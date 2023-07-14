HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
You have a big insulated cup for your ice-cold flavored water. You have it with you all day and take it everywhere you go ― but as the clock strikes happy hour, your beloved tumbler watches as you sip a quickly-warming cocktail from a sad, room-temperature vessel. Until now.
Part cocktail glass, part insulted camping thermos, the ORCA Chasertini is an insulated martini-style cup with a lid to keep your drink protected and cold wherever you go.
Use it by the pool, take it with you camping or bring it along on boat rides to enjoy a good drink out of its proper glass, even in the great outdoors.
Holding 12 ounces of goodness, this insulated martini glass has a clear easy-sip lid to protect your drink if you’re boating, camping or just lying on the couch on a hot day. The double-walled, copper-clad vacuum seal keeps your beverage cold and the 18/8 stainless steel food-grade body will be durable for many nights to come. It comes in six colors — and for the tequila drinkers in the house, the brand has a similar cup for margaritas.
If you’d like to read more about how folks are using these nifty cups, read on — or just scroll all the way down to nab some of this ingenious drinkware for yourself.
“For the Martini and Margarita drinker who wants to keep it cold while on the patio or boat. I bought them for girlfriends and dropped a bunch of candies in them as Christmas gifts…
They are just plane fun” — Coolioann
”My son sent me one for Mother’s Day, after I talked about not enjoying my martini by the pool because couldn’t take glass. I had to buy another for any friend that would use one when we are floating in the pool.” — WAYNETTE T.
“These are perfect for outdoor, poolside, picnic cocktails. Sturdy, nice weight and love the festive colors!” — Lynn Winston
”I love that I can take it to Mexico and get lots of drinks in the pool. Has a very sturdy top and I always get lots of compliments on it.” — DAN AND MARISSA ANDERSON
”This is fantastic for travel. Lid does not leak and the ice stays for a long time!” — Beverly Sherman