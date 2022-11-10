Amazon

Pincnel anti-theft backpack

This anti-theft backpack that Cooper takes on every trip is available in multiple colors like black, blue, brown, red and gray.



"I would never leave for a trip without an anti-theft bag. My favorite is the Pincnel waterproof backpack. It gives me peace of mind knowing that my most valuable items will be safe," Cooper said.



It's made of 100% nylon and has tons of interior and pocket space to fit essentials. The zipper is located on the rear panel and is hidden while the bag is on the body, making it impossible (or at least very difficult) for someone to open it and take anything without detection.