32 Things I Guarantee You Won't Regret Having On Hand Next Time You Travel

"Best earbuds I've ever purchased. For years I wanted wireless noice canceling earbuds after using the Beats Studios and Bose QC lines. Being an iPhone, user I always saw the appeal of AirPods but never could use them due to them not fitting my ear correctly and always falling out. As soon as I saw the design of the AirPods Pro, I instantly came to Amazon and ordered them." — Corey P. And here's more from BuzzFeed shopping editor Emma Lord : "I have a pair of these, and they're not playing around. Once they're securely in your ear, you can toggle the headphones between noise-cancelling and regular sound, depending on your situation. I've been working from home, and the noise-cancelling is so effective that I can work next to a window where my neighbor is doing heavy construction and I don't hear anything louder than a faint buzzing. It's quieter than if I'd just plugged my ears with my own fingers. I'm also a runner, and these don't budge when you're sweating, which is nice. It's also handy that these toggle out of noise cancellation mode, because I feel better being able to hear traffic and other people around me when I'm out and about.