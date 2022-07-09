Shopping

Target Travel Essentials That'll Make The Misery Of Flying More Bearable

Here’s how to feel like first class on a Spirit Airlines budget.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Whoever said that it’s about the journey, not the destination, must have had a very different travel experience than most people. Mega long lines, the hassle of taking off your shoes and handing over your laptop, cramming into a seat that is definitely lacking in personal space … It can be a hassle, to say the least.

Here’s the secret about actually enjoying airline travel: All it takes are a few essentials to completely change your experience. Sure, you may still have to share an armrest with someone with questionable hygiene, but you won’t even notice their bad breath when you’ve giving your space total spa vibes. Here’s what you need to transform your flight, all available at Target.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A satin sleep mask
A chic sleep mask serves two purposes: One, it blocks out the annoying cabin lights when you’re trying to snooze. And two, it communicates to everyone around you that you absolutely don’t want to talk to them.
$16 at Target
2
Target
Faux fur fuzzy slippers
The dilemma: You’re on a long flight and want to get comfortable but it’s socially unacceptable to go shoeless. The solution: These faux fur slippers. Imagine sinking your toes into their fluff while you chill out with the in-flight entertainment. Not too bad, right?
$10 at Target
3
Target
A neck pillow
Trying to sleep by laying your head against the window is not the vibe. Travel neck pillows are ubiquitous on flights because they’re key. Instead of waiting until you get to the airport to buy one where you’re sure to pay way more, score this one for just $14.99.
$14.99 at Target
4
Target
Heritage Store rosewater mist
Flying is notoriously dehydrating and it shows on the skin. Walk off your flight looking dewy by keeping this rosewater mist in your carry-on. You’ll instantly feel refreshed even if you haven’t washed your face in over 24 hours.
$10.69 at Target
5
Target
Ever Spring eucalyptus essential oil
The air can get stuffy when you’re sharing it with roughly 100 other people, but dab a few drops of eucalyptus essential oil on your wrists or neck and you’ll be breathing deeply. This can be especially helpful if flying freaks you out, as eucalyptus has been scientifically shown to help reduce anxiety.
$7.99 at Target
6
Target
Hand sanitizer that smells like a freshly peeled orange
Just a friendly reminder that these are still pandemic times — and even if they weren’t, you don’t want any nasty plane germs on your hands when you eat those mini pretzels, right? There’s basic hand sanitizer and then there’s this one from Touchland, which smells like a freshly peeled orange.
$8.99 at Target
7
Target
An Amazon Fire tablet
Flights are a reader’s paradise because they allow for uninterrupted time to relish the books you’ve been waiting to dig into. Using a tablet frees up space in your carryon so that you don’t have to decide which one to make room for. This one by Amazon Fire is one of the most affordable options out there at $49.99.
$49.99 at Target
8
Target
A chenille waffle-knit travel blanket
It can be 90 degrees outside, yet your flight will feel like you’re in the middle of a tundra. Getting cozy under a travel blanket will warm you right up and one that’s waffle knit won’t take up as much space as other blankets. This one has eight different colors to choose from.
$39.99 at Target
9
Target
A sleek portable charger
You never know when you’re going to be stuck at the airport for longer than you expected, and when that happens it isn’t always easy to find a phone charger. (Chargers and booze: every airport’s hottest commodities.) Be prepared by packing a power bank. Unlike most on the market, this one isn’t an eyesore and it’s only $9.99.
$9.99 at Target
10
Target
A travel hygiene kit
Earplugs, tray covers, a face mask, mini spray bottle and an eye mask are all included in this travel hygiene kit. It will make sure nasty germs don’t tag along on your vacation.
$9.99 at Target
11
Target
Yogi elderberry and lemon balm tea
The stress and exhaustion of travel can lead to feeling run down, but sipping elderberry tea will help support your immune system. The lemon balm included in this one also helps with anxiety, adding to the benefits. It may be chaos around you, but you’ll be totally zen.
$4.29 at Target
12
Target
Hydrating lip butter
Just like it can dry out the skin, flying can lead to chapped lips, too. This lip butter not only hydrates, but it adds a whisper of a tint. It’s amazing how put together a little lip balm can make you feel — even if your pout is hidden under a mask.
$14.99 at Target
13
Target
A tech accessory organizer
Mid-flight is not exactly the time to figure out where the heck you put your laptop charger or Airpods. This little organizer gives everything its own place so nothing gets lost.
$12 at Target
A portable charger because a dead phone is one of the worst things that can happen while traveling

20 Travel Items That You’ll Kick Yourself For Not Having Bought Before Your Last Trip

