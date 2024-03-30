31 Products That’ll Help Get You Through TSA Faster

ShoppingBeauty travel

Elizabeth Lilly
1
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A five-year Global Entry membership that'll also include TSA PreCheck
It'll seriously shorten your security line times and end up being a great value if you get out of the country at least once a year and fly domestically a few times annually. Cheers to your full breakfast spread you'll be eating post-security while others are in the regular line, taking off their shoes.

I put off getting TSA PreCheck and even Global Entry for YEARS despite flying about 10 times a year because I'm a person who likes to get to the airport early and have getting through security down to an efficient routine. However, my breaking point was July 2021 when I had to wait so long at the airport when coming back to the country from Croatia (I had Mobile Passport at the time, but the machines were broken so I had to wait in line with everyone else). I went to Italy about a month later after signing up for Global Entry and coming back into the country was a breeze. I just had to let a machine take my picture, print out a receipt with said picture and then place it in a nearby TSA agent's open palm. Then onto baggage claim! I've since used the Global Entry portion six times and the TSA PreCheck about a dozen times since getting it. So I feel as if I've already gotten my money's worth in less than two years.

Apply with the Department of Homeland Security for $100. Once you're approved, you have to do an in-person interview and if approved on the spot, you can have your TSA PreCheck and Global Entry privileges available immediately. I just so happened to find a date for my interview the day before I flew to Italy and was able to update my boarding passes and flight reservations with my info to reap the benefits ASAP.
$100 at U.S. Customs and Border Protections
2
AmEx
If you really wanna go the distance (metaphorically, not in the security line), also sign up for Clear Plus
It's much pricier than Global Entry/TSA PreCheck ($189 for one year versus $100 for five years), but it'll help you zip to the front of the line — even past the TSA PreCheck folks.

I recently finally gave in to getting Clear after enjoying Global Entry and TSA PreCheck for 2.5 years. The hook was...the (pricey) annual fee is covered by my American Express Platinum every year! You can do most of the work online for an application and just spend a few extra minutes at a Clear kiosk in an airport terminal before you go through the security line. So the application is more convenient than Global Entry (no need to go in for an official interview) and gets you through the security line much faster than TSA PreCheck. I travel about ten times a year and have always been put off signing up for Clear because of the annual fee. I (and so should you) take advantage of every single credit card membership benefit that I possibly can, so that was the clincher for me. Is it worth it if you only fly a few times a year? Unlikely. And if your main airport doesn't have the kiosks, it's even less worth the money. But if your credit card or someone else (like, ahem, your job that makes you travel) will foot the bill, go for it!
$189 at ClearLearn more at American Express
3
Amazon
A packing list pad so you can rest assured that you DID bring everything you intended
Promising review: "I hate packing — I mean, I really hate packing! I am always afraid I am going to forget something, and the entire ordeal is a stressful one for me. Since I have to travel a lot, this is a game changer. No more guessing if I forgot my underwear — everything I need is on this list. I am thinking of just keeping one bag totally packed, filled with the items on the list, and just add my suit in when I am ready to travel. :)" — Dr. Oceanfront
$8.75 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A Carhartt backpack with a dedicated pocket that fits up to a 17-inch laptop
This way, when you've gotta pull your computer out at airport security you can do it in one quick move instead of taking it out of your backpack and then a zippered holder. It's available in three colors.

Promising review: "I’m transitioning to using this bag as my daily. I already really preferred it over my last bag. It feels great and looks great and I’m looking forward to use it more. I got a 13-inch HP computer and a 2017 Macbook Pro to fit nicely in the dedicated laptop sleeve. I currently have two notebooks in the bag and plenty of room for more." — henry
$49.99+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
Or a reversible vegan-leather travel tote for anyone who prefers shoulder bags
It'll hold basically everything you'll need on board your flight. Simply reach in and pull out that laptop or toiletries bag you've gotta put out in the tray. It's available in 21 colors.

