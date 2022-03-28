A small before-you-go toilet spray to prevent embarrassing situations anywhere you go

"Guys this really works. I have IBS and PCOS… you know how that goes… I have to go #2 after eating certain foods and now I'm going back to work! This has caused me severe stress. Thankfully, I discovered this and now I can use the bathroom at my office without worrying about someone walking in after. I sprayed six times and then went, flushed, and sprayed again. The bottle is small but still powerful." — Lily