seat palatable. I’ve used this in cars, planes, trains, etc. It is great. My sister was so jealous on our last trip to Italy that she kept trying to steal it off me. Ordered her one for Christmas." — Amazon customer
A lightweight, compact, and high-speed portable charger
This highly rated slim option holds about 2.25 charges for iPhone 12, 1.6 charges for Galaxy S20, and 1.2 charges for iPad Mini 5 and comes with a Micro USB cable (to charge the charger) and a travel pouch.Promising review:
"Very handy! I’m a flight attendant and travel a lot. This has come in handy on the airplane and in the airport. Perfect size and light weight." — Rae
A weighted sleep mask
Promising review:
"I am a flight attendant and have a wacky work schedule. I frequently have to sleep during the day. These are SO comfortable and cool as well. I have ordered and tried out at least 10 eye-masks off of Amazon and have found these to be the best. They are SO comfortable and do not have velcro on the straps, for which I am thankful, because I usually sleep on my back and am sensitive to the thickness of eyemasks which have the Velcro straps." — SW
A set of Sea Bands
Promising review:
"FLIGHT ATTENDANT APPROVED! They work. 100% of the time." — Jessica
A soft faux-leather tote
Promising review:
"Bought this bag last minute for a uniform compliance as a flight attendant, and it’s sturdy and a great bag. For the material and the price, it’s a great purchase. I’ve had it over four months." — Amber
A portable safe
Like most people (I hope?), I’m always a little iffy about taking a dip in the water at the beach and leaving my wallet and phone on the beach. So when I booked a 2.5-week Europe trip with LOTS of beaching involved, I bought one of these Master Lock safes that I’ve put in multiple stories. It was a bit bulky in my suitcase, but I left it unlocked and put some stuff in there so it wasn’t just dead space. It came in handy at multiple beach clubs, where my friend and I stashed our credit cards, cash, and case-less phones while we frolicked in the sea. Despite lots of people milling about our umbrella while we had our fun, we felt our stuff was completely safe and could concentrate on just having fun. Promising review:
"I'm a flight attendant and really recommend this! It's amazing to keep your things safe!" — Britany G
A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer
This is a picture of me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point. Promising review:
"Perfect scent options for a flight attendant! These are perfect for travel and putting in your purse. You can put different scents and the little bottles hold up well. You don’t need the tiny funnel. Just remember which scent you put where! Definitely recommend." — Britney
A mini lightweight flat iron
It also comes with a heat-resistant pouch for easy carrying!Promising review:
"This fits perfectly in my toiletries travel bag that I take with me as a flight attendant. Anything that comes in a small size and still works well is perfect for me." — Kathy S
A mini-steamer
For more on why this particular one's great, read a BuzzFeed editor's mini steamer review
. TL;DR: This steamer's incredibly useful: it heats up in about 90 seconds, steams about five garments before needing refilled, and is all around perfect for anyone who doesn't want to wait too long or work too hard to get the wrinkles out.Promising review:
"This steamer is very compact, easy to use, and well-made. I am a flight attendant so this has helped my life tremendously. I never even pick up an iron anymore. It works extremely well on my uniform and also just to get wrinkles out of my clothes while on layovers. The best part is that it doesn't take up too much space in my bag. I hate ironing with a passion, so I am so glad that I found this product!" — Amazon customer
An airplane footrest
Promising review:
"I’m a flight attendant and travel A LOT! This is a game changer! Folds up super small in the cute bag they provide and really makes a difference when on those long flights. The people in front of me had no idea I was using it. Thanks for the great product!!!" — sarah rubin
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
I also use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket. Promising review:
"I am a flight attendant and use this headset so much. Using FaceTime, making phone calls, listening to music, or watching a movie." — Ruben Mercado
A waterproof Kindle
Promising review:
"Love it so far ! I am a flight attendant and I love to read so it’s so much easier to have a kindle instead of carrying around multiple heavy books. The charge lasts what seems like an eternity. And I love that it’s waterproof because I leave to read while on the beach or by the pool." — Tiffany
A luggage-mounted cup caddy with a pocket
Promising review
: "I’m a flight attendant and I love this one! I love the Velcro 'quick detachment.' It’s the best! I had one before without the Velcro opening that just stretched over the handle and it was a PAIN! This one is great! There’s room for two large drinks and a slim pocket for my phone or wallet. Many people see it and ask where I got my clever little caddy!" — Debra G
An on-the-go Gillette razor
It comes with one handle and one blade refill!Promising review
: "I am a flight attendant, space is limited in my bag. Great product for your travel bag." — Caitlin Hemphill
A handbag organizer with LOTS of pockets
Promising review:
"I love this!! I bought it purely to organize my work tote. I’m a flight attendant and I have so much stuff that I need for work that I didn’t want to carry in my nice purse. So I bought a huge black tote but the biggest problem was the lack of organization. This organizer has plenty of places for all the things I need and helps me find things very quickly." — Jamie H