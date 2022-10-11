Shopping
All The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals On Travel Products

Calling all frequent flyers and vacation enthusiasts — you’ll want to take advantage of these deals on travel essentials.
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

1
Amazon
50% off a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones (the cheapest they've been since last year's Cyber Monday!)
Promising review: "I had to write a review on these Beats. I use these for work. I am always in meetings. I normally use my Airpod Pros or my old Airpods — love them both. but I feel like I am always charging one or the other. Since I bought these Beats I can't even find my Airpods. Not even using them anymore. I can make it all week through meeting after meeting and phone calls with these Beats. Best thing ever. I only bought these because I bought a red pair for my son. He wears his at the gym and he said they were comfortable for him when on the treadmill. They are also comfortable on me and I wear them for several hours a day. I don't feel like they're compressing my head. No headaches. It is all positives from me and I bought the cute pink ones for me." —Scott & Josie

Price:$99.95 (originally $199.95; available in three colors)Other Beats headphones are on sale, too. Check them out here.
2
Amazon
Or 33% off a pair of Beats Studio Buds
Promising review: "These are my favorite earbuds by far. Once you find the best fit for your ears, they just feel comfortable and you don’t even remember you have them in. The sound quality is very good, and same with the noise cancellation. I’ve used AirPods and AirPods Pro, but I think the Beats Studio buds beat them for sure. And if you’re like me, I don’t like when people can hear my music when I blast it loud, but these don’t do that! I think they’re overall well-rounded earbuds." —Jacob

Price: $99.95 (originally $149.95; available in five colors)
3
Amazon
30% off a Mighty Patch variety pack with everything you need to eliminate whiteheads
Promising review: "I absolutely love the HERO acne patches. They have truly changed my life, they are great for those pimples that are ready to be popped without damaging your skin. It takes all the gunk of your acne and also reduces inflammation. I have been struggling with acne since freshmen year of high school and I can definitely say that these patches have been a great step on my road to clear skin!" —Erika

Price:$9.77 (originally $13.99)
4
Amazon
40% off a Sony Alpha mirrorless camera for anyone looking to capture National Geographic-worthy shots
Promising review: "Upgraded from an older Nikon cropped to mirrorless and not a single regret was had. This camera is amazing. It captures people, landscapes, low light, motion. I am a hobbyist photographer and professional creative, so I do need gear for my job but didn't want to invest in one of the higher models. This does everything I need. Great for blogging and Instagram. Small and lightweight for travel with smaller prime lenses. Love." —Courtney Gravan

Price:$998 (originally $1,672.61)
5
Amazon
40% off an ultra-compact power bank
PS: It's compatible with iPhone models 6 and up as well as AirPods!

Promising review: "This is the perfect battery charger for travel. I was looking for something small and lightweight; this definitely fit the bill. I am very pleased not to have to carry a cable with it. I can just plug it in and continue to use my phone. It is going to be in my travel purse for now on. I've tried charging with it several times at home, and it works fine. I'm so glad I found this." —Kathy A Souza

Price:$20.99+ (originally $34.99; available in six colors)
6
Amazon
33% off a LifeStraw that's designed to eliminate 99% of waterborne bacteria and certain parasites
Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. Just bring a wide mouth bottle to fill with water you find. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting-looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER. Better than any tap. I'm from Maine, and I've tasted plenty of water right from mountain springs, so take my word. One caution: it can be a little challenging to start. You have to prove it by soaking. If it still doesn't work, blow into it a bit." —Amazon Customer

Price: $9.99 (originally $14.99)
7
amazon.com
38% off a Samsonite carry-on if your current bag is looking a little busted
Promising review: "I needed a more durable hard-sided case for international travel. I really like the fabrication of this case…it has some give, so I don’t think it will crack like the discount brand ones I’ve used. Plenty of space inside, so I didn’t have to risk expanding it. The outside does get scuffed up…if that bothers you. I’m sure there are covers you could buy, but I’m fine with it. Love the blue and grey color combination!" —Sophia Stein

Price:$118.15+ (originally $185.99; available in five colors)
8
amazon.com
Or up to 47% off a three-piece hardshell luggage set in a variety of fun colors
Promising review: "My family travels internationally, which means lots of airplane transfers, rail, ferry loading and unloading. Each member has their own set. Only one cosmetic scuff has appeared. About to order another set for my mother as we are taking her to London, Scotland and Ireland for the holidays. We rarely use the middle size. The small size we carry on and the largest size we check. Very pleased with maneuvering and durability of wheels on various rough surfaces. The retractable handle makes for easy storage on ferries and railway. We’ve had zero issues with locking mechanism." —ChiefLaughALot

