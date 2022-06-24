If you’re planning on taking a long road trip with your kids this summer, you better be bringing some child-friendly activities in the car. And if you’ve been too busy packing your suitcase to give that part much thought, we’re here to help. The toys, activity books, and food organizers ahead are intended to keep little hands clean, occupied and device-free on the road (and to save you from fielding the dreaded “are we there yet?” 75 times).

From folding activity trays with dry-erase boards to sliding bingo encouraging small passengers to keep their eyes on their surroundings, all of these products are loved by parents and caretakers, and have the reviews to prove it.

Whether you’re driving for days on end or just going to a family party a few hours away, you’ll be totally relieved to have these items on hand to keep car snacks where they’re supposed to be and your kids’ minds entertained until you finally reach your destination.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.