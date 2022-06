20 Travel Items That You’ll Kick Yourself For Not Having Bought Before Your Last Trip

A bottle of Poo-Pourri to mask bathroom smells

It's available in 20 scents and 11 sizes.: "I have this one, a travel size one, and an extra one to refill all my travel size ones. I keep one in the house bathroom and one with me at all times. I even bought one for each of my relatives. I was always too subconscious about pooing in any public or private bathroom unless it was my own. When my friend heard about it and knew of my shy problem, he ordered it for me. I gave it a try and it honestly masks almost all of the scent. It has helped me regulate myself by allowing me to get comfortable enough with going when I need to despite where I am and who's around." — AriQuinn