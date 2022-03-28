As international COVID-19 travel restrictions are gradually being lifted, you may find yourself booking a flight to a far-off destination in the near future. It that’s the case, then the task of suitcase packing is also not far behind.
Whether you’re jet-setting overseas or just spending a weekend out of state, find items like a mini lint roller, single-use hydrating masks or a back-up power bank with integrated cords to charge all your electronics in a pinch, as well as other helpful travel essentials that you will be glad to have along for ride.
1
A box of pimple patches to conceal and quickly heal any blemishes that crop up
2
A travel flatware set for an ultra-compact solution to meals on the go
3
A pair of noise-canceling headphones for peaceful flights
4
A blending sponge to easily apply everything from foundation to blush with one tool
5
A versatile and comfortable skater dress that can be dressed up or down
6
A small before-you-go toilet spray to prevent embarrassing situations anywhere you go
7
A tinted moisturizing lip balm that delivers color and a nourishing wear
8
A complete compact manicure kit to touch up a broken nail wherever you are
9
A backup power bank with integrated cords to charge all of your electronics
10
An individually packaged sheet mask with deeply hydrating ingredients to combat dry airplane air
11
A travel-sized lint roller that easily fits into a purse, pocket and carry-on
12
A pair of breezy high-rise cotton shorts ideal for warm destinations
13
A travel size hand and foot cream to soothe your chapped hands and dry heels
14
A durable wide-toothed comb for detangling and combing through any hair type
15
A color correcting cream for natural-looking and vacation-approved coverage
16
An Amazon Kindle e-reader that holds an entire library's worth of books in one portable tablet
17
A fast-absorbing SPF 60 sunscreen that is great for acne-prone skin and humid conditions
18
A well-loved dry shampoo that helps your hair look fresh between washes
19
A nourishing, hydrating and skin protective serum stick that travels well
20
A cute embroidered sweatshirt for comfortable and stylish car rides, plane rides and more
21
A spacious single-compartment bag that can accommodate all your toiletries and makeup
22
A spring water facial spray to deliver a refreshing dose of hydration to the skin
23
A pair of pull-on slipper socks that put hotel slippers to shame
24
A set of versatile jaw clips to keep hair elegant and out of your face
25
A pair of lightweight, lined pintuck ankle pants that are both relaxed and cool
26
And a soft weekender bag with a spacious main compartment that is comfortable to carry