Shopping travelAir travelpacking

These Stress-Free Travel Products Have Thousands Of Glowing Reviews

From mini disposable toothbrushes to a travel cup holder, these items boast thousands of five-star reviews.

Staff Writer

A shoe packing container, molded eye mask and travel ear plugs.
Amazon
A shoe packing container, molded eye mask and travel ear plugs.

Short of winning the lottery and being able to charter your own plane, there are few ways to make traveling completely stress-free. From planning to packing to getting every family member dressed, through security and seated in the upright position, you need a vacation before your vacation even starts. To help you lessen the load and to make travel a little easier, we found the most-beloved useful travel products to help you when you’re on the go.

While these products can’t completely reduce all the tension of travel, they certainly can make it a little more enjoyable. Whether you get into the packing cube game to organize your clothes and create more room in your luggage or treat yourself to some noise-canceling wireless headphones to tune out that screaming baby with your favorite podcast, these are things to make taking a trip less exhausting, with the reviews to back them up.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A set of packing cubes to keep you organized and make more room in your suitcase
Score: 4.8 stars and 19,257 ratings

If you haven't embraced the packing cube lifestyle, it's time you gave it a whirl. Not only do they help with staying organized by letting you group items of clothing together, they free up so much room in your suitcase so you can bring home even more souvenirs.

Promising review: "I've never really used packing cubes before but I thought I'd give it a try and use these on a two week trip and now I use them for weekend trips! They are so convenient and really helped organize my luggage. They fit in well and contained everything I needed them too so when I get to my destination I can easy find what I'm looking for. I can't imagine going pack to not using cubes for traveling and I've only had them for a month. As far as wear and tear I'm not sure how long they will last but they've held up for now! Great product!" — Jamie
$21.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Ready-to-use toothpasted toothbrushes that don't require water
Score: 4.7 stars and 19,997 ratings

Never worry about finding a sink again. These mini Colgate toothbrushes have a toothpaste drop already in them and don't require water so you can give yourself a fresh smile on the road.

Promising review: "I keep these in my purse. When I'm traveling (in an airport for example) I love these use these instead of carrying an actual toothbrush." — Molly G.
$17.08 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A set of foldable, washable reusable bags
Score: 4.8 stars and 5,758 ratings

Whether you're traveling for a long weekend or a month-long excursion, you won't regret taking some extra washable, foldable tote bags with you. Use them to carry snacks, to hold dirty laundry or as a catch-all for all your random odds and ends. Best of all, this five-pack has cute patterns you'll be happy to use as a purse or day bag on the go.

Promising review: "I bought these in 2019 for groceries. Since then they have become useful for snacks on road trips, camping, even dirty clothes in the suitcase when traveling. I love how much they can hold, how sturdy they are, and that they are washable. Mine are still going strong." — K&K M.
$17.99 at Amazon
4
Ilia
A versatile color stick
Score: 4.6 stars and 4,538 reviews

If you need to look or feel refreshed after your journey but don’t want to deal with hauling out your entire makeup bag, try this multitasking product from Ilia that's a lip and cheek stain in one single stick.

Promising review: “Anything but a whisper....gorgeous pop of colour for lips, cheeks and eyes. Love how it makes my face come alive!” — Melissa W.
$36 at Ilia
5
Amazon
Three pairs of in-flight ear plugs
Score: 4.6 stars and 2,970 ratings

Block noises and help relieve some inner ear pressure with these plane-ready ear plugs. They're made from latex-free silicone that fit comfortable in your ears even during long flights.

Promising review: "My ears are supper sensitive , specially traveling . I bought there ears plugs and let me tell you, they are the best purchase I made. No more excruciating pain when ascending or descending in an airplane." — Jonathan Castano
$18.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An eye mask that's molded to your face
Score: 4.7 stars and 82,003 ratings

If you struggle to sleep on planes, you may find that using an eye mask helps you wind down and get some rest. This mask comes with a handy traveling case and is molded around the eye for extra comfort.

