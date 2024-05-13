HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Travel and packing just got easier thanks to this heavy-duty Cotopaxi 70-liter duffle bag, currently $48 off just in time for summer vacation. Plenty spacious and loaded with tons of pockets for keeping organized, the Allpa Duo 70L is also lightweight and easy to carry; it has dual handles that come together with a snap-button plus removable straps for wearing as a backpack — which one user raves are “surprisingly comfortable!” Reviewers also love this duffle for hiking, trips overseas, and packing tons of gear. One user even says it’s great for backpacking.
The Allpa features a TPU-coated, water-resistant exterior, a dedicated interior pocket for stowing dirty laundry, and a tough-as-nails 1,000-denier polyester shell that gives it superior abrasion resistance. That ruggedness means easy cleaning when it’s back home and away from dirty airport floors, and it’s designed to hold up to baggage handlers free-throwing it into the cargo hold.
Some reviewers say they’ve managed to bring it aboard as a personal carry-on, while several say it’s large enough for at least one week of travel. One particular reviewer says if you’re a light packer, they can “easily see this being big enough for” two to three weeks away.
The Allpa Duo 70L comes in colors like black, oak, pacific, and wine, each with colorful zippers for a little extra pop. Whether you’ve got an overseas backpacking trip coming up or you’re planning a week-long family getaway, grab this duffel now and grip it into your next adventure.
Check out more promising reviews about what makes this can-handle-anything duffle bag the perfect travel companion:
“I was looking for a bag that was big enough to for my upcoming European travels but would leave my hands free to tend to my kids - this bag hit all my requirements and I can’t wait to use it.” — Rebecca M.
“I bought this bag to replace an old Nike duffel bag I’ve had for awhile and I did not disappoint, very thick material with lots of space and pockets.” — Bailey F.
“The bag is perfect for all travels. Spacious enough but the benefit of carrying it like a backpack. I had done a 14 day trek with a regular backpacking bag and it was miserable to have to go through the top and constantly pull everything out to get to one thing but with this you get to open the whole compartment and find what you may need without making the bag a complete mess. It’s a must!! PS this pack is used for so many of the options to choice from, don’t limit yourself and use it for everything!” — Michelle C.
“I bought the 70 and the 50 ml and they’re both wonderful. Surprisingly, the 50 L fits all of our gear and ropes etc but the 70 L fits all of that and our Bernese mountain dog puppy (unzipped). Good material and it’s durable.” — Alex A.
“Bought this to bring my ski gear to the mountain, tons of extra space, fits all my gear and my boots” — Luke N.