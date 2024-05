These Under-$20 Impulse Buys Will Make Your Next Flight Go A Lot Smoother

An airplane foot hammock to make the most of your legroom

No legroom? No problem. This footrest, which you can wrap around the tray table in front of you, allows for three different positions to put your feet in and get a little extra comfort. This footrest especially comes in handy for travelers who have shorter legs, including children, thanks to the adjustable strap."I fly 24+ hour international flights twice a year. I typically put my carry-on backpack under the seat in front of me and rest my feet on it but on my most recent flight, purchased this hammock to try. It made a huge difference to have my feet suspended, even if it was an inch or two above my backpack (on one leg of the flight, I stowed my backpack elsewhere and had nothing under the seat in front of me apart from the hammock, and that was even better). It stays mostly out of view in use, and for storage rolls tight in its own (compact) bag. Highly recommend this!" — LiEr