Promising review: "love this mask. It’s so comfortable. It doesn’t come off when you sleep and it provides maximum darkness. I use it at home and take it everywhere I travel. It’s great on airplanes!" — Jessica
$21.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A suitcase cup holder to keep you hands free
Score: 4.5 stars and 4,566 ratings

Never struggle with pulling your suitcase, holding your coffee and trying to pull up your tickets on your phone all at once again. This genius holder slides onto your lugged handle giving you a place to put your drink, waller or any other essential item.

Promising review: "Wish I had bought this before! It’s well made and durable. I won’t have to fumble with my drink, boarding pass and luggage ever again! Super easy to use. Velcro makes it easy to place and it fits perfectly on your luggage. I’ll definitely be buying more as gifts for my travel partners!" — Amazon customer
$15.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
All-over body wipes to freshen up on the go
Score: 4.6 stars and 2,921 ratings

During a long day of travel, you may need to freshen up before you get to your final destination. These full-body wipes are bigger than a hand wipe, but still fold into a super easy-to-pack container. They're pH-balanced, so you can use them on your face and body to keep you cleansed and refreshed on the go.

Promising review: "I took these camping for the days when I knew I wasn't smelling great but couldn't wash properly. Very handy to have around! I take them traveling too for long plane or car rides." — Dakota
$10.94 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A compact multi-plug when your hotel has few outlets
Score: 4.7 stars and 3,811 ratings

Ever snuggle into your hotel bed only to realize the one outlet is on the other side of the room? This compact cube has sections for your chargers and generic plugs, letting you dry your hair and check your email at the same time.

Promising review: "Easy to pack in a suitcase. Used it several times now & it has worked great. Have now bought 2." — FWO
$27.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Anti-blister balm to keep you walking with ease
Score: 4.5 stars and 11,138 ratings

Travel often entails a lot of walking. Give your ankles a rest with this anti-blister balm that glides on to give you a little extra lubrication around your feet.

Promising review: "This worked wonders! I will never travel without it again! I forgot to wear it the first day of vacation and got a blister; the second day I put it on over my blister and walked all day without pain. I didn’t get another blister after wearing this every day for 2 weeks and walking over 5miles a day." — Lisa Massaro
$8.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A pair of noise-canceling Apple AirPod Pros
Score: 4.7 stars and 21,509 ratings

If you haven't yet sprung for a pair of AirPod Pros, there's no time like the present. They seamlessly connect to your iPhone, Macbook or iPad, letting you listen to all your favorite music and movies. They have active noise canceling to let you enjoy your media and they're sweat- and water-resistant so you don't have to worry if it starts to rain.

Promising review: "Absolutely love these! Noise cancellation is top notch! Drowns everything out, makes traveling on airplanes so much better." — Senga
$199.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A handy luggage scale to ensure you're under the limit
Score: 4.6 stars and 6,464 ratings

Over-packers rejoice! This compact scale lets you see how much your suitcase weighs before you get charged a fee at check-in. It's small enough to take with you on your trip, too, so you can ensure you're good to go again before coming back home.

Promising review: "Works super. Very helpful to take the stress of weight & easy to use. I highly recommend especially for those who tend to pack a lot." — Frances de la Rosa
$11.39 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A pack of three transparent zippered bags to make the TSA line a breeze
Score: 4.6 stars and 15,971 ratings

Say goodbye to stuffing all your products into a sad old sandwich baggy. This set of three clear containers will keep you organized and all your items ready. They're super easy to pull out as you go through security, and look nice enough to have out in your bathroom.

Promising review: "Perfect for getting thru the TSA Check while traveling. It’s much better than using a quart sized zip lock bag the TSA recommends. You can fit more into this bag because it’s wider, it also has a zipper for closure and the plastic seems pretty sturdy. Great buy, you get 3 bags too!!!!" — Troy
$11.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
Solid sunscreen that you can carry on a plane
Score: 4.7 stars and 5,396 ratings

There are few things more revolutionary than the sunscreen stick. It makes SPF easy to apply (on yourself or little ones), and ensures you don't get sunscreen in your eyes or mouth. Its solid form means you can take it through security with no problems.

