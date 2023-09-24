Popular items from this list include:
- Some no-tie elastic shoelaces so you can easily slip your shoes on and off at security
- A collapsible silicone water bottle to help you stay hydrated without taking up space in your bag
- A sturdy TSA-friendly toiletries set you can fill with your regular go-to products.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
A five-year Global Entry membership (which includes TSA PreCheck!)
2
A packing list pad
3
A Carhartt backpack with a pocket that fits up to a 17-inch laptop
Advertisement
4
A reversible vegan-leather travel tote if you'd rather travel with a shoulder bag
5
A handbag organizer insert with lots of pockets
6
A wheeled carry-on bag small enough to qualify as a personal item
Advertisement
7
A weekender bag that'll slide over the handle of your wheeled suitcase
8
A simple luggage strap
9
A travel belt to help you secure your personal item to the top of your rolling bag
Advertisement
10
A trifold travel wallet so all your important documents are in one place
11
Some no-tie elastic shoelaces so you can easily slip your shoes on and off at security
12
A collapsible silicone water bottle
Advertisement
13
A 24-count of Pedialyte powder packets
14
A solid hair conditioner bar
15
A pack of insect-repellent wipes
Advertisement
16
A makeup-removing cloth to gently help erase the day instead of dirtying hotel washcloths
17
A sturdy TSA-friendly toiletries set you can fill with your regular go-to products
18
A clear TSA-approved toiletry bag for all your liquids and creams
Advertisement
19
A set of seven Cadence containers
20
A set of six silicone travel bottles
21
A set of three leak-proof refillable pouches you can decant your toiletries into
Advertisement
22
Tide detergent packets so you can wash your clothes in the sink
23
A solid Neutrogena SPF 50 sunscreen
24
A handmade leather cord organizer
Advertisement
25
An electronics organizer
26
A 30-pack of waterproof zippered pouches to help you organize a variety of things
27
A set of five compression bags if you tend to overpack
Advertisement
28
A pack of four compression packing cubes you can use over and over again