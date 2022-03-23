Shopping

The Travel Essentials Skylar Marshai Can't Jet Off Without

The Instagram-famous traveler talks Black representation in the industry and several must-have items, including an Away suitcase and GoPro.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

As a seasoned traveler, Skylar Marshai knows a thing or two about the best items to travel with, including the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sony-Full-Frame-Mirrorless-Interchangeable-Lens-ILCE7M3/dp/B07B43WPVK?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6238c3dde4b0d39357cb18d4,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sony Alpha A7 III camera" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6238c3dde4b0d39357cb18d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sony-Full-Frame-Mirrorless-Interchangeable-Lens-ILCE7M3/dp/B07B43WPVK?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6238c3dde4b0d39357cb18d4,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Sony Alpha A7 III camera</a> which she uses for a lot of her footage.
Left to right: Away, Skylar Marshai, Amazon
As a seasoned traveler, Skylar Marshai knows a thing or two about the best items to travel with, including the Sony Alpha A7 III camera which she uses for a lot of her footage.

Commerce of Color is a HuffPost series dedicated to showcasing, spotlighting and highlighting brands and communities that are often ignored in the commerce industry despite their massive buying power and influence.

A study released in 2020 showed Black Americans spent an estimated $109.4 billion on leisure travel in 2019, representing roughly 13.1% of the U.S. leisure travel market. The study also revealed 54% of Black travelers in the U.S. agreed that they are more likely to visit a destination if they see Black representation in travel advertising.

With such large buying power and the seemingly easy fix of simply showing more Black faces in travel imagery, many Black travelers are becoming the change they want to see. One of them is Skylar Marshai, a New York City-based content creator and frequent flyer.

“I love seeing myself in different spaces. I feel like I found some of the most beautiful pieces of myself in the pockets of the world,” Marshai told me.

“I love the surge and visibility of Black people traveling the world and taking up as much space as possible and reclaiming ground that was taken from us,” she said. “It is such a privilege to take up space and to see myself in spaces, but then allow other people who don’t look like me to see me.”

Marshai’s vibrant, often viral Instagram photos show her traveling with her partner, Temi Ibisanmi, in various scenic destinations including the Maldives, France and Puerto Rico.

“When I first started to travel, Black people were not a part of these travel and hotel agency campaigns; even for tourism boards and Instagram pages, we didn’t see ourselves,” Marshai said. “When it came to influencers and bloggers, it wasn’t the norm to see Black skin across the world, even though it is. We live in these spaces, but for some reason the representation of how it was being captured wasn’t there. So when my partner and I started traveling, people just ate it up and they were such avid fans of it.”

Marshai’s Instagram followers are also fans of her travel accessories and outfits, as evident in the many comments under her posts asking where she gets almost everything. And to spread the wealth, I asked her her to share the must-have travel essentials she can’t leave her house (or country) without. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Away
Away's cult favorite carry-on suitcase
"Our luggage is from Away and we got both the checked bag and the carry-on. I really want the [aluminum] set," Marshai said.

The Away carry-on suitcase comes in colors like lavender, navy, asphalt, white and sand. It's lightweight, but made with a durable polycarbonate hard shell. It also has ultra convenient 360-degree spinner wheels, an interior compression system and a hidden water-resistant laundry bag to store dirty clothes separately from your clean ones.
Get it at Away for $275.
2
Nordstrom
Calpak Hue toiletry bag
Marshai said she uses Calpak's toiletry bag to store her makeup and other small items. It comes in colors like moss and pink sand, is made of scratch-resistant faux leather and has multiple pockets to store your tiny essentials.
Get it at Nordstrom for $48.
3
Amazon
GoPro HERO8
"We always take our GoPro HERO8 when we travel. I think we'll keep it for a while," she said.

The GoPro Hero8 has three levels of stabilization — on, high and boost — so you can choose the setting that's right for your on-the-go filming.
Get it on Amazon for $295.
4
Amazon
A GoPro dome port
Speaking of the GoPro, if an underwater excursion is on your itinerary, you're going to need some protection while filming — like this dome port.

"You put your GoPro in it, and then it lets you shoot underwater without getting water on the lens. Even though the GoPro is waterproof, we found that the screen, when it gets water on it, looks a little weird. The dome keeps it from getting on the lens," she said.
Get it on Amazon for $45.90.
5
Amazon
A first aid kit
"We usually will bring a first aid kit of sorts because Temi and I have been caught slipping too many times and I'm now scarred because of this. We also place within that Dramamine, Advil or Tylenol, because again, it can be a trip or a tax to get medication in different places. Or sometimes, if it's a different language, you might not know how to read to know which medication you need or it's just really expensive."
Get a three-pack on Amazon for $6.97.
6
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher's Chiara strappy sandal
"I love sandals that have a little heel, like the Marc Fisher ones," Marshai said. "This is also why I take a first aid kit because I stay messing up my feet wearing sandals, and I need Band-Aids all the time. That is the part of Instagram you don't see: my limping around after."
Get them at Nordstrom for $140.
7
Ulta
Black Girl Sunscreen
"I always take sunscreen and it's always Black Girl Sunscreen," she said.