Promising review: "I bought this bag for a trip I recently took and am extremely pleased with it. The versatility of being reversible (dark to light) was a plus, getting two for the price of one. It is soft and supple, and holds a ton of stuff! My 13" laptop/tablet fit perfectly and there was still room for a lot of other travel stuff. The magnet that holds the flaps together was strong, too. I would definitely purchase this product again and will use it on future trips!" — D. Webb
$39.99+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
Plus a handbag organizer with tons of pockets to help you easily track down your ID and much more
It has pouches to store those giant earrings you have to take off before going through security, that half-drunk bottle of water you've gotta toss and just about anything else you'll need to take out and put in a tray. It's available in sizes S–L and in 26 colors.

Promising review: "I have always purchased handbags with lots of pockets and sections because I hate having to dig around trying to find something in the gaping hole of purses with no sections. But I have passed up so many cute bags because of this, and I was frustrated with having to do so. I purchased this medium size organizer, and I couldn't be happier!! It is very well-made, and it has so many great pockets to organize everything I need. THE BEST PART is, I can easily lift it out of one purse and put it into another one, and I always know where everything can be found. I wish I had gotten one of these years ago. When I first ordered this organizer, I didn't realize it had two zipper compartments on each side, and I was tickled to discover even MORE storage!!! With all the fun colors and patterns, it was hard to select one, but I've always been partial to polka dots. I love it and can't imagine anyone not being has pleased with this as I am!" — Ronna
$7.99+ at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A wheeled carry-on bag small enough to qualify as a personal item on super stringent airlines
It can fit underneath an airplane seat, so you won't even have to put your suitcase in the overhead. Plus, you can avoid checking a bag— and you won't have to hurt your shoulder by carrying a heavy duffel bag. It's available in four colors.

Promising review: "This works out so well for me. I’m a flight attendant, and I’ve had an infinite amount of day trips over the summer. I got tired of carrying around my regular TravelPro spinner, so I finally ordered this. SOOOOO MUCH BETTER FOR ME. It’s light, has enough pockets, and can easily fit under a seat if needed. The ONLY picky thing I can think of is how loud it sounds going across rough concrete. The wheels aren’t as silent as others, but that won’t stop me from buying another in the future." — Kayla T
$51.72+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A weekender bag that'll easily slide over the handle of your wheeled suitcase
It's available in tons of colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I’m so happy I purchased this bag! I’ve been using a backpack as my carry-on for years but saw this and thought I’d give it a shot. I was able to pack a small backpack (approx. 12"x14" but the top was folded), a purse (approx. 10"x6"), Beats headphones (in their bubble case), a pair of Birkenstocks, and a travel blanket with plenty of room to spare. The side zipper/compartment is SO convenient to hold your cellphone/wallet/passport for easy access. I love that it sets nicely on top of a carry-on size bag without toppling over. The bag also has a shoulder strap which was nice to use when actually boarding the plane." — Jen
$34.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A simple luggage strap that can hold essentials like a travel pillow, jacket, personal item and more
Here's to freeing up those hands! It's available in six colors and in packs of two.

Promising review: "I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." — Michele
$8.49+ at Amazon
10
Cincha Travel
Or a travel belt to help you easily secure your personal item (like a large purse or backpack) to the top of your rolling bag
The travel belt is adjustable to 38 inches to fit most bags. The belt itself is vegan leather with elastic accents and a quick-release buckle. It's available in 23 colors and designs.
$39.99 at Cincha Travel
11
www.amazon.com
A trifold travel wallet so all your important documents are in one place
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder and pen holder. It's available in 31 colors.

Promising review: "Guys, I'm beyond happy with this. I've been looking for a passport and ticket holder for a while but had never found the right size until I decided to try out this one. Besides, the material feels high quality and long-lasting, the red color is even better in person and it's wildly pretty." — BazantSol
$12.99+ at Amazon
12
Suavs Shoes
Some breathable, washable travel sneakers — they'll work great as airport shoes or rolled up in your luggage
I own these and have worn them so many times. And as far as washing goes, they wash really well! You'll just have to make sure that you put them in a well-ventilated area to dry because they do take a while to dry. I discovered this a few years ago when I ventured into an extremely muddy corn maze and got my foot stuck in muck. I hosed off my shoes beside the farm's pig pen and expected to have to throw them away. The light gray washed really well and then nearly a year later I wore them all over Athens, including trekking up to and all over the Acropolis where I saw tons of people fall. Did I mention they have excellent traction and you can wear them without socks?! They're available in 10 colors and women's sizes 5–12.
$96 at Suavs Shoes
13
www.amazon.com
Or some no-tie elastic shoelaces you can add to your sneakers so you can easily slip them on and off at security
They're available in 39 colors.

