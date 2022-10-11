All The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals On Travel Products

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
50% off a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones (the cheapest they've been since last year's Cyber Monday!)
Or 33% off a pair of Beats Studio Buds
30% off a Mighty Patch variety pack with everything you need to eliminate whiteheads
40% off a Sony Alpha mirrorless camera for anyone looking to capture National Geographic-worthy shots
40% off an ultra-compact power bank
33% off a LifeStraw that's designed to eliminate 99% of waterborne bacteria and certain parasites
38% off a Samsonite carry-on if your current bag is looking a little busted
Or up to 47% off a three-piece hardshell luggage set in a variety of fun colors
21% off a set of four compression cubes if you're prone to overpacking
34% off a pair of Keen hiking boots
20% off a Birdie safety alarm for solo travelers looking for extra peace of mind
30% off a trusty Hydro Flask if you're perpetually dehydrated — especially on the road
And 20% off a set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier packets
20% off a slim, RFID-blocking aluminum wallet that can hold cash and up to 12 cards
A black Kindle showing the warm light display
$40 off the Kindle Paperwhite — the newest version has a larger display
52% off a travel-friendly sleep sound therapy machine
Up to 43% off Wet Brush's Original Detangler Hair Brush
Up to 48% off a Levi's denim jacket
Up to 47% off a pair of cropped leggings reviewers say are just as "buttery" and squat-proof as the pricier brands
35% off a pair of Ray-Ban aviators (or 25% off round frames, if that's more your style)
Up to 24% off an Acer Chromebook convertible laptop
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
Up to 54% off a True & Co v-neck bralette for anyone who's sworn off underwire entirely
28% off an EvenFlo folding stroller for kiddos on the go
Up to 60% off a waterproof pouch that'll keep your cellphone dry
