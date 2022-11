Fanm Djanm bandana

Maintaining hair care while traveling can be challenging, especially when days are filled with fun activities. That's why White wears these colorful bandanas from Fanm Djanm to spruce up her outfits and on days when there's no time to do new hairstyles."For bad hair days or days when I want to put my hair up, I love bandanas. They make an outfit look a bit nicer and are also good for when my new growth is starting to show in my protective style (which is normally Marley twists) and I need to re-do my hair, but don't have time yet," she said.Founded by Paola Mathè , Fanm Djanm is a headwrap and lifestyle brand focused on bold prints and high quality fabrics. This bandana is designed with beautiful hues of orange, brown, burgundy and cream. It's handmade in Austin, Texas, and constructed with 100% lightweight, breathable cotton.