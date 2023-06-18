34 Travel Products To Bring On Your Next Trip To Europe

Popular items from this list include:
- A digital luggage scale to calm your anxiety that your bag is overweight and that you won’t have to redistribute your belongings with your suitcase open on the floor, for the whole airport to see
- A portable door lock, a must-have for anyone who travels alone or just wants some extra comfort (while traveling or at home)
- An anti-theft backpack with the main body zipper on the inside (against your back while in use) so you can feel safer knowing that nobody will be able to unzip it when you’re in a crowded unfamiliar space
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A digital luggage scale
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. Promising reviews:
"I cannot imagine how we would have managed a big international trip without this. It saved us so much stress and, I’m sure, surprise charges at the airport." — Potter Freak
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds, and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds, and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49, but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." — Robert
A portable door lock
Note: This can get flagged with going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe. Promising review:
"I went on a solo trip to Europe and Africa and used the door lock to boost security. The lock fits and secures the lock. It's very easy to use. I would just suggest you watch the video and practice at home before your holiday." — Jaye
An anti-theft backpack with the main body zipper on the inside
Not only does the backpack open from the inside, but it also has a phone pocket, document pocket, front zippered pocket, and an exterior side pocket. It's also made of nylon, so it's waterproof and has a strap to change it into a shoulder bag. Promising review:
"This is a must-buy for international travelers! I cannot say enough amazing things about this backpack. It’s surprisingly spacious for how small the bag is, which makes it portable/practical and comfortable while having it on. This backpack lasted an entire trip through multiple airports and layovers, and all across our trip through Europe.
It was amazing. Because the main zipper sat against my back, I never worried about getting my items stolen. But I also had the luxury of having the two front zippers that were also surprisingly spacious to hold non-precious items such as water bottles or cheap sunglasses, etc.
This backpack also is extremely durable. It was the perfect day pack to gather knick-knacks and souvenirs for friends and family and hold whatever I shoved in it! Can we also take time to appreciate how cute this backpack is as well! It went with all my outfits due to the neutral color and had the side strap if we went out to a fancy restaurant. I could easily turn it from a backpack to a purse in seconds! A MUST-HAVE!
" — H Bradshaw
A sleeping mask designed with a 3D-contoured shape
Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!Promising review:
"This masks lets zero light in. I wore it on an international flight and forgot I had it on. I opened my eyes and thought I had died for a second. It’s that good." — Carrie Wils
An Anker charging port with six USB ports
Promising review:
"I bought one of these before an international trip to ease the charging needs of two phones, a tablet, and auxiliary power devices. It worked extremely well. I just needed one outlet and one plug converter, and I could charge all my devices.
I started using it for all my travel. When not traveling, it stayed in a drawer until I realized that it was even more valuable at home. So, now it sits on a desk in the kitchen, usually with one or more devices charging. When our adult children were home for Thanksgiving, it really got a workout. That's when I decided to buy two more as a gift for each of the boys. Highly recommended." — Blabby
A travel wallet with an RFID-blocking shield material
This wallet has a passport pocket, a boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a SIM card pouch, a coupon ticket slot, a cellphone pouch (max 5.8 inches), a money and coins zippered pocket (fits US dollars), a key holder, a pen holder, and a slim pocket.Promising review:
"I recently took an international trip. I was gone three weeks. I needed a place for passport, COVID test, Vaccine card, credit cards, US and local currency. Not only did this wallet hold it all, but it snapped shut consistently and was easy to carry.
I highly recommend!" —JCR
Or a smaller travel card holder
Henney's Boutique
is a small business specializing in handmade personalized travel accessories, including passport holders and vaccine card holders. Promising review:
"I bought two of these in different colors for our last trip to the Caribbean. I was able to keep all my important travel documents (passport, vaccine card and Global Entry card) all in one easy to find passport holder. The different colors made it easy to identify which passport was which when checking in at the airlines and going through security." — Marsha Edgerton
A sleek Dagne Dover fanny pack
Promising review:
"I went to Rome for a week last month and bought this fanny pack to take with me. It was perfect! I wore it in the front across my chest, and I never felt unsafe. It was super convenient when I needed to grab something! It fit my phone, wallet, keys, and even GoPro! It was the perfect size while also being super stylish and complementing all of my outfits.