Promising review: "At first I was skeptical that these laces wouldn't hold my shoes on tightly enough, but I decided to give them a try in my Converse Chucks. They're fantastic! I like the way the 'hidden' fasteners sit inside the shoes below the eyelets, but on top of the tongue, and I can't feel the fastener at all with my foot in the shoe. I've had them in for around eight months, and they're still just as elastic as ever. They haven't stretched at all and show no signs of wearing out. I loved them so much that I bought five more sets to put in all of my shoes! No more triple knotting my shoes so they don't become untied. I tie knots pretty slowly so these laces have honestly saved me tons of time. I couldn't be happier with them." — lucidity
$11.99 at Amazon
14
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A collapsible silicone water bottle that'll make sure you stay hydrated without taking up space in your bag
It's available in three sizes and in multiple colors.

I bought this water bottle before a 2.5-week trip to Vietnam (where you don't drink tap water) and Malaysia (where you do). I didn't want to bring one of my ride-or-die S'well bottles because it would take up extra room in my bag when I wouldn't be able to use it during the majority of the trip. This handy silicone bottle did just the trick! It's very easy to roll up and stays rolled up thanks to the just-stretchy-enough loop. Said loop was also very handy while walking through airports and sightseeing. The bottle is easy to clean and doesn't make my water taste weird. I'm now using it as my daily water bottle and feel confident it'll serve me well for a long time. Plus, with a collapsible water bottle it's easier to remember if you left water in it before you go through security.
$9.29+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
A 24-count of pedialyte powder packets for some extra electrolytes
Yes, you are a grown adult, but sometimes you indulge a little too much or haven't been hydrating properly and could use some electrolytes. I always pack these for trips and have never regretted it. And they're much tastier than electrolyte tablets you dilute in water.

Trust me when I tell you that these will work in a pinch. I bought them a few years ago to take on a bachelorette party to New Orleans, and everyone in the Airbnb was grateful I did. Since then, I've always had them in my carry-on bag when going on a trip. They REALLY came in handy when I went to the Greek islands for 10 days with an apparent mission to eat every piece of seafood and cheese within sight while washing it down with jugs of wine. These are powder in small individual packets, so they're so easy to pack. And you won't have to lug around a bottle of Gatorade to feel better.
$25.59 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A mattifying powder shampoo that'll tackle greasy roots without the benzene or aerosol formula
Cheers to skipping a morning wash for an early flight...and still being able to carry on some dry shampoo.

Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." — Teresa
$18 at Amazon
17
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A solid hair conditioner bar that you won't have to put in your toiletries bag for TSA
Plus, you won't be stuck with the subpar hotel conditioner for all your photo ops.

This is me on a week-long trip to Croatia in 2021 with three city stops that I did a carry-on only for, knowing I had a tight layover in Amsterdam and would be riding two ferries. But, um, my hair had to look good for wonderful sunset photo ops such as this. (The bar is Buza Bar in Dubrovnik, go there!) So I packed a shampoo bar by another brand that I felt pretty meh about and this wonderful new go-to bar. Here, I used hotel shampoo, this conditioner bar and my roommate's Moroccan Oil curl cream. This conditioner bar is basically foolproof. You rub it directly on your wet hair after rinsing out your shampoo. I normally wash my naturally curly hair once or twice a week but on this trip was taking daily dips in the sea, so I washed my hair five times over a week. Because of this, I let the conditioner sit for a few minutes, though you probably don't need to do that if you're washing your hair your usual amount on your trip. Each bar is supposed to last 200 washes and it might do a little less for me, but I know this'll be good for many future trips! I've used it on about five trips now and it doesn't look any smaller than it did when I used it the first time.
$13.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A three-pack of insect-repellent wipes that'll be easier to keep on you at all times than a bottle of liquid
Plus, it can be tucked in your luggage anywhere since it's not a liquid that has to fit in with your toiletries.

