Shopping

You'll Never Regret Throwing These 34 Travel Items In Your Bag

Check out these multi-functional styling tools, four-in-one beauty products, stackable containers for toiletries and even a mini-steamer for clothes.
Ciera Velarde
On your next trip, take along this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3715HEZ0S5O4V/ref=cm_cr_getr_d_rvw_ttl?ASIN=B015RZTPJY&ie=UTF8&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6292888ee4b0cda85dbf8475%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="water bottle that rolls up small" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6292888ee4b0cda85dbf8475" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3715HEZ0S5O4V/ref=cm_cr_getr_d_rvw_ttl?ASIN=B015RZTPJY&ie=UTF8&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6292888ee4b0cda85dbf8475%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">water bottle that rolls up small</a>, this <a href="https://imp.i139476.net/c/2706071/473685/8335?subId1=smalltravel-TessaFlores-053122-6292888ee4b0cda85dbf8475&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmeetalleyoop.com%2Fproducts%2Fpen-pal%3Futm_source%3DImpact%26utm_medium%3DAffiliate%26irclickid%3DykSVF5yMsxyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkDxIryZyX8XWA0%26utm_campaign%3DBuzzFeed%26utm_term%3D468058%26utm_content%3D%26irgwc%3D1" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="four-in-one makeup pen" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6292888ee4b0cda85dbf8475" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://imp.i139476.net/c/2706071/473685/8335?subId1=smalltravel-TessaFlores-053122-6292888ee4b0cda85dbf8475&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmeetalleyoop.com%2Fproducts%2Fpen-pal%3Futm_source%3DImpact%26utm_medium%3DAffiliate%26irclickid%3DykSVF5yMsxyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkDxIryZyX8XWA0%26utm_campaign%3DBuzzFeed%26utm_term%3D468058%26utm_content%3D%26irgwc%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">four-in-one makeup pen</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1WJSUMAT9CH6L/ref=cm_cr_getr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B09V4YJMQY&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6292888ee4b0cda85dbf8475%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mini umbrella" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6292888ee4b0cda85dbf8475" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1WJSUMAT9CH6L/ref=cm_cr_getr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B09V4YJMQY&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6292888ee4b0cda85dbf8475%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">mini umbrella</a> that easily fits into bags and a <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=94874&afftrack=smalltravel-TessaFlores-053122-6292888ee4b0cda85dbf8475&urllink=pondla.com%2Fproducts%2Fessential-hoodie-rose%3Fsscid%3D51k6_yokf8%26" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="travel hoodie " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6292888ee4b0cda85dbf8475" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=94874&afftrack=smalltravel-TessaFlores-053122-6292888ee4b0cda85dbf8475&urllink=pondla.com%2Fproducts%2Fessential-hoodie-rose%3Fsscid%3D51k6_yokf8%26" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">travel hoodie </a>with a built-in eye mask.
Amazon, Alleyoop, Pond Los Angeles
On your next trip, take along this water bottle that rolls up small, this four-in-one makeup pen, a mini umbrella that easily fits into bags and a travel hoodie with a built-in eye mask.

Traveling light is for the birds. Unfortunately, airline weight restrictions and space limitations don’t agree.

This list of compact and dual-purpose products will ensure that you have all the creature comforts of home while staying prepared for whatever life brings you whether you’re traveling by land, earth or sea.

Find compression socks made specifically for preventing cabin pressure-caused foot swelling, highly-rated stain removing pens that fit perfectly into your bags, hand-held fans, tiny white-noise machines and even a wristband that can prevent nausea.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A wireless transmitter you can plug into the TV so you can use your wireless headphones
You can even pair two sets of headphones at once.

Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" — Ryan Malloy
$54.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A collapsible water bottle that can be rolled up to a super small size when not in use
Promising review: "Well this is the coolest thing ever! I travel quite a bit, and I usually don't take a bottle with me because they are big and bulky, and I usually lose it! This collapsible water bottle is a perfect traveling accessory. It stays collapsed until after security, and then I fill it up for the trip. It's a good size and fits in my side compartment in my travel backpack and the cap screws in securely so I don't have to worry about it opening accidentally and spilling all over the place. I follow the instructions on how to clean it and it works just fine." — M. Lyons
$32.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A six-port wall charger to charge multiple devices at once using one plug-in
Promising review: "This is a great product! I travel frequently, and I am always challenged with the number of USB ports I can get with the number of outlets available (and where) in hotel rooms. With this product, the number of ports problem goes away, and what's great is that it extends the charger interface out from behind a bed or nightstand, or other inconvenient receptacle location, up onto a work surface for easy access. As far as power, I have had an Asus transformer, two iPads, HTC one M8, and two iPhones connected to it at the same time, charging for hours with no heat on the device whatsoever. It works great at home too. I have always had good luck with Anker products, good quality." — bishop
$29.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A compact contact lens kit that even has space for solution
Promising review: "I love this product a lot. Super cute!! It’s very minimalistic and fits in my purse just fine. I have no worries about it opening in my bag because it snaps tightly, but isn’t hard to open at all. I would recommend this product to any contact wearer!!" — Krystal
$4.99
5
www.amazon.com
An in-flight phone mount to watch content comfortably
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
$12.97 at Amazon
6
Flint
A super-sleek retractable lint roller that barely takes up any space in your bag
Promising review: "Fits perfectly in my purse or desk drawer. I have three dogs and wear black slacks almost every day, this lint roller is a lifesaver for me! No more showing up to work covered in dog hair!" — Texas Mommy of 2
$7.95 at Amazon
7
Abby Kass / BuzzFeed
A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite to keep hundreds of books at your fingertips
Promising review: "I will start by saying this is my fifth Kindle, so I’ve been using Kindles for many years. I can honestly say this is now my favorite ever. Loving the larger screen. I never noticed much difference from my previous Kindle editions before until this one. More text fitting into the larger screen is great for larger fonts. Also love the faster page turns. This was something I noticed immediately after turning it on. The Kindle just works faster on page turns and this makes a big difference for me. The screen color is great. As you can see the color of the new Kindle 11th generation seems less white. At first I thought I would not like this, but I find this color is easier on my eyes. You can also adjust the automatic warmth color. I love this so much especially when I’m reading at night. USB-C charging is fast. I can’t tell on the battery life yet but it charges a lot faster than my previous Kindles." — Lorena Frith
$139.99 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A sleep mask with contoured eye cups that won't put pressure on your eyes
Promising review: "I’ve been using this mask for over a week now, and I must say that it’s the best mask I’ve ever used yet. I have used a sleep mask every night for... probably the last nine years, and it’s the most comfortable one I’ve ever used. I love the strap. No Velcro to get caught in your hair! It’s got adjustable wide elastic that is soft and comfortable. Not the stiff stuff! The mask has nice memory foam in it which cushions your face when sleeping on your side. It has nice deep eye pockets so there is never any pressure on your eyes or eyelashes, which I love. Overall, this is the best mask I’ve ever had. It’s made so well; I feel pampered in it." — DePlume
$19.99 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
An umbrella that folds down to fit in any bag or pocket to avoid being caught in a downpour
This compact umbrella is available in two sizes and 15 colors.

