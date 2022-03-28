Shopping

Things From Target You'll Never Want To Travel Without Once You Try Them

Pack your bags like a pro with these comfortable clothes, compact sunscreens, makeup bags and other travel essentials.
Isabella Sarlija
Never leave home with out this <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targettravel-TessaFlores-032522-623cbab0e4b0d39357d338dd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fsonia-kashuk-loaf-makeup-bag%2F-%2FA-82117472%3Fclkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="spacious cosmetic bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623cbab0e4b0d39357d338dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targettravel-TessaFlores-032522-623cbab0e4b0d39357d338dd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fsonia-kashuk-loaf-makeup-bag%2F-%2FA-82117472%3Fclkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">spacious cosmetic bag</a>, a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targettravel-TessaFlores-032522-623cbab0e4b0d39357d338dd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fhero-cosmetics-force-shield-superfuel-serum-stick-0-77oz%2F-%2FA-82860131%3Fclkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="nourishing serum stick" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623cbab0e4b0d39357d338dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targettravel-TessaFlores-032522-623cbab0e4b0d39357d338dd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fhero-cosmetics-force-shield-superfuel-serum-stick-0-77oz%2F-%2FA-82860131%3Fclkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">nourishing serum stick</a> that travels well, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targettravel-TessaFlores-032522-623cbab0e4b0d39357d338dd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-faux-fur-cozy-pull-on-slipper-socks%2F-%2FA-82482736%3Fpreselect%3D82270199%26clkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lightweight slippers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623cbab0e4b0d39357d338dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targettravel-TessaFlores-032522-623cbab0e4b0d39357d338dd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-faux-fur-cozy-pull-on-slipper-socks%2F-%2FA-82482736%3Fpreselect%3D82270199%26clkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">lightweight slippers</a> and a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targettravel-TessaFlores-032522-623cbab0e4b0d39357d338dd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fla-roche-posay-thermal-spring-water-face-spray-for-sensitive-skin-5-1-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-14225613%3Fclkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hydrating facial spray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623cbab0e4b0d39357d338dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targettravel-TessaFlores-032522-623cbab0e4b0d39357d338dd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fla-roche-posay-thermal-spring-water-face-spray-for-sensitive-skin-5-1-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-14225613%3Fclkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">hydrating facial spray</a> for a boost of freshness on the go.
Target
Never leave home with out this spacious cosmetic bag, a nourishing serum stick that travels well, lightweight slippers and a hydrating facial spray for a boost of freshness on the go.

As international COVID-19 travel restrictions are gradually being lifted, you may find yourself booking a flight to a far-off destination in the near future. It that’s the case, then the task of suitcase packing is also not far behind.

Whether you’re jet-setting overseas or just spending a weekend out of state, find items like a mini lint roller, single-use hydrating masks or a back-up power bank with integrated cords to charge all your electronics in a pinch, as well as other helpful travel essentials that you will be glad to have along for ride.

1
Target
A box of pimple patches to conceal and quickly heal any blemishes that crop up
Promising review: "Where have these been all my life? I pop one on a spot at night and by morning, the spot is smaller, less inflamed, and most of the pimple has been drained. I see such a difference in how quickly pimples heal when using these. I’ll never be without them!" — Danielle

Get a 24-pack for $10.99.
2
Target
A travel flatware set for an ultra-compact solution to meals on the go
Promising review: "This set is amazing! I use it at school when working and then have it in my travel bag during the summer. I live on an island having to travel on and off a good amount of times throughout the year. It's so nice to have real silverware when grabbing food on the go. The silverware itself is on the flatter side so super easy to clean on the go. All the silverware stays within the silicone holder." — Ashley

Get it for $19.99 (originally $35).
3
Target
A pair of noise-canceling headphones for peaceful flights
Promising review: "Best headphones I have ever had. These were a gift from a family member. I use them for travel, work, and other various reasons. If you want to be left alone and not be constantly approached for small talk or chit-chat, these are it! The sound quality is impeccable. The noise-canceling aspect is impressive. The battery life is also very impressive and the app will tell you how many hours you have left. I also actually have used them to sleep because it’s the only device to drown out loud snoring right next to me. Also, they are comfortable." — Emem

Get it for$329.99 (originally $379.99).
4
Target
A blending sponge to easily apply everything from foundation to blush with one tool
Promising review: "Retained the perfect amount of water, makes my liquid and cream products apply like silk! This tool makes it so easy to blend without unwanted smearing or product transfer. It's an amazing sponge! The finish is truly flawless — TRY IT FOR YOURSELF!" — Target reviewer

Get it for$5.99+.
5
Target
A versatile and comfortable skater dress that can be dressed up or down
This flowy dress is available in XS–3X in four colors.

Promising review: "Fits true to size. Cute and quality is great for the price." — BriEP

Get it for$21.25.
6
Target
A small before-you-go toilet spray to prevent embarrassing situations anywhere you go
Promising review: "Guys this really works. I have IBS and PCOS… you know how that goes… I have to go #2 after eating certain foods and now I'm going back to work! This has caused me severe stress. Thankfully, I discovered this and now I can use the bathroom at my office without worrying about someone walking in after. I sprayed six times and then went, flushed, and sprayed again. The bottle is small but still powerful." — Lily

Get it for $9.99.
7
Target
A tinted moisturizing lip balm that delivers color and a nourishing wear
This sheer tinted balm is formulated with mango and shea butters and is available in six shades.

Get it for $19.
8
Target
A complete compact manicure kit to touch up a broken nail wherever you are
This kit includes a cuticle pusher, a nail clipper, nail file, nail and cuticle nipper, slant tweezers and cuticle scissors.