Highly recommend!" — Stephanie C.
A compact iPhone portable charger
It's able to charge an iPhone 8 1.5 times and a iPhone X one full time on a full charge. Promising review:
"This was the best gadget I bought for a long international trip! It's small, compact, fast charging, and easy to carry! It met all expectations and kept my phone juiced daily!!! Highly recommend!" — Colleen Flaherty
A Trtl pillow
Promising review:
"I travel on international and domestic flights quite a bit and have tried different kinds of travel 'pillows.' This is by far my favorite. I've read lots of reviews about an inferior brand. My first time to order the Trtl Pillow, I received the style most people prefer; the 3 finger style. Anyway, it's an amazing product, and it really helps me actually sleep on long flights! I won't use anything else now.
It fits in my backpack fine, but I can also strap it to the outside if I'm packed full. I bought it on the recommendation of a friend who also uses one for long distance air travel. I'll also be taking this on car trips as well!" — M. Summers
Or an inflatable wedge pillow
Promising review:
"I am a very frequent traveler and had lived through many 13+ hour flights prior to purchasing this pillow. After using it for the first time on my 13 hour flight to Tokyo, I will never fly without it again
! It was comfortable not only for sleeping leaning forward, but also for leaning against the window on the larger international plane. If you're traveling with a companion, it was also very comfortable being used between two people. I especially love how there are holes for your arms and can be used at different angles/positions. It made for a very restful flight overall." — Elizabeth B
A pair of Thigh Society cooling shorts
Promising review:
"I bought these to wear under dresses for a trip to Europe because it was supposed to be really hot, and they worked great. They were light, stretchy, and there was no chafing. Maybe not the most moisture wicking, but they were very comfortable, and I wore them several times." — Meghan O'Leary
Some laundry soap sheets
Promising review:
"I took this with me on international travel. I did laundry by hand for five weeks and made it through 'til the end with this one package.
They do not sud up, but they work just fine. When I was doing a big bucket of laundry, sometimes, I put in multiple sheets. I felt like these did help to clean and freshen, but don't expect bubbles. Also, don't handle the soap sheets with wet hands because they do stick together." — R Mack
And some expandable hangers
Promising review:
"These worked well for drying clothes in hotels during an extended international trip. Durable and easily stored in luggage when folded. Highly recommend for travel." — DD
A HappyLuxe travel wrap
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this wrap!! It is the perfect weight and size for travel. It didn't leave my side on an 11-day backpack trip through Europe and was used as a scarf, blanket, towel, and wrap all through the trip.
Fashionable enough to dress up a basic travel day outfit, warm enough to keep away a chill on a cooler night, and light enough to pack away small into a bag or tie around a purse strap. I can't say enough great things! I am buying these as gifts for everyone I know who travels." — Jenn
A hanging toiletry bag
Promising review:
"I love how it kept all my toiletries organized and in plain sight when hanging. It's very sturdy and great quality.
I ordered this before I went on a two-week trip to Europe and was so happy that I did. This travel bag exceeded my expectations!" — Jackie Cooney
Or a 16-piece travel toiletries set
The set comes with four bottles, two jars, two spray bottles, two scoopers (to help transfer creams), one funnel (to help transfer liquids), one cleaning brush, a page of labels, and a bag that everything fits in. Promising review:
"I used this for a two-week international trip. I did two mini trips to other locations. The squeeze bottles did not leak, held enough product for the trip, and are cute. The spray bottles worked well for hair products. I wish there were a couple more bottles instead of the jar containers, but that’s the set. The zippered bag worked fine, though I probably only opened/closed it about 10 times." — Audrey
A packing cube with built-in shelves
Plus, it has a zipper compartment at the bottom you can put all your dirty clothes in, so they don't get mixed together and you end up just washing everything when you get home (bc that's usually what happens to me).Promising review:
"I used these while traveling around Europe with four children and then later on a cruise. They were super helpful in both cases." — Tucker Sw
A portable white-noise machine
Promising review:
"We got this for international travel, and it was one of the most important things we brought.
