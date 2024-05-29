Shopping travelplanes

These Under-$20 Impulse Buys Will Make Your Next Flight Go A Lot Smoother

Vacation season is officially upon us, but unfortunately, it won’t all be paradise. These affordable purchases can help.
Dramamine and a highy-rated neck pillow

Vacation season is officially upon us, but unfortunately, it won’t all be paradise: TSA is expecting this summer to be its busiest ever for air travel. In other words, if traveling is on your bucket list this summer, you should be preparing for crowded planes and airports just as much as you are for your final destination.

If you hate flying, you’re not alone — from cramped seating to noise to the cold stale air, there’s no shortage of reasons to hate airplanes. That said, don’t resign yourself to misery on every flight this summer. With a bit of smart shopping and some reviewer recommendations, you can make your next flight so much easier and more comfortable.

Whether you’re hoping to catch forty winks or keep yourself entertained until landing, these are the travel gems you won’t regret adding to your cart.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Antibacterial hand wipes that reviewers love to keep in their purses
In the age of COVID consciousness, it's never a bad idea to have hand sanitizer nearby. These wipes are a must-have for any traveler — especially those with messy toddlers, as plenty of reviews point out — to stay germ-free after touching all the high-contact points on a plane, from your seatbelt to your tray table. The small packets of wipes are also much easier to get through TSA than a bottle of liquid sanitizer, too, since you can just chuck one (or two, or three) in your bag without having to think about the 3-1-1 rule at security.

Promising review: "I have bought these several times. I keep a pack in my car, my purse, diaper bag, etc. I am always using them to wipe my grandkids hands when we go to the grocery store (shopping carts are so germy); picking them up from school, etc. I also use them on vacations to wipe down the tray tables on the airplane." — Brownieyumyum
$18.72 at Amazon
2
Target
A pair of fleece jogger pants for ultimate comfort
Prioritize comfort without sacrificing style in these joggers (which, FYI, comes with a matching fleece sweatshirt if you want the full set). The drawstring waistband will keep the fit secure without becoming uncomfortable, the fleece material can keep you warm in the cold plane air, and best of all? These pants have pockets, so you can store your phone, passport, and anything else you might need with ease.

Promising review: "These are my favorite lounge pants ever! So much so that I have 3 colors. They fit well, wash well, and are just so comfortable and cute. They are also very stretchy while still holding shape. Get yourself a set!" — sav123
$19.99 at Target
3
Amazon
A nausea remedy that I swear by
As someone who frequently gets airsick (and carsick and seasick), I swear by Dramamine for motion sickness. Turbulence is to be expected, especially on longer international flights, so don't let it catch you by surprise — having these tablets that prevent nausea, dizziness, and vomiting will make sure you don't end up reaching for the barf bag. (Consult a doctor before adding this to your rotation.)

Promising review: "I get easily nauseous when flying, so I always make sure to take some Dramamine before I get on the plane. I love this travel size because it fits perfectly in my carry-on, and I can just quickly pop it open when I need it. The only downside is that they do taste pretty nasty, so just make sure you swallow them quickly. Highly recommend for anyone who gets nauseous on flights, car rides, or rollercoasters!" — JustReviewin'
$3.97 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A seat cushion that reviewers call a "game changer" for back pain
Plane seats never did anybody favors for back pain, so if you're worried about being stuck in an uncomfortable seat for hours on end, bringing your own cushion may be the way to go. This memory foam cushion with a non-slip rubber bottom and has a portable handle, making it easy to carry off the plane. The large size (which measures about 18 inches wide) will fit many plane seats — just make sure to check beforehand, especially if you're sitting in economy.


Promising review: "I bought this cushion on a whim from an advert I had seen; I bought it because I always get terrible back ache when flying, it doesn't matter the seat or length of time its always the same. So knowing I was taking a 7 hour flight to Hawaii I thought I would give it a go: IT WAS A COMPLETE GAME CHANGER. I sat on it feeling a little tall but the fact that I had no discomfort and could easily walk off the plane was a miracle. I am now looking forward to all future flights :)" — sarah jessop
$19.98 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An airplane foot hammock to make the most of your legroom
No legroom? No problem. This footrest, which you can wrap around the tray table in front of you, allows for three different positions to put your feet in and get a little extra comfort. This footrest especially comes in handy for travelers who have shorter legs, including children, thanks to the adjustable strap.