When I was a kid, someone told me that mosquitoes love me because I'm so sweet. And I FULLY believe that as an adult because I still get eaten alive if I'm out for long periods of time without wearing some kind of repellent. I've used these wipes on several park days here in NYC (sitting on a picnic blanket drinking wine with friends is more or less screaming "COME GET ME" to skeeters). But I've really found success with these on a recent hot weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia. I don't notice any smell when using them and have found one wipe has enough repellent for my arms and legs. So basically, it's one and done. I don't think that I've gotten any bug bites on days I've used these wipes. Plus, I have extremely sensitive skin but haven't had any irritation from these seemingly powerful wipes.
$26.37 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A makeup-removing cloth to help gently erase the day instead of dirtying up hotel washcloths (or adding another liquid to your toiletry bag)
Its plush microfiber gently lifts away dirt, oil and makeup. Use it wet with water or your favorite liquid makeup remover. It's available in four colors.

Promising review: "This product...I have no clue how this works, but it does! Let me start by saying I was wearing a full face of makeup. I mean foundation, contour highlight, eyeliner, seriously the whole nine yards. All I did was wet it and wiped my face, my jaw literally dropped. This is hands-down my favorite makeup remover. The best part is that they are reusable so you don't have to keep buying those expensive disposables that leave your face feeling greasy." — Heather and Ryne Griffith
$6.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A TSA-friendly toiletries set you can easily fill, clean and then refill with your regular go-to products
I own and love this set! it includes the zippered bag, four soft silicone bottles with leakproof caps, three compact jars and two toothbrush caps. I've used this set on more than five trips. For trips when I don't require body wash or shampoo (like to visit my parents) I use the extra room in the bag to shove in all my beauty products and daily contacts. Plus, it comes with labels that stay on the containers really well despite my thoroughly washing these containers between trips. I bought this set in spring 2019 and have, admittedly, lost a container or two. But the ones that I've held onto have all held up well! It's available in multiple variations.
$11.99+ at Amazon
21
Amazon
Or a clear TSA-approved toiletry bag so you can pack all your liquid and cream products with ease
It's available in 11 colors.

Promising review: "Everything I needed fit perfectly, and I had no issues in TSA/China security. So far I have been through MSP, IAD, NKG, and PEK airports using this pack already, and it's a life-changer! I will never again have to worry about having to scramble to buy baggies just for liquids, and it is much more durable." — Courtney Swanson
$12.99+ at Amazon
22
Cadence
A set of six Cadence containers that are magnetized and will stick together in your toiletries bag
They're super sturdy, leak-proof and even work great for holding a few days' worth of vitamins or small jewelry. They've quickly become one of my packing go-tos.

I'm not the only fan on the BuzzFeed Shopping team. My co-worker Abby Kass has these and loves them! Here's what she has to say about them: "I recently got a set of four of these, and wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo versus conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, though I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time). These are a useful tool that anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
$84 at Cadence
23
Amazon
A set of four silicone travel bottles for decanting your go-to shampoo that you can't find in a travel size
You can use these to carry shampoo, conditioner, hair masks, body wash, clothing detergent and more.

Promising review: "This product delivered on the description. Traveled abroad, no leaks, easy to fill and dispense, and easy to clean. Don’t be fooled by other products that will become brittle and crack. Buy these, you will not be disappointed." — Gary Rebok
$4.99 at Amazon
24
Tide
A three-pack of Tide sink packets with the perfect amount of detergent for a sink wash
They'll help lighten your clothing load and easily slide into your toiletries bag. I've packed these on international trips to much success!

