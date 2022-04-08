At the end of March, I took myself on a vacation to Mexico City. It was a super last-minute trip, so I didn’t have much time to prepare, and I felt incredibly frazzled when trying to pack. As I stress-ate slices of Kraft American singles, I scrolled through dozens of travel blogs for packing tips and advice on staying safe as a solo traveler in a foreign country.
What I found were a lot of clothing-only packing guides, with lots of pictures of bloggers’ folded laundry. While I appreciate a good #OOTD moment, I needed guidance on the toiletries and other practical life items you’d want with you when traveling abroad. So, in the name of DIY, I decided to make one myself.
From collapsable backpacks to a mini bug spray, here are all the packable things that come in handy when you’re traveling alone (or with pals!) in a foreign country.