We used it for every nap time and every night. Easy to charge, easily lasts all night plus nap time (12+ hours without failing), and the quality of noise was nice for everyone as we slept in the same room. It's compact with light but solid construction, so it doesn't feel cheap, and the rope makes it easy to hang on anything within reach. It's one of our favorite things to take with us when we're going to be away from his sound machine at home." — Jessie W.
An international power converter
Not talking from experience...not at all. 😬Promising review:
"I was traveling to several places in Europe and needed a travel charger that can easily fit in the electrical outlets overseas and safely recharge my US rated appliances without frying. And along came this voltage converter that did the job very effectively, while traveling in Italy, Greece, Turkey, Hungary and Spain. Although the item is bit bulky from my own carrying convenience point of view, it's quite manageable nonetheless. I've been very happy using this as a voltage converter while traveling the continent. It's a keeper for me for any future travel." — Expatriot
Some reusable bottle bags
JetBag is a small business specializing in creating bags to protect your wine and your stuff. It's designed with absorbent padding on the inside, so in the event that the bottle breaks, it won't get everywhere in your luggage. Promising review:
"I love these bags. I frequently travel overseas and always want to bring olive oil, wine, or the like back. These bags are perfect at protecting my finds, and I am comfortable that they will absorb the liquid if it does get broken.
My husband actually put a bottle of cracked-open wine in the bag to test it, laid the bag on its side, and it absorbed the liquid!" — JHN
A strap you can attach to your luggage
Promising review:
"This is seriously so useful for traveling. I bought this last year and used it on my two Europe trips — six different countries and lots of bus, train, and plane journeys, and it made my life so much easier. I hooked it to my book bag and hooked my neck pillow, collapsible umbrella, and reusable water bottle to it. I even hooked my parka through it some.
110% recommend. It is super sturdy, and I never had any issues with it even with me dragging it along with all the stuff hooked to it." — Logan
A foot hammock made out of memory foam
Promising review:
"This is an amazing product. It's so simple but works incredible to prevent swelling and pressure on legs while flying. I just flew the first leg of an international flight and used it, and I am on a layover now and had to pause to write this review. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!
It easily attached to the tray table, and I adjusted to my desired height. It is like a hammock for your feet. You just prop them up inside the thing/swing/hammock — which is very cushiony — and your feet are hoisted up comfortable. I'm a big girl, and weight is no issue. DEFINITELY MUST HAVE ON ALL MY FLIGHTS NOW. This thing is great!!" — Queen
A lightweight and compact stroller
It folds up so small that it was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the most compact stroller. It can hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds and only weighs 9.5 pounds.Promising review:
"This thing is amazing for international travel where you do not get your stroller right away with a gate check. No more walking a mile with bags and a baby. Fits on the plane and even up and down the aisles. It's also great for tourist attractions and shops with tight squeezes and little-to-no handicap access." — Porchies
An inflatable foot rest
Promising review:
"This is a must-have for long flights! If you can't afford first-class seats like me, get this! I took a flight from LA to South Africa, and this saved me! It's easy to blow up and works great to elevate your feet to sleep. It does take up most of your space, so if you don't have under-seat room, you will not have much other space. It is a little challenging to get it back in the travel bag, but I did it." — RJS
A travel pouch that attaches to your bra
Promising reviews:
"I would recommend this for international travel. I wore it attached to my bra strap on my back. I usually carry a backpack when I travel, so it hid this well. A light jacket or sweater will keep it hidden. The fabric is very soft, so I would forget I was wearing it.
