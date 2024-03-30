31 Products That’ll Help Get You Through TSA Faster

Popular items from this list:
- A packing list pad so you can rest assured that you DID bring everything you intended
- A reversible vegan-leather travel tote that’ll hold basically everything you’ll need on board your flight, including your laptop and toiletries
- A wheeled carry-on bag small enough to qualify as a personal item on super stringent airlines (which can also fit underneath an airplane seat)
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A five-year Global Entry membership that'll also include TSA PreCheck
2
If you really wanna go the distance (metaphorically, not in the security line), also sign up for Clear Plus
3
4
A Carhartt backpack with a dedicated pocket that fits up to a 17-inch laptop
5
Or a reversible vegan-leather travel tote for anyone who prefers shoulder bags
6
Plus a handbag organizer with tons of pockets to help you easily track down your ID and much more
7
8
A weekender bag that'll easily slide over the handle of your wheeled suitcase
9
A simple luggage strap that can hold essentials like a travel pillow, jacket, personal item and more
10
Or a travel belt to help you easily secure your personal item (like a large purse or backpack) to the top of your rolling bag
11
A trifold travel wallet so all your important documents are in one place
12
Some breathable, washable travel sneakers — they'll work great as airport shoes or rolled up in your luggage
13
Or some no-tie elastic shoelaces you can add to your sneakers so you can easily slip them on and off at security
14
A collapsible silicone water bottle that'll make sure you stay hydrated without taking up space in your bag
15
A 24-count of pedialyte powder packets for some extra electrolytes
16
A mattifying powder shampoo that'll tackle greasy roots without the benzene or aerosol formula
17
A solid hair conditioner bar that you won't have to put in your toiletries bag for TSA
18
A three-pack of insect-repellent wipes that'll be easier to keep on you at all times than a bottle of liquid
19
A makeup-removing cloth to help gently erase the day instead of dirtying up hotel washcloths (or adding another liquid to your toiletry bag)
20
A TSA-friendly toiletries set you can easily fill, clean and then refill with your regular go-to products
21
Or a clear TSA-approved toiletry bag so you can pack all your liquid and cream products with ease
22
A set of six Cadence containers that are magnetized and will stick together in your toiletries bag
23
A set of four silicone travel bottles for decanting your go-to shampoo that you can't find in a travel size
24
A three-pack of Tide sink packets with the perfect amount of detergent for a sink wash
25
A Neutrogena SPF 50 sunscreen that's solid — so it's carry-on–friendly
26
A handmade leather cord organizer to keep your wired listening cables from getting all tangled up
27
An electronics organizer with a place for your and every member of your family's devices and corresponding cables
28
A 30-pack of waterproof zippered pouches to help you organize a variety of things
29
A set of compression bags if you tend to overpack
30
Or a collection of compression packing cubes you can use over and over again without a pump
31
A three-in-one foldable magnetic wireless charger that's compact enough for your plane seat tray or hotel nightstand