Price: $159.99+ (originally $299.99; also available in four-piece sets)
9
Amazon
21% off a set of four compression cubes if you're prone to overpacking
Promising review: "I have never had my bag be so organized. I had to stand back and take a picture cause those that know me know my packing woes lol If you're on the fence about these bags just get them. Well worth the money. I bought this one and one from another seller. Had to use both to get my suitcase organized. Lol" —Chelle

Price: $21.99 (originally $27.99; available in 10 colors)
10
amazon.com
34% off a pair of Keen hiking boots
Promising review: "I waited to write my review until I had really tried out these shoes in the real world. They really and truly performed well. I broke them in on a few short hikes and walks, as I knew that I should. Then they got the true test — a 20-mile hiking event in some very muddy, slippery and steep terrain. I was so happy with them! I had no slipping, no blisters, and only the usually foot fatigue. I actually have a few foot issues so I was a bit nervous about my feet going in to the event, but I feel that these shoes really did awesome. They were getting a bit heavy by the end, but that’s not surprising. Plenty of room in the toe box and plenty of support and width overall. I definitely recommend these for hiking!" —Minnie

Price: $103.04 (originally $155; available in women's sizes 5–11)
11
amazon.com
20% off a Birdie safety alarm for solo travelers looking for extra peace of mind
Promising review: "I bought four of these for myself and my siblings. Traveling alone is always uncertain and this little thing helps us feel a lot safer. The light and noise is really good too. Perfect for anyone and everyone. A must-have in your bag or on your key ring!" —Evelyn Cortes

Price:$23.96 (originally $29.99; available in five colors)
12
Amazon
30% off a trusty Hydro Flask if you're perpetually dehydrated — especially on the road
Promising review: "This water bottle is SUPER good! I really recommend! I would rather buy this than some knock off version of a Hydro Flask! Doesn’t leak, keeps drinks cold, and a reasonable size! This is a perfect water bottle for traveling, which I do A LOT, and going around places!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$38.46 (originally $54.99; available in nine colors)
13
amazon.com
And 20% off a set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier packets
Psst — it's also gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free!

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and they claimed it was the way to never have a hangover. I found that it was decently priced and purchased it. It tastes pretty good, just something I’d have to get used to (much better cold with ice). The packets are easy to use and mix easily into the water. It has you feeling better by halfway through. While I did not try drinking it before going to bed after drinking alcohol, I did drink it the next day mid-hangover and it killed any headache, dry mouth, etc. I was able to do a full workout at the gym with no problems or fatigue by noon." —Elena

Price: $19.16 for a 16-pack (originally $24.99)
14
Amazon
20% off a slim, RFID-blocking aluminum wallet that can hold cash and up to 12 cards
Promising review: "I love it. I would definitely buy one as a gift to friends. It's so small but does just what you need. I'm also happy about having a front pocket wallet now as I travel a lot and I don't have to worry about pick pocketing." —Tommy Boy

Price:$76 (originally $95; available in nine colors)
15
A black Kindle showing the warm light display
$40 off the Kindle Paperwhite — the newest version has a larger display
Promising review: "I LOVE Kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older kindle, a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence- just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" —ErikJuun

Price:$99.99 (originally $139.99; $119.99 with an ad-free lock screen)
16
Amazon
52% off a travel-friendly sleep sound therapy machine
Promising review: "This is a wonderful sound machine, so much better than my old one! I purchased this one because it has a USB charging port for my phone and it does not have any lights that stay on all night. The only light coming from the machine is the timer light when the timer is in use. If you choose the 15, 30, or 60-minute timer then the chosen time is illuminated. I also love the removable stand. It is made from a heavy piece of metal that props the machine upright while keeping it from tipping. The sound is great, no 'clicks' in the sound loop and the volume range is impressive. From 'I think I hear something' to 'Honey, turn that thing down. I can't hear!'" —Cedar Creek

Price:$23.99 (originally $49.99)
17
Amazon
Up to 43% off Wet Brush's Original Detangler Hair Brush
Promising reviews: "This brush is incredible for brushing out tangles and wet hair without any pain. I have a ton of fine hair, just below my shoulders, and this brush slides through my hair, when wet, as if I over conditioned my hair. It is amazing how it causes zero pain and no yanking. Highly recommend if you feel pain brushing your hair when it is wet or tangled." —Ocean Lover

"This glides effortlessly through my thick 4C hair. Thanks to this brush, I actually look forward to washing my hair." —Alice Mumbey

Price:$7.86+ (originally $13.79; available in dozens of styles)
18
amazon.com
Up to 48% off a Levi's denim jacket
Promising review: "I absolutely love this jacket!!! It goes with just about everything, and is comfortable. I went up a size after reading some of the reviews, and that worked out well for me. The length of the jacket is also a nice feature, it hits right about the hip, and is not a midriff. I'm really glad I ordered this jacket, it's so cute, and I know it will last a lifetime, Levi's makes the best denim wear as far as I'm concerned." —Jo Packer