Promising review: "Perfect for traveling! Two thumbs up. We purchased for a trip to Costa Rica during the rainy season and they came in super handy. Lightweight and small. Perfect to throw in the backpack for a day hike. When it rains, pull it out and put it back when the sun comes out. Easy to fold up and put away after each use. Definitely only room for one under the umbrella, but again for travel or to throw in your purse, they are the perfect umbrella." — Feliciabee
$24.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A three-pack of Tide To Go pens for stain-removing on the go
Promising review: "These were a lifesaver. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt. Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide." — NAD
$7.74 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A tool that assists with closing difficult-to-reach back zippers, perfect for solo travelers
Promising review: "This product is fabulous and saves me. I have a lot of back zip dresses for work, and my daughter helps me zip. I had to travel recently and bought this product. I read a lot of negative reviews. Do not believe them. This product works every time if you CLIP IT ON ACCORDING TO THE DIRECTIONS. If you do not clip it on the zipper properly it does not work. I have used this on little zippers, hidden zippers, and tight dresses with zero problems. This works both ways to zip and unzip. I don’t know how I have worn back zip dresses all this time without this product. I can buy back zip clothes now with no worry about how to get them on and off without help." — Foxyang
$14.99 at Amazon
12
@weleda_usa / https://www.instagram.com/p/B18zKbzHkku/
A tube of a fan-favorite and ultra-rich skin cream to avoid that dry plane air
Promising review: "I am a flight attendant and this is my go-to hand cream! It is a little greasy when you first start rubbing it in, but it absorbs quickly and that along with the smell (a bit medicinal) dissipates before you know it. It doesn't take much of this at all. I rub a little on my tired feet at the end of the day as well, and trust me I have tired feet after being on them for 14-plus hours. This stuff works great for this as well. Win-win, Weleda!" — Lauren
$17.58 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A box of 72 extra strength Gas-X chewables for any in-flight discomfort
Promising review: "Sometimes you eat something that is too rich on an empty stomach and wham — the pain, the bloating, the weird weird noises start. And then if you have this, within minutes it helps relieve the gas, bloating, and discomfort. Taking this is nothing to be ashamed about; it happens to everyone whether they like to admit it or not." — MusicLover
$11.95 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A pair of compression socks to avoid uncomfortable foot swelling from cabin pressure
They're available in four sizes and nine colors.

Promising review: "I'm dealing with falling arches and one foot attempting to develop a heel spur. I had some travel coming up that was likely to involve a good bit of walking, so in addition to trying to make sure I had decent shoes, I thought some compression socks might be a nice addition to my travel bag. I was pleased to find this toe-less variety, as I'd heard of compression socks causing toe problems. I'm really happy to say the fit and comfort on these is perfect — in addition to being large, my feet also have pretty sensitive skin on top and these socks don't bother me even after several hours of wear. I've even slept wearing them with no irritation! They also definitely make my feet feel better; soon after I put them on, my aches and pains will fade off (not always completely but always noticeably!) and my feet are much happier. I was glad to have them on my trip, and I really enjoy wearing them around the house after a tiring day." — A. Phillips
$9.95 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A stylish and UV-protective sun visor that can fold down to fit into luggage
It's available in 14 colors.

Promising review: "I have long hair and always avoided hats because I hate having my hair sweating against my neck in a low bun or ponytail. With this sun visor-summer hat combo, I can keep my hair in a top knot and still keep my face and neck protected from the sun while catching a nice breeze. This is perfect (although a little large in circumference and I have a big head 7 3/4 hat size) and it’s adjustable and can fit any head size. It rolls up well and has an elastic to keep it rolled. I’ll be recommending this item to all my friends!" — Amazon customer
$19.99+ at Amazon
16
Cadence
A set of six labeled Cadence containers with magnetic sides that sit compact on top of each other
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon as a way to eliminate single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. They are available in six colors and with customizable labels.

Promising review: "I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time. SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage." — Abby Kass, Buzzfeed
$74 at Cadence
17
Amazon
A two-port portable charger that can hold around five full charges for your cellphone
Promising review: "This is honestly the nicest power bank I’ve ever owned. It’s design is stunning, the tiny texture provides a nice feeling holding it, and it’s one of the quicker 20,000 mAh chargers (receiving and delivering power). I love that it accepts USB-C charging and that it has two out ports. I bought it because I love attending music festivals and needed the extra battery life, which this is perfect for!" – Andrew
$58.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A resealable travel-pack of antibacterial wipes to clean high-touch places in planes or hotel rooms
This price includes 10 packs of 20 wipes each and are available in unscented or a tropical splash scent.

