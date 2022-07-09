Whoever said that it’s about the journey, not the destination, must have had a very different travel experience than most people. Mega long lines, the hassle of taking off your shoes and handing over your laptop, cramming into a seat that is definitely lacking in personal space … It can be a hassle, to say the least.

Here’s the secret about actually enjoying airline travel: All it takes are a few essentials to completely change your experience. Sure, you may still have to share an armrest with someone with questionable hygiene, but you won’t even notice their bad breath when you’ve giving your space total spa vibes. Here’s what you need to transform your flight, all available at Target.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.