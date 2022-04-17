32 Things I Guarantee You Won't Regret Having On Hand Next Time You Travel

Popular items on the list:
An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you can use your Bluetooth headphones to watch all the movies.
A wedge doorstop alarm with an extremely loud 120-decibel siren that’ll sound should anyone try to force open your door.
A set of shoe bags if the thought of your trainers mingling with your clean clothes sends a shiver down your spine.
An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter
Promising review:
"If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have.
Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs that enables you to watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do it using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you have initially paired your device or devices. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." —JCEGet it from Amazon for $54.99 (also available in four other models).
A luggage-mounted cup caddy
Promising review
: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor!
I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —PhilipGet it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 13 colors/patterns).
A wedge doorstop alarm with an extremely loud 120-decibel siren
No wiring is required, either, just pick up a 9V battery
. Promising review:
"Travel must-have.
I use this traveling, and it provides extra peace of mind in motel rooms considering I'm a cheapskate and stay in dives and my dog is getting so old he is likely to refer any criminal who breaks and enters to me for further processing. Works well, as a startled maid in a West Virginia motel can attest
when she thought I had checked out and unlocked the door to clean. I gave the second one to my sister, who uses it at home." —QuintessentiallyYoursGet it from Amazon for $13.25.
A set of shoe bags
Promising review
: "I use these to store my shoes when I pack them in my luggage. Then when I have dirty clothes, I also use the bags to keep them away from my clean clothes. These bags are sturdy, clear, and the pull ties are long if you need to hang them from somewhere." —SilveighaGet a set of 12 from Amazon for $13.99.
A transparent vaccine holder
Promising review
: "This plastic sleeve fit the vaccination card perfectly and securely. We traveled to Hawaii and we were required to show our card each time we entered a restaurant or crowded store. Additionally, the airport and airline were also strict about showing the card. This sleeve made the process easy." —Patti H.Get it from Amazon for $6.45+ (available in packs of 2, 3, 6, and 10).
A Bluetooth-enabled mask
After a bout of pandemic-induced insomnia I picked up one of these USB-chargeable masks and can honestly say it was LIFE changing. If you're sensitive to light or sound, this mask is where it's at. The contoured, cool-to-the-touch eye pads are super cozy and extra padding on the bridge of the nose ensures no light seeps in.
I was concerned about feeling the headphones through the mask and not being able to sleep in my usual position (mountain climber, the hand's down comfiest position), but they really are unnoticeable. I can sleep through the night with it on and the Velcro straps have never once gotten stuck in my hair. The battery also lasts for a full 10 hours, so I don't have to worry about my audio going out right as I'm dozing off.Promising review
: "This is the best thing I have ordered in a long time! I work nights and recently took a travel position.
Staying in hotels is fun until your neighbor is loud or the highway traffic is horrible. The speakers on this are quality!
The only thing I heard was the rain and thunder from my app. The rain was so clear sounding I could easily visualize each drop hitting the ground. I was about to fall asleep when the thunder kicked in and seriously scared me to pieces! Highly recommend!" —Dana HarrisGet it from Amazon for $20.33.
A set of Avarelle rounded or extra-large hydrocolloid patches
Promising review
: "I’ve been experimenting with these for the last month and a half, and I am in love. They are really thin and blend into my highly freckled face incredibly well...I have gone out in public twice with them on, because when I did my last second mirror check before I got out of the car, I didn’t notice I had them on!
While they absolutely help clean out the skin underneath, the biggest thing it does for me is stops me from touching my face. When I'm stressed out, I will absentmindedly touch/run my hands along my face and jaw constantly. Now, when I notice I’m doing that, I run into the bathroom and put these on any spots I have. Since they are thin and stick really well, I am able to leave them alone and stop touching my face.
" —MelsBellsGet a box of 40 round patches for $8.49 and a box of 8 extra-large patches for $8.49, both from Amazon.
A nifty universal phone mount
Promising review
: "I recently returned from a trip to Australia and Hawaii and purchased this gadget specifically for use on the plane as I like to watch movies that I download to my phone. Having been on several international trips in the last couple of years, I wanted to find something that would free up my hands and my search on Amazon took me to this device. Yes, there are others like it, but I paid the extra couple of bucks because it has a slide-on/slide-off tripod fixture, which is cool so I can use it to record my kids' sporting events and have a stable platform. In a word, this gadget is awesome!