Promising review: "As a flight attendant I always need wipes. These small packs are great for putting in your purse and having on the go. The bundle pack is a great value." — SJ1326
$17.40 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A rechargeable purse-friendly handheld fan for hot travel destinations
Promising review: "I have ZERO complaints!!! My sister got married outdoors and I decided I needed a fan as I sweat a lot. Suffice to say I LOVE IT! I was cool the entire time in the sun, it has a handle and is not too big which makes it easy to tag along any- and everywhere. You won’t regret this purchase." — DIONNE HOOK
$15.99 at Amazon
20
Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed
A space-saving makeup pen that contains eyeliner, highlighter, a brow pencil and lip liner
It's available in three shades.

Promising review: "I didn't realize I'd ever use a makeup product in my 20s that had the ability to transport me back to something I used in sixth grade, but here we are; and here I am using a multitool pen... for my face. I gotta say, I love the concept of the Pen Pal from Alleyoop! After using all of the functions (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil) and as someone who LOVES makeup but was applying as little as humanly possible during lockdown, I think it’s a great tool for anyone looking to streamline their routine. It's ideal to use for touch-ups come the end of the work day, or a subtle, minimalist way to apply makeup in the a.m. The brow pencil is particularly soft and pigmented, and filled in my eyebrows quickly. I just adore the ease of application of each product, and appreciate the universal, does-it-all-for-you concept. Plus, it saves me so much room in my already overflowing makeup bag!" -- Jasmin Sandal, Buzzfeed

Promising review: "Such a time saver to have this 4-in-1 tool! I use it daily and love that it is so compact." — Lauren F.
$25 at Alleyoop
21
www.amazon.com
A mini white-noise machine that's a portable piece of comfort no matter where you are
Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and need some kind of noise to cover up sounds from the hallway in hotels. This little device is the best one I've found. I've found one of the sound options that sounds just like an AC unit that puts me to sleep in an instant. And no worries that the hotel AC stops running in the middle of the night as they usually do and you wake up to a silent room and can't go back to sleep. The sounds on this little guy are the best ones I've heard. Buy this for travel and you won't be sorry!" — KJ
$34.95 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A set of two charcoal odor eliminators to keep luggage smelling fresh
The charcoal bag has no smell and absorbs excess moisture to prevent mold, mildew, and bacteria from forming on your clothes and in your bag. You can use them for up to two years, but you should put them outside in the sun for an hour once a month so they can rejuvenate.

Promising review: "These are the best travel buddies! I always pack one of these in my luggage and one in my boyfriend's. While traveling, we sometimes don't get to wash all our clothes, but these bags are brilliant at absorbing the smell of sweat on our clothes and shoes!" — J.L.
$9.95 at Amazon
23
Pond Los Angeles
A functional hoodie that has a built-in sleeping mask and hidden inner pocket for essentials
This ultra-soft hoodie is available in women's sizes XS–XL and in colors black and cream. It also has a secret pocket hidden inside the kangaroo pocket so you can safely store your keys or phone. Reviewers say it's oversized, so if you want a snugger fit, size down.

Pond Los Angeles is an Asian- and woman-owned small business that creates bags and clothing perfect for traveling.