Not good if you are wearing tight clothing. But, I would put my money, credit cards, paper copies of my passport in it. It's much more comfortable for me than a belt." — Amazon customer
A Bandolier phone case with a wallet and a strap
My mom and I both used these when we went to Paris in January 2020 and loved them. They're super convenient to use and since we visited in the winter, we actually kept them under our coats, so nobody (especially pickpockets) could see them. I like how nice the case and strap looked and that I could hold my phone out over the ledge of the Eiffel Tower ledge for an epic sunset shot, and not worry about it falling to its death. Plus, the attached wallet is perfect to stash a credit card, ID, and even a subway ticket. Promising review:
"I’m obsessed with my Bandolier. It’s so useful having my phone and Metro Card so accessible so I don’t have to dig through my bags. I feel comfortable wearing it, and I love the hands-free aspect. I never worry about someone stealing it, and I don’t go anywhere without it!!!" — M.F.
AirFly, a wireless transmitter
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009. Promising review:
"As an international traveler, I have multiple 8+ hour flights where I wanna watch movies or TV shows, but I hate using the airplane headphones as they’re painful. This device allows me to easily sync any of my own headphones using Bluetooth to have an enjoyable experience on my flight. I can’t not fly with this.
" —Rebecca M. Moyers
A portable rain hood
All it is is a hood attached to a vest you wear under any jacket to protect yourself (and your hair) from whatever the weather has planned.Promising review
: "I love this! The quality is very nice and it fits great. Wore it last week in the rain with a coat I love that doesn't have a hood and it was perfect. It slips right under your jacket so all you see is the hood, so it pretty much blends in with your jacket. Such a great idea!
Wish there were more colors and patterns, I'd order more." — Jill Hammel
Or a waterproof satin-lined Hairbrella hat
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that has been creating fashionable hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather since 2016. Promising review
: "I traveled to London last month with a raincoat that did not have a hood, and wanted something that would protect my head/hair/blowout without lugging an umbrella. This definitely did the trick. Two of the 3 days were rainy (some quite heavy), and my hair stayed totally dry. It stows nicely, too." —Miss Information
A skyline mini wallet emergency kit
Anne Cate is a woman-owned small business based in Cleveland, Ohio that handmakes minimalist keepsakes with a skyline from more than 100 cities and colleges around the world!
The kit includes a hair tie, ChapStick, two floss pics, a sewing kit, bandages, emery board, two safety pins, two earring backs, a makeup wipe, two bobby pins, two mints, a deodorant wipe, a Shout wipe, a tampon, hand sanitizer, and Tylenol.
A Master Lock portable safe
Promising review:
"This travel safe is great. It's extremely secure and not big or bulky. I used it for international travel. Easy to set, open, and close! Get it!" — KAJ121
A set of space-saver bags
Promising review:
"These were life savers! We took a 10-day trip to Europe and were able to pack only in a carry-on using these!
I used two medium in my carry-on, and my husband used three in his carry-on. I packed all my undergarments, five dresses, four jeans, multiple blouses, three pairs of shorts, and a few other pieces of clothing. And still had room for my shoes. These will definitely be used each time we travel now. Well worth it." — Amazon Customer
Some biodegradable hypoallergenic wipes
These are made with natural tea tree oil, peppermint, ginseng, and aloe, and come individually wrapped, so they're super easy to stash in your carry-on. And since these are perfumed, these shouldn't be used as a toilet wipe, since it may cause irritation.Promising review:
"I purchased this product for a recent trip to China so that I could freshen up between flights and also so that I could clean up as needed. I predominantly used these to wipe my body between my long-haul flight and my connecting flight to a local destination. This was a nice alternative to a shower when one simply wasn't available. It just made me feel cool, refreshed, and slightly de-scuzzed.
I'd recommend them for this purpose. :)" — Magdalene Sikora