The holding clamp can be rotated to provide more elevation, so your phone can be near eye-level which reduces neck stress. The spring that is used for mounting is pretty heavy duty. It requires a bit of effort to attach. But that's actually a good thing because it ensures that it won't shake off in turbulence.
The silicone pads also help to prevent slippage. The holding arm also rotates, so you can set it at the perfect angle. And get this: It folds down small enough to fit into a pocket! I highly recommend this item!
" —BrendanGet it from Amazon for $12.97.
A pack of Neutrogena cleansing towelettes
Promising review
: "These are a great product in general, but brilliant for traveling.
They come individually wrapped in about a 1-square-inch package and unfold to approx. 10 inches x 10 inches (or a tad larger). I have sensitive eyes and these do not hurt or irritate whatsoever, plus they don’t leave a greasy film in my eyes at all. One towelette is enough to remove all my mascara and face makeup as they are not only a generous size, but are also thick and strong, too.
Finally, they’re gentle on my skin, as well as my eyes and I have had no sensitivity issues with my face either. A definite A+ for home use as well as for traveling." —PaulGet a pack of 20 from Amazon for $5.82.
A pair of elasticized shoelaces
The shoelaces can be used on both adult and kid shoes! Reviewers also say these are great for making it easy to remove shoes while going through airport security. Promising review:
"At first I was skeptical that these laces wouldn't hold my shoes on tightly enough, but I decided to give them a try in my Converse Chucks. They're fantastic! I like the way the "hidden" fasteners sit inside the shoes below the eyelets, but on top of the tongue, and I can't feel the fastener at all with my foot in the shoe. I've had them in for around eight months, and they're still just as elastic as ever.
They haven't stretched at all and show no signs of wearing out. I loved them so much that I bought five more sets to put in all of my shoes! No more triple knotting my shoes so they don't become untied. I tie knots pretty slowly so these laces have honestly saved me tons of time.
I couldn't be happier with them." —lucidityGet them from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 38 colors).
A supportive and adjustable travel pillow
There's even a snapping strap attached that'll allow you hook it to your backpack, luggage, or purse for hands-free carrying.Promising review:
"We just flew across the country twice and loved using this travel pillow. It wasn't too hot around our necks and kept our heads supported while we slept on the plane.
I wore mine during the entire flights, even when awake. I was able to comfortably read and watch a movie on my tablet while wearing the pillow. Rotating the pillow around your neck adjusts the thickness, so you can customize the fit and support. I have bought lots of different travel pillows and in my opinion, this one is the best!" —LWGet it from Amazon for $34.97+ (available in sizes S–XL and in nine colors/designs).
A three-pack of noise-reducing in-flight earplugs
Promising review:
"Never fly without these! Before I found these, I endured excruciating pain in my ears upon descent and landing. Felt like a hot poker being driven into each ear. My ears would also be plugged up, and it would often take two to three days for them to resume their normal state of being. I insert them about an hour before landing, as the plane is making its slow descent. I'm comfortable and the most discomfort I experience is a slight adjustment of pressure feeling in my sinus.
NO PAIN. NO TEARS." —K. TombrellaGet a three-pack from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in packs of 1, 3, 5, and 10).
A bungee cord
Promising review:
"Don't know how I traveled without this piece of basic equipment, but it is a third hand and arm when you need it most.
Easy to put into action, easy to put away when you are finished. For instance...I need a heavy coat outside the airport or conference center, but inside, it is a pain in the neck to carry and store while seated. I fold that big garment in half and attach it to my roll-around with this bungee, and the coat stays out of the way, stays clean, and is accessible. If you are tired of dealing with excess stuff while traveling, or you are in school/work and need to carry a coat around or a project around all day, then this is the go-to solution.
What are you waiting for...put this in your cart!" —Patrick MolinaGet it from Amazon for $12.90+ (available in three colors).
A pair of Levi's pull-on skinny jeans
Promising review
: "OK, I'm not going to lie. I was skeptical about these pants. I hate buying clothes online without trying them on first, but the reviews here said that they runs true to size, so I trusted them. I am SO GLAD that I did. These pants are everything I ever wanted. Make my butt look cute? Check. No nasty zipper to dig into my gut? Check. Perfect length for any season? Check.
I can wear these with a cute blouse as a teacher, and still look professional, while still being comfortable. I feel comfortable wearing these basically any time, and I think that if you're lacking a pair of them and thinking about it, you should go get a pair. They're AMAZING.
" —AlySedaiGet them from Amazon for $19.49+ (available in women's sizes 2–28, in three lengths, and eight washes).
