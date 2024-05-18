Shopping travelOrganizingTravel Accessories

9 Handy Travel Cases For Transporting Those Unruly Device Cords

Get ready to say goodbye to that tangled, chaotic mess.
Travel organizers from Thule, Pelican and Open Story

20 years ago — hey, maybe even 10 years ago! — keeping our cords organized while traveling wasn’t much of a concern. These days, most of us have so many devices that we have a lot more cables to keep track of.

Before you toss the chargers for your Kindle, phone, computer, smartwatch, and wireless headphones haphazardly into your suitcase before a trip, hear us out: There are travel cord organizers that exist specifically for the purpose of keeping all your chargers safe and tangle-free. Here are the 9 best options.

1
www.amazon.com
A millennial pink cord and device organizer
This pretty pick from Amazon is perfect for organizing everything from charging cables to your phone and mouse. Measuring just 9.4 inches in length and 6.7 inches in width, this compact travel organizer has five elastic hoops for cables, plus a mesh zippered pocket and extra loops for additional storage. (Pink not your thing? This organizer is also available in neutral options like black and beige.)
$13.59 at Amazon
2
Etsy
A handmade leather option from Etsy
This 100% handmade leather option from Etsy is compact and perfect for travel. With five stretchable straps in the main pocket and a back zipper pocket for anything else you need to store, this coffee-colored cord organizer comes with a leather hand strap so you can hang it anywhere.
$35.77 at Etsy
3
Amazon
A small cable organizer available in 17 different colors
If you're a light packer, this compact tech travel organizer is great for keeping cords and other tech devices safe and organized during travel. Available in 17 different color options, this travel organizer comes with two compartments designed to store electronic gadgets. With a waterproof exterior, this inexpensive cord organizer will quickly become your favorite travel companion.
$6.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A sizable and highly-affordable travel case
If you need a lot of cord storage but don't want to spend too much, this pouch is a great pick. Available in 22 different colors and patterns, this electronic organizer is made of high-quality, durable and waterproof material. This bag has two layers of interior compartments with enough space for your cords, cables, USB drive, phone, mouse, flash drive, and other accessories.
$12.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A tech organizer with an outer mesh pouch
This light blue travel organizer from Target is a pretty, practical option for keeping your tech accessories organized. With a single zip compartment and interior zip pocket with mesh pockets and slip pockets, this pouch is perfect for keeping your cords organized and also includes loops for your headphone and pen.
$14.99 at Target
6
Nordstrom
A RFID-blocking travel organizer from Thule
This compact, convenient travel and tech organizer won't just keep your cords and other tech accessories safe — it can also keep your data more secure thanks to RIFD-blocking technology. With a removable magnetic pouch, zip closure, carry handle, and interior zip and wall pockets, this nylon case is perfect for travel.
$54.95 at Nordstrom
7
Target
A saffiano leather organizer in a signature Rifle Paper Co. design
If you're a fan of Rifle Paper Co. planners, calendars, and more, you'll love this pretty floral tech travel case. With an elegant saffiano leather construction, this case includes a lightly padded exterior for extra protection, multiple pockets and loops for cords and chargers, and mesh interior pockets to store your phone, Magic Mouse, and more.
$23.99 at Target (regularly $39.99)
8
Target
A super-protective waterproof case for all your tech accessories
This cord organizer is designed with multiple compartments and straps for your cords, chargers, and other tech accessories. It also opens 180 degrees with mesh interior pockets for visible organization and is made with three-layer compression-molded neoprene, which is a 100% spill-proof material. With a Velcro cable warp system for adjustable organization and an accessible external pocket, it's hard to go wrong with this option.
$39.99 at Target
9
Amazon
A sleek leather cord organizer
For an elevated cord organizer, opt for this sleek leather option which has a zip-around closure, interior zip and slip pockets, and three elastic straps. Fashioned from full-grain leather, this is the perfect bag for all your cords and devices.
$150 at Nordstrom