Price: $46.23+ (originally $89.50; available in women's sizes XS–XL and 1X–3X and in 11 washes).
19
amazon.com
Up to 47% off a pair of cropped leggings reviewers say are just as "buttery" and squat-proof as the pricier brands
Promising review: "Your search is over, these are the best yoga pants ever! After spending hours reading reviews, I ordered seven different pairs of yoga pants in different brands in my quest for the perfect pair. This is it — they look great, feel great, and have a great price. And, they feel buttery soft, I can’t stop touching them! They stayed in place perfectly while I lifted weights, did squats, etc. I LOVE these." —Wisegirl

Price:$17.59 (originally $32.95; available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 19 styles)
20
amazon.com
35% off a pair of Ray-Ban aviators (or 25% off round frames, if that's more your style)
Promising review for the round sunnies: "Love these glasses! Came quickly and in proper packaging. I have a narrow face and high cheek bones, so it's usually hard for me to find sunglasses that work and don't look too large for my face. I received so many compliments on them! Definitely would buy again." —Monica Warek

Price:$138.60+ for the aviators (originally $213; available in three sizes and 24 colors) and the round frames for $122.25+ (originally $163+; available in three sizes and 27 colors)
21
Amazon
Up to 24% off an Acer Chromebook convertible laptop
Promising review: "It doesn't run out of steam with a bunch of tabs like cheaper Chromebooks. The command line environment is a single-click setup. It still has limitations; it's obviously not a complete replacement for everyone but within what I need to do, it's about 98%. I don't really use it as a tablet so I don't care about the stylus or the touchscreen but I still like having the touchscreen because it means it's glass and won't scratch easily, which is often an annoyance with those matte plastic screens. The screen is high resolution, which most Chromebooks aren't, and the only other ones I've seen are either more expensive, lack Linux, are much slower, or are much bigger and heavier. It's a sweet spot for me coming from a 13" competitor laptop. It's also a great travel laptop; it doesn't need its own charger. You can use one of those portable chargers with a USB-C port and a bunch of USB-A ports for your phone and other gadgets. It can also charge from a cellphone charger or one of those lighter adapters in your car; it's slow but it's nice to have a backup plan. I guess the reason I'm impressed isn't that it's perfect or does everything but rather how good a job it does within its constraints. Constraints are everything. This is an excellent laptop if the constraints are compatible with what you want to do." —Anthony Roberts

Price:$289.99+ (originally $379.99)
22
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
Up to 54% off a True & Co v-neck bralette for anyone who's sworn off underwire entirely
Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy!

"It works as a bra, it works as a cropped tank to layer under sheer tops or dresses, it's basically perfect in every way. With a removable lining/light padding, it gives just the right support (and hides your nips if you keep the lining in). It ~completely~ disappears under clothing, with no seams or edges showing. Did I mention that it doesn't cut in ANYWHERE? It somehow clings to your bod like (as the name implies) a second skin, but if you tug it, the straps pull away with ease. Though perhaps a bit pricey, let's be honest: Your boobs and shoulders deserve this bra. I immediately ordered a second color (the nude) after trying the black on for the first time. There have been mornings I stepped out of my apartment, and thought, Huh, did I not put on a bra today? This is the miracle of this bra." —BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer

Price:$22.76+ (originally $49; available in women's sizes XS–XL and 26 colors — also available in plus sizes with a racerback here)
23
Amazon
28% off an EvenFlo folding stroller for kiddos on the go
Promising review: "I spent weeks reading reviews trying to find a one-hand fold and steer stroller that was big enough for an almost 5-year-old. My toddler has some health issues that cause us to travel a lot. I was using the Pockit stroller and it doesn't compare to the Otto at all. I am so happy to have a full sized stroller that folds down to a decent size, is a smooth ride, and has such luxe features for a reasonable price. If you have been debating on it, just order it! I ended up buying one of the 'open box' strollers to save a little money and it was still perfect." —Shelby Bowling

Price:$143.99 (originally $199.99)
24
Amazon
Up to 60% off a waterproof pouch that'll keep your cellphone dry
It also comes with a lanyard so you can wear it around your neck. Fits all smartphones up to 7" diagonal size.

Promising review: "This product is incredible. I purchased to use while in Key West for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, and Galaxy S6 Edge and it fits perfectly for each phone (but a little more snug with the iPhone 6 plus). It is completely waterproof and takes great photos and video through the case but you have to press record prior to submerging the case underwater. My family went snorkeling and kept the case with the phone inside submerged almost the entire time and had no issues with leakage. My family and I got stopped numerous times being asked where we purchased this product. Perfect even if just on the beach and you do not want to get sand or sunscreen on your phone and want to still take photos/text/browse the internet while on the beach. I will be purchasing this for everyone in my family as it has become a travel must-have! I highly recommend this product." —Jennifer Roman

Price:$7.99 (originally $19.99; available in 14 colors)