Promising review: "I fly 24+ hour international flights twice a year. I typically put my carry-on backpack under the seat in front of me and rest my feet on it but on my most recent flight, purchased this hammock to try. It made a huge difference to have my feet suspended, even if it was an inch or two above my backpack (on one leg of the flight, I stowed my backpack elsewhere and had nothing under the seat in front of me apart from the hammock, and that was even better). It stays mostly out of view in use, and for storage rolls tight in its own (compact) bag. Highly recommend this!" — LiEr
$14.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A sleeping mask with Bluetooth headphones that's only $20
While you can't do much about your limited legroom or ability to recline during a flight, especially if you're sitting in coach, blocking out the noise and lights of the plane can make a huge difference in getting some shuteye. This mask blocks out 100% of the light, can pair with any Bluetooth-enabled device so you can listen to music uninterrupted, and has contoured eye cups that won't feel tight on your face.

Promising review: "Got this as a flight attendant cause I sleep on planes and in noisy crew rooms. They work great! I also love that there is a cushioned circle around the eyes so that the mask isn’t pushing right up against my eyes." — Lynn W.
$18.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A toilet spray for the dreaded airplane bathroom
Look, airplane bathrooms are horrible enough before you factor in the potential unpleasant smells. Not only will this TSA-friendly travel size bottle of the popular Poo-Pourri toilet spray make those bathroom trips a little less smelly for you and your fellow passengers, but a good toilet spray can be useful in any public restroom during your travels and beyond. (The size of the bottle may seem small, but trust me: This stuff packs a punch, and a little goes a long, long way.)

Promising review: "Wow, this stuff really works. I purchased this travel size for a recent cruise. Even with the proximity of the bathroom to the rest of the room, there were no unpleasant odors throughout our trip. Just a squirt in the bowl beforehand did the trick. Nice lemon scent without being overpowering." — Amazon Customer
$5.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Silicone bottle covers to keep your toiletries from leaking
After my facial cleanser spilled all over the inside of my suitcase on one flight gone wrong, I've been looking for a way to prevent leaking or spilling during travel, and these bottle covers do the trick. Able to fit most travel-size toiletries thanks to their flexible silicone design, you can rest easy during your flight knowing none of your liquids will be making a mess. They come in packs of four, eight, 16, 24, and 32.

Promising review: "These work great for sealing your items before you travel. They stretch over a large tub of lotion or over the top of shampoo. Can use over and over. I used to duct tape my items closed before flying. These are so convenient and work great!!" — tjmen
$7.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A compact and adjustable phone holder mount
No more hunching over your tray table to watch that Netflix show you've downloaded on your phone — this phone holder mount can be attached to the seatback in front of you for adjustable, hands-free entertainment. When it's not in use, its compact design also makes it easy to store in your carry-on.

Promising review: "I bought this for traveling by airplane and it worked great. It stays clipped to the tray and phone and moves in different positions for adjusting. My only problem was not ordering more since family members traveling with you steal it when you fall asleep!" — Amazon Customer
$9.97 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A memory foam neck pillow with an ergonomic design
A good neck pillow is worth investing in before you're stuck with the options at the airport bookstore. This memory foam option will keep your neck supported on all sides while still providing soft comfort, and can be compressed down to fit inside a space-saving travel bag when you're not using it.

Promising review: "This is THE best neck pillow. I’ve been on multiple 10+ hour flights and can always fall asleep. You will have to shake me to wake up for that mid-flight meal with this bad boy on.

It’s super supportive from all angles. I’ve tried the regular donut looking ones and the tiktok one that looks like a neck brace and this is definitely superior as the pillow is much taller. I would just make sure to wash and travel with it in its cloth pouch so it maintains its shape and will last longer. Mine lasted over two years and only broke because I didn’t handle with care. Will be repurchasing!" — Lidia
$15.86 at Amazon