Promising review: "I bring this with me wherever I go! Nice and compact but has everything you need." — Alison

Get it for$12
9
Target
A backup power bank with integrated cords to charge all of your electronics
Promising review: "Charges a dead iPhone like four times without having to plug it back in to recharge. Not too bulky. Only wish the cord is longer.... but I will say that if it were longer, I'm sure I'd write to say I'd want it shorter." — Target customer

Get it for $89.99.
10
Target
An individually packaged sheet mask with deeply hydrating ingredients to combat dry airplane air
Promising review: "I used this right after I got out of the shower. Usually, my sensitive dry skin is red from the warm shower. After wearing this mask for the recommended 20 minutes my face was so hydrated, smooth, and not red at all. This actually cooled and soothed my red shower skin! I highly recommend this face mask for dry winter skin. I was struggling with dry patches that would rub off like dandruff on the lower cheeks of my face. So far after using this mask, I have soothed, moisturized skin. I will definitely be buying more of these." — EmFlorida

Get it for $2.99.
11
Target
A travel-sized lint roller that easily fits into a purse, pocket and carry-on
Promising review: "The best little lint roller, it’s the perfect size to throw in your bag." — Fatima

Get it for $1.29.
12
Target
A pair of breezy high-rise cotton shorts ideal for warm destinations
Available in XS–4XL and in five colors.

Promising review: "The style is super cute and the material is very soft. They are really comfy and are going to be a go to this summer. The material is a little thin but I didn’t find it to be sheer in the green color." — Pria

Get it for $15.
13
Target
A travel size hand and foot cream to soothe your chapped hands and dry heels
Promising review: "I’m a nurse and the harsh hospital soaps can be brutal. I use this once my hands are dried after washing and it’s nice hydration." — Heygirlhey

Get it for $3.99.
14
instagram.com
A durable wide-toothed comb for detangling and combing through any hair type
Promising review: "I know, $15 for a comb. l am telling you, it's worth it. I have been on the hunt for a true wide-tooth comb for years. This one has the widest space between its teeth that I've seen. It is big and sturdy, with a generous handle. If you have big, beautiful, hair, get this comb. I got two." — batgirl

Get it for $15.
15
Target
A color correcting cream for natural-looking and vacation-approved coverage
This blurring and mattifying CC cream is formulated with redness-reducing niacinamide and is available in 12 shades.

Get it for $15.39.
16
Target
An Amazon Kindle e-reader that holds an entire library's worth of books in one portable tablet
Promising review: "Bought this for my husband's birthday and he really loves it. It is easy to read, has backlighting, and is waterproof. The battery life is really long also (weeks)." — 315brandi

Get it for $89.99.
17
Target
A fast-absorbing SPF 60 sunscreen that is great for acne-prone skin and humid conditions
Promising review: "A dermatologist recommended this brand and I wanted to give it a try. I'm very happy with my purchase. I like the consistency of the product which is not oily or sticky. I recommend it." — Gabygv

Get it for $19.99.
18
Target
A well-loved dry shampoo that helps your hair look fresh between washes
Promising review: "I never write reviews but this dry shampoo is amazing! I was buying expensive dry shampoo and it never really did the trick. I figured I’d try this stuff (a quarter of the price!) and so glad I did. It’s my go-to now!" — Alex

Get it for $6.49.
19
Target
A nourishing, hydrating and skin protective serum stick that travels well
Promising review: "I love this serum stick — I put it on in the morning, while my face is still damp from washing it and before I put on my moisturizer, and it leaves me feeling so refreshed and dewy all day. It's definitely a must-have for these dry winter months. I have sensitive acne-prone skin and this didn't break me out at all." — Milo

Get it for $12.99.
20
Target
A cute embroidered sweatshirt for comfortable and stylish car rides, plane rides and more
Available in XS–4X in two colors.

Promising review: "I like it because it’s very soft fabric, fits as expected. Not tight on. Sleeves are long enough. Very cute!" — GGOC

Get it for $29.99.
21
Target
A spacious single-compartment bag that can accommodate all your toiletries and makeup
Promising review: "Bigger than I expected but it’s so cute. Plenty of room to hold all my essentials. Love the design and it’s very sturdy so it should last for a long time." — Shelly

Get it for $14.99.
22
Target
A spring water facial spray to deliver a refreshing dose of hydration to the skin
Promising review: "I like the convenience of a 'toner' in a spray bottle. It’s a nice extra boost of moisture, doesn’t have a scent, and feels refreshing. The price is also reasonable." — arealperson

Get it for $12.99.
23
Target
A pair of pull-on slipper socks that put hotel slippers to shame
Available in two sizes and 16 colors.

Promising review: "My absolute favorite slipper! I stock up on these every year and wear them daily! So cute, warm, and comfy. No irritating elastic around the ankle like some other slipper socks." — AH

Get it for $7.
24
Target
A set of versatile jaw clips to keep hair elegant and out of your face
This set includes four clips, two black and two brown.

Promising review: "Love these! All the others I’ve gotten like them are too small to hold my thick hair back. These work perfectly!" — Paige

Get it for $4.99.
25
Target
A pair of lightweight, lined pintuck ankle pants that are both relaxed and cool
Available in sizes 0–18, 14W–26W and four colors.

Promising review: "Love these pants. Perfect fit and great quality. Very chic but comfy!" — Pluzzize

Get it for $29.99.
26
Target
And a soft weekender bag with a spacious main compartment that is comfortable to carry
Available in four colors including olive green and black.

Promising review: "This is such a nice quality bag that is discretely large! This would be a great bag for carry-ons, a bag for parents with young ones, or even an overnight/weekend bag. It was made so nicely and can fit SO much!" — Morgan

Get it for $40.
