These Under-$20 Impulse Buys Will Make Your Next Flight Go A Lot Smoother

Amazon Dramamine and a highy-rated neck pillow

Vacation season is officially upon us, but unfortunately, it won’t all be paradise: TSA is expecting this summer to be its busiest ever for air travel. In other words, if traveling is on your bucket list this summer, you should be preparing for crowded planes and airports just as much as you are for your final destination.

If you hate flying, you’re not alone — from cramped seating to noise to the cold stale air, there’s no shortage of reasons to hate airplanes. That said, don’t resign yourself to misery on every flight this summer. With a bit of smart shopping and some reviewer recommendations, you can make your next flight so much easier and more comfortable.

Whether you’re hoping to catch forty winks or keep yourself entertained until landing, these are the travel gems you won’t regret adding to your cart.