Promising review: "I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flight. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early morning flight and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over-ear headphones fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER!" — Heather G.
$99 at Pond Los Angeles
24
www.amazon.com
A travel-size steamer that can eliminate wrinkles from clothing in less than five minutes
Promising review: "I’ve had it for a few months now and I couldn’t be more happy with it. I travel a lot for work and it is the perfect size for my carry-on suit case, and it works great. It’s easier and faster to steam my shirts than having to iron them like I was doing before I got the steamer." — David Trejo
$29.97 at Amazon
25
Amazon
A two-in-one curling iron and straightener so you don't have to pack two separate styling tools
Promising review: "I really like this curler and flat iron. Heats up fast, cools fast, and the travel bag is perfect with the inside protected from the heat. Size is great and the end of the iron has a place for fingers not to burn. Very much worth the price to have flat iron and curling in one." — Amazon customer
$39.99 at Amazon
26
Target
A package 20 of dissolving soap sheets to clean your hands in a pinch
Goodnest is a new brand of baby care products that uses sustainable and reusable packaging for all their products, and all of their baby care is free from parabens, phthalates, dyes, synthetic fragrances, silicones and sulfates. The company will donate a month's worth of clean water to someone in need for each item purchased.
$6.99 at Target
27
Amazon
An anti-blister balm that can protect feet from long days spent walking
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I wore heels that always give me blisters for eight hours, and I didn't get a single one when using this balm. It really worked! I plan on getting it again and again. I always have it in my bag at work just in case. I did find it necessary to reapply if I took my shoes off and put them on again." — Donna
$8.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A stick of Gold Bond Friction Defense that stops chafing caused by sweat
Promising review: "I just used it for five days in 90 degree plus weather at Bonnaroo music festival in the middle of Tennessee on a farm in June with 100,000 people walking several miles, dancing, and sweating every day. I am happy to report that this product is a lifesaver. My thighs didn't chafe once, and I have big ones! I had to reapply once during the day. I strongly recommend buying this if you have large thighs and need relief from chafing. I couldn't wear dresses or skirts in the heat if I was walking anywhere, and now I live in them because of this stuff! Buy it! It works!" — Carwizzle
$6 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A set of reusable silicone straws that open up for easy cleaning
Promising review: "I never thought I’d be writing a review for straws, but here we are. These are FANTASTIC. I try to be as eco-friendly as possible but was ready to give up. I’ve tried metal straws, but they are tough to clean, and I don’t love metal against my teeth. I’ve tried other reusable plastic and silicone options, but they don’t work for thicker drinks like smoothies. These actually address all of my issues. I’ve used them for thick smoothies that I drink daily and just for other everyday drinks like water. They couldn’t be easier to snap open and clean, dry, then easily snap back into shape to use again." — M. Alexandria
$9.99+ at Amazon
30
Amazon
A waterproof pouch to keep your cellphone dry even when engaging in water activities
The pouch comes with a lanyard so you can wear it around your neck and the touchscreen remains functional even through the plastic cover. It's available in 14 colors.

Promising review: "This product is incredible. I purchased to use while in Key West for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, and Galaxy S6 Edge and it fits perfectly for each phone (but a little more snug with the iPhone 6 plus). It is completely waterproof and takes great photos and video through the case but you have to press record prior to submerging the case underwater. My family went snorkeling and kept the case with the phone inside submerged almost the entire time and had no issues with leakage. My family and I got stopped numerous times being asked where we purchased this product. Perfect even if just on the beach and you do not want to get sand or sunscreen on your phone and want to still take photos/text/browse the internet while on the beach. I will be purchasing this for everyone in my family as it has become a travel must-have! I highly recommend this product." — Jennifer Roman
$7.99 at Amazon
31
Huppy
A compact pack of tablets that make an ideal travel replacement for bulky tubes of toothpaste
Each order comes with 62 tablets that are chemical-free, plastic-free and made with ingredients like peppermint oil, tea tree oil, aloe vera extract and coconut oil. They are available in four flavors.

Huppy is an Asian-owned, woman-owned small business dedicated to creating a plastic-free alternative for toothpaste. All packaging is recyclable or biodegradable, and 2% of revenue helps fund sustainability initiatives.

Promising review: "I bought these because I travel a lot and I hate going through all of those travel-size tubes of toothpaste. My goal has been to cut down on single-use plastics so a friend recommended these tabs. I love that I can throw them in my travel bag and use them the whole trip. I liked it so much I use them every day now. I highly recommend them if you are looking for an eco-friendly alternative. Great product, great company!" — SUNNY858
$12 at Huppy
32
www.amazon.com
A pack of two acupressure anti-nausea wristbands to help handle motion sickness
The band applies pressure on the P6 acupressure point that is said to help relieve nausea and vomiting.

