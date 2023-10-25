HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
I like to be organized, and I like to stay prepared. This is more difficult when I’m out and about. In my home environment, it’s easier to respond to whatever may come up since everything I own is relatively within reach. However, when I’m traveling or at the office, school or out running errands, I’m left, more or less, with only the items in my bag.
The main issue I run into when I’m out? I realize I’ve forgotten to take my medication and vitamins, or am hit with a migraine, nausea or allergies without access to my arsenal of medicine at home.
These convenient, nondescript Meacolia portable pill organizers have absolved me of all that worry and panic, and frankly, I don’t go anywhere without them anymore. They come in a pack of three for les than $7.
Each of the three pill holders in the set sports eight roomy compartments for you to sort and store your meds to take them on the road with you, freeing you from having to choose between packing bulky pill bottles or, worse, opting to leave them at home. I use the six smaller compartments for AM and PM medications, and the two larger ones for vitamins and medicines for headaches, nausea, allergies, etc. As a result, I feel prepared for basically anything with these on hand. I’ve even carried them through TSA many a time without an issue.
The organizers are sturdy, lightweight, and secure — mine have never popped open — and small enough to fit easily in a backpack, purse or pocket. They’re also surprisingly fashionable for pill holders due to their sleek, minimal design, so I can use them while I’m out without feeling self-conscious.
They’re lined with silicone on the inside to prevent dust and moisture from reaching their compartments. That silicone lining does the job, since they’re cleaner than my bedside pill organizer despite me taking them everywhere from the subway to friends’ homes and restaurants.
They’re also made of food-grade, BPA-free material so you know your items are in good hands, and come with a set of 54 labels so you can customize the compartments to your needs.
Reviewers also love these for packing hair ties, earbuds, jewelry, bandaids, prenatal vitamins and more. Because they come in a set of three, you can keep one in your purse, one in your car, one by your couch or desk, or even gift one to a spouse or loved one for whom it could come in handy. They also come in two other color sets, if you appreciate a pop of color!
Check out what Amazon reviewers have to say:
“These little organizers have been life savers! And they come in a 3 pack! I have used these all summer for travel. I used to pack so many bottles for travel. I always like to be prepared and not have to buy something on the road. They have SO many compartments. I could bring my melatonin, allergy pills, Excedrin, tums, and extras you may need when traveling. My husband has used one and loves it as well. They come with labels to label each compartment. Keeps my organized and is so discreet. It’s the perfect size to throw in your purse for on the go. 10/10 would recommend.” — Olivia L.
“Mom-friends of the world unite (and actual moms of the world unite too!) - these are PERFECT for storing all those meds you need in your travel first aid kit *cough cough* I mean purse. Got that one friend who always has a hangover? You’ve now got a perfect little kit that fits in the palm of your hand that you can fill with everything you might need! They store more than you think too for standard pill sizes (think the size of an Aleve or Ibuprofen). In one of mine that I take everywhere with me, I can fit aspirin, aleve, ibuprofen, GasX pills and even 12 of the large chewable Pepto in the larger compartment. I also have one filled up for travel with things like probiotics, supplements for helping with jet lag, daily medications, etc. They are the perfect size, fit a decent amount, and even come with labels for the compartments so you can even UPGRADE your organization game as the Mom-Friend (TM). I love this thing so much - and my friends love to joke about how ‘of course I would have something like this,’ but never complain when I’ve got the painkillers, supplements, the whole PHARMACY they need, all in one tiny container!!” — Rachel Broghammer
“In the past after trying to consolidate pill and capsules I still ended up with numerous bottles and containers. I was able to organize all the capsules including and pills into two of travel compartments. It took up so much less room and was easy to access the specific thing I needed thanks to the stickers. The organizers stayed latched and the various compartments were easy to open. I can see that perhaps in time the clasps on the individual compartments might wear out. They are a bit fragile. But truthfully, for the price, these are well worth the money. And it is hard to put a price on the convenience of these containers. I would buy them again.” — Amazon Customer
″Love this, small and convenient! I keep one in my travel bag and the others in our bathroom and guest room. Every time I pull it out in public people are so intrigued and ask for the link. The smaller sections are stiff to open the first few times you open them, but I’ve noticed that they are easier now that I’ve had them for awhile.” — Ann M.
“With a busy life style this stylish compact organizer helped me keep my daily meds and vitamins in my bag to ensure I had them readily available. Love this product!” — Sister