Family vacations are some of the happiest experiences that a child can have, but that doesn’t mean that executing a trip with children in tow is easy. Whether you’re flying, taking a road trip or simply exploring a neighboring city, keeping a little one entertained and engaged while in transit can be a challenge.

Luckily, there is one simple, affordable and screen-free way to keep kids interested in their surroundings and busy during travel time: a travel journal or activity book.

Advertisement

I was definitely an enthusiastic diarist on my childhood trips — I loved recording my family’s comings and goings, and what we’d seen, eaten and talked about. (I also made sure to note every time my siblings annoyed me.) I always used plain notebooks, but there are now plenty of travel-specific workbooks that are full of creative prompts and projects to stimulate the imagination and enhance the overall experience for a child.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best travel journals and activity books for kids from Amazon and Maisonette. Pick up a few for your smallest travel companions and keep them happy and busy as you embark on summer journeys.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.