Promising review: "I like the fact that I can get good sun protection without messy creams and lotions. Also, this is perfect for travel when you are using carryon only. It isn’t a liquid so there’s more room in that stingy little quart bag for liquids." — Maureen
$8.49 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A collapsable cup for hot or cold drinks
Score: 4.3 stars and 5,883 ratings

Never be caught without a cup on vacation again. Rather than a hard travel mug that can be bulky to pack, grab this collapsable cup that will fit in car cup holders and fold into itself, making it super easy to travel with. Use it to bring hotel coffee with you as you go out for the day or to take a drink poolside.

Promising review: "The cup collapses for easy carrying when you are out and about. Because of what it is made of you can take it to pool side with out worrying about it falling and breaking. Most pools have rules against taking glass pool side it is very connivant to have with you." — Richard Olpin
$19.95 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A shoe-packing cube to keep your dirty soles off your clothes
Score: 4.7 stars and 3,821 ratings

Never let your dirty shoes get all over your favorite shirt again. These shoe-packing cubes will keep your kicks together and also have a super user-friendly handle on top so they're easy to grab and move around.

Promising review: "I really like this bags and how it protects shoes and keeps them from touching clothing in the suitcase. I also like that the bags allow you to stand the shoes up in the suitcase as opposed to having to lay them flat. I purchased multiple bags so I was able to pack flip flops, swim shoes, dress shoes, tennis shoes, etc. I was able to surprisingly fit more shoes in one bag than I thought I would. The handle is convenient and the print is fun!" — Holly
$22.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A pair of beloved unisex waterproof slippers you can wear anywhere
Score: 4.3 stars and 125,565 ratings

There may not be a more affordable, versatile and beloved pair of water shoes. These unisex slip-ons have a sole you can wear outside, but feel as comfortable as a pair of socks or slippers. Reviews love to wear them in nature, but some say they even wear them when traveling, as they're easy to take on and off through airport security.

Promising review: "These are perfect. I got them for a hiking trip to have water shoes on hand without adding weight or bulk. They are so light and fold flat and are easy to travel with and take anywhere taking up virtually no space at all. I've taken them oceanside rock climbing, kayaking, tide pool exploring, and had them on hand for pool days as well. Perfectly comfortable from the first time I put them on." — Amazon Customer
$6.26+ at Amazon
18
Amazon
A roll-up water bottle that won't take up much space
Score: 4.3 stars and 4,752 ratings

Carrying a big water bottle while traveling is not always ideal. This roll-up bottle lets you quench your thirst (and save money on bottled water) without taking up half your backpack.

Promising review: "I drink a LOT of water so traveling through airports used to irritate me with the $5-8 water…since you can’t take any through security AND a regular bottle takes up a lot of space. Now I have the perfect solution to my problem. I just used this throughout a work trip and had no problems at all. Thank you Nomader for a great product! I love my new collapsible bottle." — redncatty
$34.95 at Amazon
19
Adidas
A slip-on shoe that will also massage your feet
Score: 4.4 stars and 3,881 ratings

Although standing in the security line is hardly a relaxing experience, you can sneak in a little self-care with the help of these classic slides from Adidas. They’re equipped with tiny nubs that will give you a mini foot massage as you stroll to your gate, and of course they’re easy to take on and off — a must for navigating any TSA line.

Promising review: “What’s better than getting massaged while walking. It feels so good. Love them. I bought several extra pairs.” — Jay2032
$26 at Adidas (originally $32)
20
Amazon
A jewelry organizer with so many sections
Score: 4.7 stars and 10,415 ratings

Say goodbye to knotted necklaces, lost rings and misplaced accessories when traveling. This sleek jewelry case folds into an almost portfolio-like envelope, giving all of your gems and jewels a set spot.

Promising review: "This is so perfect for traveling. Very slim, holds a lot of jewelry and can fit into a carry on without taking up a lot of space. Takes up the same amount of space a magazine from the duty free store would take up. Love the variety of designs to choose from." — Desiree Furbee
$19.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A pair of compression socks to limit swelling
Score: 4.5 stars and 70,601 ratings

For a little extra comfort in the air or on a long road trip, these knee-high compression socks will help limit swelling. They're breathable and comfortable while still giving you support and can be worn during activities or when sitting for hours on a plane.