Promising review: "I wished I tried this a long time ago. I used it on a 13 hour drive. Once at Disney World, I wore them for every ride, and it was the first time I did not get nausea or sick. I was amazed. This is a must-have if you get car sick or can’t ride rides at an amusement park." — E. Kendra
$8.16 at Amazon
33
Amazon
A travel-sized tube of Poo-pouri toilet spray to address smelly situations on the go
Promising review: "I have these sprays in every bathroom in my home. I also keep one at work, although I had to start hiding it in the bathroom because apparently other people love it as much as I do and decided to take it home with them. I highly recommend. So much more effective than the 'courtesy flush.' By the time you do that one, the problem is already 'out there.' With Poo-Pourri, it never has a chance. I haven't met a scent I didn't like so far. What a great idea!" — Kindle customer
$5.35 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker that you can attach to your backpack or purse
This Bluetooth speaker is available in 10 other "Star Wars" character designs.

Promising review: "I took this to the pool for a few hours and then to dance comps for the week and never recharged it. At less than 50% volume I could hear it above the crowds and had to turn it down to under 30% volume while practicing in a hallway. Super impressed! I even purchased a second one for my sister who travels with me regularly so that we would have a backup!" — TNWorkNMom
$14.99 at Amazon
Jadyn weekender bag

8 Weekend Bags For Short Trips

Popular in the Community

shopping travelAir travelpackingtoiletries

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

6 Things People Actually Need To Improve Their Mental Health Right Now

Style & Beauty

My Gel Manicure Horror Story Made Me Wonder: Is This Even Safe?

Home & Living

This Canadian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Day Drinking Hits Your Body Way Differently. Here’s How, According To Doctors.

Wellness

The Biggest COVID Issues People Bring Up In Therapy

Travel

Why This Small Town In Puerto Rico Should Be Your Next Vacation Spot

Wellness

11 Survivors Of School Gun Violence Share How It Still Reverberates Through Their Lives

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Sci-Fi Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

6 All-Terrain Shoes That Actual Hikers Wear

Shopping

Sex Experts Say You're Missing Out On Lube. Here Are 8 Highly Rated Options.

Shopping

13 Propane Fire Pits To Turn Your Backyard Into A Cozy Oasis

Shopping

Target Has Created The Best Sheets Known To Man, And I Mean It

Shopping

31 Genuinely Useful Travel Products You'll Be Glad You Packed

Shopping

18 Cooling Blankets To Help You Get A Chill Night's Sleep

Shopping

20 Bridal Accessories That Are Almost More Beautiful Than The Gown

Shopping

If You're Puzzled By How People Keep Their Homes Tidy, These 23 Products Can Help You

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In June

Shopping

Walmart Sandals Are The Best-Kept Summer Footwear Secret

Shopping

This $30 Moisturizer Earned Me Compliments From Strangers On The Street

Food & Drink

The 7 Most Common Grilling Mistakes That Just About Everyone Makes

Wellness

8 Sneaky Symptoms Of A Migraine Attack

Shopping

Vintage-Inspired Women's Swimsuits To Get Just In Time For Summer

Wellness

30 Relatable Tweets About Social Anxiety

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In June

Food & Drink

Meet The Perry Burger, A Perfect Homemade Burger That Doesn't Require A Grill

Shopping

ADHD Experts Share The Time Management Tools That Actually Work

Food & Drink

7 Easy Tips For Making Perfect Grilled Chicken Every Time

Work/Life

How To Professionally Say 'I Don't Have Time For This' At Work

Wellness

11 Reasons Being Calm Is Making You Anxious

Shopping

The 4 Best Running Shoes You Can Get Online, According To A Podiatrist

Relationships

How To Get A Moment With Each Of Your Wedding Guests

Shopping

FYI, Citronella Candles Don't Keep Mosquitoes Away. Here's What Does.

Shopping

Dopamine Dressing Is The Summer Trend We Could All Use More Of

Shopping

Still Not Sure About The Press-On Nail Trend? Here Are 10 To Try On Vacation

Shopping

5 Podiatrist-Recommended Recovery Sandals That'll Pamper Your Feet

Wellness

What Is Delta-8 THC And Why Are States Banning It?

Shopping

The Best Memorial Day Sales To Shop Right Now

Shopping

The Coolest Places To Stay In Memphis, Tennessee