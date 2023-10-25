“These little organizers have been life savers! And they come in a 3 pack! I have used these all summer for travel. I used to pack so many bottles for travel. I always like to be prepared and not have to buy something on the road. They have SO many compartments. I could bring my melatonin, allergy pills, Excedrin, tums, and extras you may need when traveling. My husband has used one and loves it as well. They come with labels to label each compartment. Keeps my organized and is so discreet. It’s the perfect size to throw in your purse for on the go. 10/10 would recommend.” — Olivia L.

“Mom-friends of the world unite (and actual moms of the world unite too!) - these are PERFECT for storing all those meds you need in your travel first aid kit *cough cough* I mean purse. Got that one friend who always has a hangover? You’ve now got a perfect little kit that fits in the palm of your hand that you can fill with everything you might need! They store more than you think too for standard pill sizes (think the size of an Aleve or Ibuprofen). In one of mine that I take everywhere with me, I can fit aspirin, aleve, ibuprofen, GasX pills and even 12 of the large chewable Pepto in the larger compartment. I also have one filled up for travel with things like probiotics, supplements for helping with jet lag, daily medications, etc. They are the perfect size, fit a decent amount, and even come with labels for the compartments so you can even UPGRADE your organization game as the Mom-Friend (TM). I love this thing so much - and my friends love to joke about how ‘of course I would have something like this,’ but never complain when I’ve got the painkillers, supplements, the whole PHARMACY they need, all in one tiny container!!” — Rachel Broghammer

“In the past after trying to consolidate pill and capsules I still ended up with numerous bottles and containers. I was able to organize all the capsules including and pills into two of travel compartments. It took up so much less room and was easy to access the specific thing I needed thanks to the stickers. The organizers stayed latched and the various compartments were easy to open. I can see that perhaps in time the clasps on the individual compartments might wear out. They are a bit fragile. But truthfully, for the price, these are well worth the money. And it is hard to put a price on the convenience of these containers. I would buy them again.” — Amazon Customer

″Love this, small and convenient! I keep one in my travel bag and the others in our bathroom and guest room. Every time I pull it out in public people are so intrigued and ask for the link. The smaller sections are stiff to open the first few times you open them, but I’ve noticed that they are easier now that I’ve had them for awhile.” — Ann M.

“With a busy life style this stylish compact organizer helped me keep my daily meds and vitamins in my bag to ensure I had them readily available. Love this product!” — Sister