Promising review: "These are a lifesaver when traveling for long periods of time where mobility is restricted due to confined space. I used them and it made a huge difference in comfort for my 72 year old body, would definitely recommend." — Amazon customer
$18.57 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A portable cordless iPhone charger you can fit in your pocket
Score: 4.3 stars and 23,282 ratings

Ensure your phone has enough life on the go with this super compact portable charger. It's about the size of a tube of lipstick and requires no wires or extra cords to give your phone juice on the go.

Promising review: "Perfect little mini charger for travel. Doesn’t take up much space, easy to throw in a small purse or backpack. Like that you just plug into bottom of phone, no cords needed." — D Willi
$29.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A breezy top with lacy sleeves and a loose fit

39 Stylish Clothing Items That Are Secretly Super Comfy

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

What End-Of-Life Doulas Want You To Know About Death And Grief

Wellness

Ever Had A ‘Dream Baby’? Here’s What It Means.

Home & Living

The Rudest Things You Can Do While Hosting Overnight Guests

Work/Life

8 Things Productivity Experts Would Never, Ever Do Before Work

Travel

15 Amazing UNESCO World Heritage Sites You Can Visit In The U.S.

Work/Life

At What Point Is Complaining About Your Job Doing More Harm Than Good?

Wellness

How Bad Is It To Use A Product With A California Prop 65 Warning Label?

Home & Living

How To Stop Reaching For Your Phone Right When You Wake Up

Shopping

Gallery-Worthy Work From Black Artists That You Can Buy On Etsy

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Relationships

Grief Counselors Say 'Closure' Is A Myth. Here's Why.

Shopping

14 Helpful Items If Your Produce Always Goes Bad Before You Eat It

Shopping

If You’re Taking A Single Trip This Year, These 35 Products Will Probably Come In Handy

Shopping

Here Are 8 Derm-Recommended Products To Soothe Your Sunburn

Relationships

Why People Are Freaking Out So Much About The Taylor Swift Breakup

Food & Drink

We Asked A GI Doc Why The New Starbucks Drinks Can Give You The Runs

Home & Living

This New Fantasy Adventure Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Dark Comedy Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Tiny, Powerful Blender That Our Food Editor Uses Way More Than Her Vitamix

Relationships

This One Small Gesture Will Mean So Much To Your Grieving Friend

Shopping

37 Products With Before And After Photos That Are Unbelievable

Shopping

Dermatologists Say These Products Can Eradicate Blackheads For Good

Work/Life

The 3 Biggest Myths About HR You Need To Stop Believing

Wellness

How Long COVID Affects The Gut

Shopping

The Best Moisture-Wicking Underwear To Keep You Dry Down There

Style & Beauty

Should We Really Be Wearing Black To Funerals?

Shopping

The Best Places To Buy Wedding Dresses Under $1,000 Online

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

The Best All-Purpose Facial Moisturizers, According To The Experts

Food & Drink

Neurologists Share The 1 Food They Avoid To Keep Their Brains Sharp

Parenting

'The Shock Never Goes Away': What Grieving Parents Want Everyone To Know

Shopping

Is It Just Me, Or Is Everyone In New York Wearing This $25 Blanket Scarf?

Parenting

11 Ridiculous Things Partners Have Said Or Done In The Delivery Room

Wellness

Can Progestin Birth Control Actually Increase Your Breast Cancer Risk?

Style & Beauty

Stylist-Approved Socks That Won't Look Dumb With Your Loafers

Shopping

This Affordable Walmart Sofa Is A Unicorn For Reviewers With Expensive Taste

Shopping

Target's Newest Jewelry Launch Is Perfect For Mother's Day Gifting

Shopping

22 Shoes Under $50 That Are Actually Comfortable For People With Wide Feet

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

This One 'Harmless' Work Habit May Actually Be Anxiety In Disguise