Promising review: "Taking these out of the country to wash under things is exactly the right size." — Laura Wilson
$4.30 at Amazon
25
Amazon
A Neutrogena SPF 50 sunscreen that's solid — so it's carry-on–friendly
I first bought this for a weeklong Croatian vacation last year when I did carry-on, and as long as you are thoroughly reapplying, this stuff stays on pretty well. On a beach club afternoon, I did haphazardly reapply and missed a strip on one arm, but I tend to do that with spray-on or lotion sunscreen, too. Since then, I've packed this for any trip I've been on, including a two-day Disneyland trip where I toted this around in my bag and shared with friends. I sometimes carry it with me in my purse on my everyday adventures because I know it's so easy to apply. Also worth mentioning...I am about the palest lady you've ever seen and swear by daily application of sunscreen. But when on a beach trip, I'm constantly swimming in the water and sweating. So yeah, this stuff works.

If you're a bit hesitant about jumping on the solid sunscreen bandwagon, you can pack a stick of this, knowing you have enough sun protection to get you through to finding some spray-on or lotion SPF at your destination.
$9.88 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A handmade leather cord organizer to keep your wired listening cables from getting all tangled up
It's available in five colors and in multipacks.

Promising review: "No more tangled headphone cables! I bought a pair for my desk at home, and I'm purchasing another pair for my office. I love how neat and untangled my earbud cords are when using this organizer. It's leather, which I'm sure will last many, many years for such a great price." — Jane M
$9.99 at Amazon
27
Amazon
An electronics organizer with a place for your and every member of your family's devices and corresponding cables
It's available in two sizes and four colors.

Promising review: "This is the perfect travel companion. It fits everything including an Apple TV, HDMI-to-VGA-converter, and multiple lightning and micro-USB cables. I haven't been disappointed at all. Plus, it packs nicely in a backpack and goes everywhere." — iamtheoneoff
$17.99+ at Amazon
28
Amazon
A 30-pack of waterproof zippered pouches to help you organize a variety of things
Because these are transparent, you can easily sift around in your carry-on to track down what you need to put in a security bin and push aside what can stay in your bag.

Promising review: "I bought these for a trip for my family of five. I like to plan in advance to make sure no one forgets anything! These were a life saver packing for three kids! I was able to create a carry-on, toiletries, wires/chargers, and snacks pouch for everyone! I used clear sticker paper to create name labels, and it all worked perfectly! Would definitely recommend if you need to travel with family and need to set things out and pack." — mommyandbri
$16.99+ at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A set of compression bags if you tend to overpack
It also comes with a hand pump for travel.

Promising review: "This is a great product. I have a memory foam pillow that I try to take on trips, due to neck issues, so I purchased this product and put it to the test to see if it could flatten the pillow so I can also carry my clothes and the pillow in the same bag, carry-on size travel bag. The pillow's been sitting in the vacuum pack for the last three days now and hasn't let any air into the package at all. The pump removed so much air that the foam is as solid as a rock with less that an 1/8 of an inch of give when I press on it firmly with my thumb." — 4-H Shooting Sports Instructor
$25.99+ at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
Or a collection of compression packing cubes you can use over and over again without a pump
Just be sure to look up any weight restrictions on carry-on luggage; I'd suggest using these in a backpack or tote bag you plan to put under the seat. The set is available in multiple colors and multipacks.

Promising review: "Easy to clean, lightweight material. All of the compression bags have a mesh front which makes it easy to see what’s inside, plus there is a small clear vinyl pocket on the front for a label. I tested one of the medium bags with four sweaters (one long and bulky, plus three medium-thickness pullovers). They fit in the bag nicely with the bag zipped closed (not compressed yet). It was not difficult to zip the compression closure, although I did take special care to push down and 'help' the zipper along. No signs of strain or damage to the zippers once fully closed. These bags seem very sturdy. As seen in the pictures, there is a significant size reduction! Will definitely use in my travels and would highly recommend." — Clarissa Sheats
$15.99+ at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A three-in-one foldable magnetic wireless charger that's compact enough for your plane seat tray or hotel nightstand
It'll keep your precious devices (iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches) powered and ready to go. It's available in nine colors. See it in action on TikTok here.

Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
$39.99 at Amazon
