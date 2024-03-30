31 Products That’ll Help Get You Through TSA Faster

AmEx

If you really wanna go the distance (metaphorically, not in the security line), also sign up for Clear Plus

It's much pricier than Global Entry/TSA PreCheck ($189 for one year versus $100 for five years), but it'll help you zip to the front of the line — even past the TSA PreCheck folks.



I recently finally gave in to getting Clear after enjoying Global Entry and TSA PreCheck for 2.5 years. The hook was...the (pricey) annual fee is covered by my American Express Platinum every year! You can do most of the work online for an application and just spend a few extra minutes at a Clear kiosk in an airport terminal before you go through the security line. So the application is more convenient than Global Entry (no need to go in for an official interview) and gets you through the security line much faster than TSA PreCheck. I travel about ten times a year and have always been put off signing up for Clear because of the annual fee. I (and so should you) take advantage of every single credit card membership benefit that I possibly can, so that was the clincher for me. Is it worth it if you only fly a few times a year? Unlikely. And if your main airport doesn't have the kiosks, it's even less worth the money. But if your credit card or someone else (like, ahem, your job that makes you travel) will foot the bill, go for it!