Made for melanated skin, this sheer sunscreen has an SPF of 30 and doubles as a moisturizing lotion and lightweight base for protection all over your body. The best part is that it doesn't leave a white cast.
Get it at Ulta for $15.99.Get it at Target for $15.99.
8
Sephora
Topicals skin care
"I recently got literally every one of Topicals' products for all the women in my family, because I was trying to only shop Black-owned for Christmas. They have a brightening and clearing serum, that's what I use on my face. And then for my body I use the hydrating and soothing mist," she said.
Get the Faded brightening and clearing serum at Sephora for $38.Get the Like Butter body hydrating and soothing mist at Sephora for $30.
9
Revolve
Riot Swim swimwear
"I feel like [Riot's] swimsuits were made for Black women's bodies. They're so good and they just they fit every curve."

Riot Swim, including one-pieces, bikini sets and cover-ups, is available at Revolve.
Shop Riot Swim at Revolve.
10
Amazon
Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless 4K video camera
This is the primary camera that Marshai and her partner use during their trips (aka the magic machine behind many of her high-quality Instagram photos). It's packed with a ton of handy features like continuous shooting, Bluetooth capability and 4D focus wide coverage. Some of the lenses they use are the Sony 85mm, Sony 10-18mm and Tamron 28-77mm.
Get it on Amazon for $1,998.
A portable white noise machine

Products Therapists Personally Use To De-Stress While Traveling

shoppingInstagram travelAir travelblack women

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

I Was A Broadway Star. Now I’m A Software Engineer.

Money

How To Make A Tank Of Gas Last Longer

Parenting

31 Too-Real Tweets About Parents Having ‘The Talk’ With Their Kids

Wellness

The Rare, Underdiscussed Issue Some People Experience After COVID

Food & Drink

With Meat Prices Rising, Here Are 6 Cheaper Proteins To Buy Right Now

Home & Living

Another New Scammer Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Share The Secrets To Getting Rid Of Dark Undereye Circles

Shopping

11 Items That Make It Way Easier To Exercise While Having Your Period

Shopping

Upgrade Your Morning Coffee With These Must-Have Milk Steamers And Frothers

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

Is There Any Way To Reduce Your Risk Of Long COVID If You Get Sick?

Shopping

24 Rechargeable Sex Toys That Can (Probably) Outlast You

Shopping

This $10 Cleaning Kit Will Finally Get All The Gunk Out Of Your AirPods

Shopping

45 Useful Things To Keep In Your Car So You'll Always Be Ready To Hit The Road

Food & Drink

This Investor Left Wall Street To Make Life Better For People With Food Allergies

Shopping

If You're Tough On Your Stuff, You'll Dig These 33 Things Built To Last A Really Long Time

Shopping

Here's Everything You Need To Clean Your House From Top To Bottom For Spring

Relationships

24 Awkward Moment Comics That Will Make You Say, 'I've Been There'

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

7 Ways Your Commute Is Wrecking Your Health And Relationships

Travel

One Of The Most Basic Hotel Amenities Is Disappearing

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Cheeses For Grilled Cheese

Shopping

7 Products You Need If Your Shower Drain Keeps Getting Clogged With Hair

Shopping

Unexpected Stores With Cool Sneakers, According To Women Sneakerheads

Food & Drink

I Left My Career In Corporate Finance To Teach The Art Of Bread Baking

Shopping

A Podiatrist Reveals The Best Walking Sandals You Can Buy

Travel

How To Calm Anxiety During Turbulence, According To Flight Attendants

Food & Drink

I Tried The Grated Egg Avocado Toast From TikTok. Here's What You Should Know.

Shopping

Cat-Grooming Experts Reveal Exactly What They Use To Keep Cats Looking Good

Relationships

What's The Difference Between A Cheap Vibrator And An Expensive One?

Parenting

8 Questions Kids Are Asking About War And How To Answer Them

Wellness

6 Surprising Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Shopping

The Best Kitchen Tools Under $25, According To Chefs

Travel

12 Mistakes People Make When Renting A Car

Shopping

31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

Travel

It's A Tough Time To Be A 'Disney Gay'

Shopping

Just 40 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home

Wellness

Got Brain Fog Because Of Long COVID? Here's Why And How To Cope.

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Sunday Riley Super Duo Is As Good As Everyone Says

Shopping

How To Dress Like Rihanna At Fashion Week In Your Everyday Life