Or a stretchy drawstring jumpsuit
Promising review
: "Absolutely love this romper. The stretch is amazing! I originally ordered a large based on reviews and it was way too big so I decided to order the medium and even that was big so I decided to order one more time and did the small and that fit perfect! This romper is sooo comfy, perfect for traveling, running errands or just lounging in.
" —YvonneGet it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 32 colors/prints).
A universal travel adapter
This adapter covers over 150 countries. Keep in mind this is not a voltage converter
!Promising review:
"Used this on a trip to Sweden and London. It worked great. Charged three things at a time with no problems. I love the compact design and not having to keep track of all the adapters." —tiffanyann7Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).
Gyan Yankovich / BuzzFeed
A pair of compression socks
Promising review:
"I have used quite a few compression socks and have found that these are the best. I travel extensively for work, which means long airport walks and sitting and waiting, followed by long flights, and these have left my legs feeling great with no swelling and no leg pain later in the day. They do a great job of providing compression to the leg and calf without being too constricting in the foot area.
Other products I have tried tend to be very tight in the foot area. I own quite a few pairs of these for longer than six months and use them regularly, I have found that they are durable and the compression has been consistent." —Ted E.Get them from Amazon for $17.08+ (available in three sizes and six colors).
A pair of Apple AirPods Pro
Promising review
: "Best earbuds I’ve ever purchased. For years I wanted wireless noice canceling earbuds after using the Beats Studios and Bose QC lines. Being an iPhone, user I always saw the appeal of AirPods but never could use them due to them not fitting my ear correctly and always falling out. As soon as I saw the design of the AirPods Pro, I instantly came to Amazon and ordered them. If you’re at all contemplating ordering these, I 100% recommend them. The noise cancelling is slightly above average and the transparency mode is extremely useful on the go or whenever you need to hear your surroundings with your music. Amazing product definitely worth the steep price.
" —Corey P.
And here's more from BuzzFeed shopping editor Emma Lord
: "I have a pair of these, and they're not playing around. Once they're securely in your ear, you can toggle the headphones between noise-cancelling and regular sound, depending on your situation. I've been working from home, and the noise-cancelling is so effective that I can work next to a window where my neighbor is doing heavy construction and I don't hear anything louder than a faint buzzing. It's quieter than if I'd just plugged my ears with my own fingers. I'm also a runner, and these don't budge when you're sweating, which is nice. It's also handy that these toggle out of noise cancellation mode, because I feel better being able to hear traffic and other people around me when I'm out and about. The TL;DR is I love these so much I have zero interest in owning another pair of headphones for as long as I live.
" Get them from Amazon for $189.99.
A powerful portable charger
This powerful battery pack weighs as little as a can of soup yet charges the iPhone 8 almost seven times, the Galaxy S8 five times, or the iPad Mini 4 twice.Promising review:
"I travel for a living and have always needed a portable charger. This thing literally never dies.
The longest-lasting charger I have ever had. I was out in London all day, phone nearly dead, and had to go straight to the airport for a nine-hour flight back to the USA. This charger charged my phone the ENTIRE flight, and then on my service car, my coworker needed to charge his phone. I had meetings all day and then a dead phone and I charged my phone to a full 100% again! This is a MUST-HAVE PRODUCT." —Kyle G.Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in four colors).
A set of compression cubes
Promising review
: "My wife have and I have done considerable traveling over the past five years. During this time, we've each used a single carry on for trips long and short. We've found packing cubes a must on any trip. Simply put, they allow you to pack more clothes. Now, having said that, not all packing cubes are the same. Here's why I feel the Tripped Travel Gear Packing Cubes are better than others.
The compression zip alleviates the back from adverse strain during the zipping process, which, with other packing cubes, causes broken zippers, broken zip straps, and torn mesh fabric. The nylon fabric used makes a HUGE difference compared to mesh and cheap fabric styles. I've gone through three compression bags from other manufacturers and the issue with other fabric is the stretch it gives. You want it to give a little bit then stop. This nylon fabric used in the travel gear packing cube is perfect. In addition, the handle has come in handy in many situations where we have to take bags in and out during customs, camping trips, etc. The positioning of where the handle is stitched into, as well as the size of the handle, makes a big difference down the line and it can handle wear and tear. All in all, we feel these compression packing tubes are the best product on the market and they make your packing experience less dramatic, and handle all the issues of a long or short trip. These are a MUST-buy.
