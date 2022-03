A pair of noise-canceling headphones for peaceful flights

"Best headphones I have ever had. These were a gift from a family member. I use them for travel, work, and other various reasons. If you want to be left alone and not be constantly approached for small talk or chit-chat, these are it! The sound quality is impeccable. The noise-canceling aspect is impressive. The battery life is also very impressive and the app will tell you how many hours you have left. I also actually have used them to sleep because it’s the only device to drown out loud snoring right next to me. Also, they are comfortable." — Emem