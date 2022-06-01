Traveling light is for the birds. Unfortunately, airline weight restrictions and space limitations don’t agree.
This list of compact and dual-purpose products will ensure that you have all the creature comforts of home while staying prepared for whatever life brings you whether you’re traveling by land, earth or sea.
Advertisement
Find compression socks made specifically for preventing cabin pressure-caused foot swelling, highly-rated stain removing pens that fit perfectly into your bags, hand-held fans, tiny white-noise machines and even a wristband that can prevent nausea.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A wireless transmitter you can plug into the TV so you can use your wireless headphones
2
A collapsible water bottle that can be rolled up to a super small size when not in use
3
A six-port wall charger to charge multiple devices at once using one plug-in
4
A compact contact lens kit that even has space for solution
5
An in-flight phone mount to watch content comfortably
6
A super-sleek retractable lint roller that barely takes up any space in your bag
7
A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite to keep hundreds of books at your fingertips
8
A sleep mask with contoured eye cups that won't put pressure on your eyes
9
An umbrella that folds down to fit in any bag or pocket to avoid being caught in a downpour
10
A three-pack of Tide To Go pens for stain-removing on the go
11
A tool that assists with closing difficult-to-reach back zippers, perfect for solo travelers
12
A tube of a fan-favorite and ultra-rich skin cream to avoid that dry plane air
13
A box of 72 extra strength Gas-X chewables for any in-flight discomfort
14
A pair of compression socks to avoid uncomfortable foot swelling from cabin pressure
15
A stylish and UV-protective sun visor that can fold down to fit into luggage
16
A set of six labeled Cadence containers with magnetic sides that sit compact on top of each other
17
A two-port portable charger that can hold around five full charges for your cellphone
18
A resealable travel-pack of antibacterial wipes to clean high-touch places in planes or hotel rooms
19
A rechargeable purse-friendly handheld fan for hot travel destinations
20
A space-saving makeup pen that contains eyeliner, highlighter, a brow pencil and lip liner
21
A mini white-noise machine that's a portable piece of comfort no matter where you are
22
A set of two charcoal odor eliminators to keep luggage smelling fresh
23
A functional hoodie that has a built-in sleeping mask and hidden inner pocket for essentials
24
A travel-size steamer that can eliminate wrinkles from clothing in less than five minutes
25
A two-in-one curling iron and straightener so you don't have to pack two separate styling tools
26
A package 20 of dissolving soap sheets to clean your hands in a pinch
27
An anti-blister balm that can protect feet from long days spent walking
28
A stick of Gold Bond Friction Defense that stops chafing caused by sweat
29
A set of reusable silicone straws that open up for easy cleaning
30
A waterproof pouch to keep your cellphone dry even when engaging in water activities
31
A compact pack of tablets that make an ideal travel replacement for bulky tubes of toothpaste
32
A pack of two acupressure anti-nausea wristbands to help handle motion sickness
33
A travel-sized tube of Poo-pouri toilet spray to address smelly situations on the go
34
A Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker that you can attach to your backpack or purse