All The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals On Travel Products

Up to 24% off an Acer Chromebook convertible laptop

The command line environment is a single-click setup. It still has limitations; it's obviously not a complete replacement for everyone but within what I need to do, it's about 98%. I don't really use it as a tablet so I don't care about the stylus or the touchscreen but I still like having the touchscreen because it means it's glass and won't scratch easily, which is often an annoyance with those matte plastic screens.It's a sweet spot for me coming from a 13" competitor laptop. It's also a great travel laptop; it doesn't need its own charger. You can use one of those portable chargers with a USB-C port and a bunch of USB-A ports for your phone and other gadgets. It can also charge from a cellphone charger or one of those lighter adapters in your car; it's slow but it's nice to have a backup plan. I guess the reason I'm impressed isn't that it's perfect or does everything but rather how good a job it does within its constraints. Constraints are everything. This is an excellent laptop if the constraints are compatible with what you want to do." — Anthony Roberts



$289.99+ (originally $379.99)