" —Amazon CustomerGet them from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in packs of two, four, or six and in 10 colors/designs).
A RFID-blocking travel wallet
This wallet has a passport pocket, a boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a SIM card pouch, a coupon ticket slot, a cellphone pouch (max 5.8 inches), a money and coins zippered pocket (fits US dollars), a key holder, a pen holder, and a slim pocket.Promising review:
"This holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat!
Boarding pass, passport, ID and credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, etc.! Yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. Just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony LuuGet it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 32 colors).
A two-pack of refillable mini perfume atomizers
Filling them is super easy, too! Pull the leakproof bottle out of the aluminum sleeve and pour your perfume right in. Once you're done, just pop it back in and you're good to go. Promising review
: "The picture of the container colors do not do them justice.
They're a beautiful, light pastel color. These are the perfect size and were really easy to figure out. Some perfume bottles won't fit the tools given so if that's the case, just use the funnel and spray it directly in — it works just fine. Love that I can take these around without carrying a heavy glass bottle in my purse. I also love that I can change up the scents and have a new one whenever I want.
So far, I haven't seen leakage or any malfunctions. Would definitely buy again!" —TriciaGet it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four color combinations).
A mini white noise machine
The small device has 11 nonlooping sleep sounds (including fan and ocean sounds) and it can connect to wireless devices via Bluetooth so you can use it as a portable speaker and play your own audio.
Promising review: "Bought one of these for my hubby for Christmas and he loved it. Then I bought one for my daughter days later. A few days later, I bought our third — I had to have one also for when I travel. Love all the options to select from with the various sounds, volume control is great, love the Bluetooth. Brought it with us to a hotel on vacation and used it at night to drown out the noise of other guests walking and talking in the halls, and during the day rocked our music on Bluetooth!! Added plus, we used it with our new puppy to get him to sleep and stay asleep through the night. Only downside is I wish the battery life was longer. It lasts about three nights before you need to recharge." —Romeo's GirlGet it from Amazon for $35.99.
A travel jewelry case
Promising review
: "I purchased this box for a weekend getaway. In the past I have just thrown all of my jewelry into little make up bags, but then everything gets tangled and disorganized. I love that this box keeps everything organized and leaves all my necklaces tangle free!" —Dogmom206Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in five colors and two styles).
A dual travel hair straightener/curling iron
Promising review:
"This little thing is amazing! I have searched high and low for a travel flat iron that was worth saving suitcase space for and FINALLY found it. Switching between flat iron to curling iron is VERY easy...the switch is right by your thumb, but unlike other irons, it doesn't open at the slightest breeze. I haven't noticed any issues with the temp being too high." —bellewithabGet it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two colors).
Or a set of clip-in hair extensions
Promising review:
"This was the best nine dollars I've spent in a long time! The color is a perfect match to my hair. The hair is very long — I cut at least 12 inches off. It stays in place very well. This is a fun addition to my going out look." —SBonertGet them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six lengths and 14 colors).
A set of TikTok-famous storage scrunchies
See them in action on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"LIFE-CHANGER. I don't have to bring my whole purse with me anymore.
This fits so much more than expected and the colors are perfect. The blue especially is beautiful. Good quality." —TiaGet a pack of three from Amazon for $11.99 (available in two color combinations).
A set of oil-blotting charcoal sheets
Promising review:
"I have lived with oily skin my whole life and, when spring and summer arrive, my face is even more
oily. These blotting sheets are much better than the ones you get at the drugstore, and I only need to use one sheet for my entire face
(as opposed to the two sheets I need to use with other brands)." —Boa C.Get a set of 200 from Amazon for $11.95.
A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite
Promising review:
"I'm the kind of person who used to always buy the printed copies (I love the smell and feel of books). But I've got to admit this is a really practical way to carry around your books when traveling (it's really light and easy to take everywhere), and it really does feel like reading an actual book (compared to tablets and reading on your phone).
The waterproof feature it's really just a wonderful plus." —DanielaGet it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in two storage sizes and four colors).
A tiny lil' cleaning ball
Once it loses its stickiness, just wash it off with water and it'll be good to go again!Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in pink and black).
A medication tracker
Promising review:
"Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —NikiGet a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99.
And a chic set of fidget spinner rings
Promising review
: "I'm IN LOVE with my rings! I always tend to mess with my jewelry, and end up with sore fingers. This not only helps, but they look really pretty, too!" —MaggieGet a set of three from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes 7–13 and two finishes).