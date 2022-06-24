1
A travel tray with a white board for drawing
2
A cube-shaped cooler so kids can grab their own snacks
3
Spill-proof snack containers to keep all the Goldfish in the tank
4
Or a spill-proof tumbler with a special valve that keeps liquids in even when it's upside-down
5
A reusable drawing book you wipe down with a wet cloth
6
Bendable Wikki Stix that won't leave a mess
7
"Busy boards" with a ton of attached, interactive things to grab
8
Sliding auto bingo, so you're not finding lost chips all over the car
9
A magic snake puzzle fidget toy
10
A bottle tray that fits in little one's cup holders
11
A two-pack of handheld water games
12
A food tray to keep drive-through meals contained
13
An LED writing tablet that's quieter than an iPad
14
Seat organizers to keep everything in place
15
Reusable stickers for ongoing fun