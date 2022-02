Kansas City, Missouri

Raymond Boyd via Getty Images

Kansas City might not be the first place that springs to mind when you think of Black history in America, but the K.C. community has put together a robust tour that highlights the history and contributions of its Black citizens. The city's African American Heritage Trail covers a wide range of landmarks, including the historic Gem Theater and the American Jazz Museum in the 18th & Vine District. In the same building as the Jazz Museum, you'll find the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum , which chronicles the history of these segregated leagues from their post-Civil War origins to their 1960s end. Of course, no visit to K.C. is complete without some world-famous BBQ, so if you're inclined, stop by Gates or Arthur Bryant's for ribs and pulled pork.