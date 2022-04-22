24 Useful Travel Products That Won't Take Up A Lot Of Space In Your Luggage

Popular products from this list
A portable door lock to help you feel extra secure in your room. If triggered, this lets out a loud alarm sound that will wake you (and maybe everyone else, too).
Some laundry soap sheets to have on hand when you realize you’ve run out of clean clothes.
A Hairbrella small enough to fold up and keep in your bag
Because you never know what the weather is going to do when you're on vacation. One minute it's sunny and the next it's down pouring. The satin-lined hat will protect your hair against snow, humidity, wind, and anything else Mother Nature decides to send your way.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that has been creating fashionable hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather since 2016. This is available in 9 colors.Promising review
: "I traveled to London last month with a raincoat that did not have a hood, and I wanted something that would protect my head/hair/blowout without lugging an umbrella. This definitely did the trick. Two of the three days were rainy (some quite heavy) and my hair stayed totally dry. It stows nicely, too.
I'm still learning how to adjust it while it's on my head (easier to adjust first and then put it on). Also, when I do have it tightened/pulled to the right place, the loop/slack from where I adjusted it sort of sticks out and gets in my peripheral vision. I wish the adjustment/clasp was on less prominent. But, all in all, this is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their blowout fresh in the rain." —Miss Information
An anti-blister balm for when you're in a pinch
Promising review:
"I purchased two of these for our one-week Disney World trip. I knew I’d be walking around A LOT, and my feet aren’t used to the many miles of walking a day in the hot and humid environment, so I didn’t want to be uncomfortable. I'm happy to say I put it on once in the morning, slipped on some socks and comfy shoes, and I didn’t get one blister or issue with my feet! I wish I knew about this a long time ago!" —Michelle
And some anti-chafe balm to protect your inner thighs
Promising review:
"I was in Arizona during a continuing 100+ heat wave on a vacay tour. I didn’t use it the first day and ended up with rubbed thighs due to rough seams on shorts and excessive heat. I then used this everyday without additional rubbing rash. This stuff is awesome!!!! I will not leave home again on travel without it
. It was not wet or tacky, just glides very nicely. It held up in 113-degree heat. Without it, it would have been a very different vacation. Thank you for making this product!!!!" —Jennifer
A waterproof pouch here to protect your phone and keep it safe whenever you're near water.
Plus, you can still use the touchscreen with it, which means you can take as many underwater pictures as your heart desires. It's designed to fit any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). And not only will it keep your phone protected from water, but it will also keep sand and dirt out. Available in 14 colors.Promising review:
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so my phone, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone!
He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald
Silicone earplugs designed to reduce the pressure in your ears because sometimes you can't avoid getting an ~earful~ when the plane is taking off (and from the woman sitting next to you).
Promising review:
"This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina
AirFly, a wireless transmitter that'll connect your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.Promising review:
"I love this gadget ... I fly a lot and this works on the majority of wide-body planes I’ve taken over the past six months. Just plug into one of the three-prong outlets (or single outlet in economy), and you can connect any Bluetooth device. Doesn’t always connect on the first try as I have multiple devices that my headphones are searching for, but if you turn off all other devices, it seems to connect right away. Once connected, it works for many hours. A few planes I’ve taken recently (Qatar Airways) have USB charge points so close to the headphone jack that you can even plug it in while it's working and never lose the charge. Highly recommend for travelers." —Joseph Sikorsky
A digital luggage scale
So you don't have to spend any time worrying that your bag is overweight at the airport and then trying to rearrange while your suitcase is open on the floor, for the whole airport to see. Maybe this is a very specific fear that I personally have, but owning this scale will ensure that you never have to pay an overweight baggage fee if you buy too many souvenirs on the trip.
Promising review:
"This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighing your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead-on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this. Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." —Teresa Daniels
An external battery so powerful that it can charge your phone up to three times
Promising review:
"This is an amazing rapid power charger! It charges an iPad faster than plugging it into AC, even while using it! The size is very manageable — about the size of a deck of cards. I travel frequently, and I'm not always near a power source. I just make sure to charge the Anker each evening and then none of my devices will be without power during the day. I was so happy with it, I purchased two more — one for my husband and one for my sister who can't seem to remember to keep her devices charged." —Cathy K
Some odor eliminators you can stash in your luggage or carry-on
The charcoal bag has no smell and absorbs excess moisture to prevent mold, mildew, and bacteria from forming on your clothes and in your bag. You can use them for up to two years, but you should put them outside in the sun for an hour once a month so they can ~rejuvenate~. These come in a set of two.Promising review:
"These are the best travel buddies! I always pack one of these in my luggage and one in my boyfriend's. While traveling, we sometimes don't get to wash all our clothes, but these bags are brilliant at absorbing the smell of sweat on our clothes and shoes!" —J.L.
A zipper puller so you don't have to limit what clothes you take with you
Promising review:
"This product is fabulous and saves me. I have a lot of back zip dresses for work, and my daughter helps me zip. I had to travel recently and bought this product. I read a lot of negative reviews. Do not believe them. This product works every time if you CLIP IT ON ACCORDING TO THE DIRECTIONS. If you do not clip it on the zipper properly it does not work. I have used this on little zippers, hidden zippers, and tight dresses with zero problems. This works both ways to zip and unzip. I don’t know how I have worn back zip dresses all this time without this product.
I can buy back zip clothes now with no worry about how to get them on and off without help." —Foxyang
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount you can use on more than just the airplane
It can mount on basically any surface from the tray table, arm of a chair, or even a suitcase handle for easy viewing wherever you are.: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration.
Promising review
— iI was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table
. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel, too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer
. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time.
Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
A USB-chargeable fan
BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Heather Braga says:
"I picked up one of these bad boys for a recent trip to Walt Disney World and BOY was it worth every penny. It really does make a difference when you're walking around in the scalding hot sun. It also folds up so it isn't super bulky when not in use."
A bottle of Drop It made to remove the sulfates and tannins from your glass of wine
Because vacation is all fun and games until you enjoy a little too much wine in Italy and have to wake up early the next day for that excursion. This won't mess with the flavor of the wine but will ensure you won't wake up with a wicked headache the next morning. It's more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than other competitors because one bottle can be used up to 55 times. To use, add one to two drops in each glass of white one, two to three for each glass of red, or seven to nine to a whole bottle. Swirl it for 20 seconds after you put it in, and the glass is ready to drink. Promising review:
"This ish works! I was kinda scared to try it. If you struggle with getting headaches from drinking wine, try this. I use it every time I drink wine. I travel with it, it's easy to store, and it works. I don’t get headaches while drinking wine if I use this." —Capri Enjoli
A heat-resistant silicone mat
So you can wrap up your hot curling iron and straightener and throw 'em in your bag as you run out the door to catch a cab to the airport because you're late...again.
Promising review:
"This is great for travel! I love that I no longer have to wait for my straightener to cool down all the way when we are traveling. Now, I can let it cool a little then wrap it up and pack it away, saving me tons of time. I love that it has the slit to keep the cover on the iron. I also like to rest the straightener on it any time I use it to protect our marble countertops. Definitely recommend it!" —IDesign
Promising review:
"I have two of these, and they are amazing. The loop goes around the door handle and two thin metal prongs go in the crack of the door. If the door opens even a little, the prongs are separated, and it lets out the loudest, most obnoxious wailing sound in the history of the world. It's great for a single girl traveling on her own!" —Kelly
Promising review:
"This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
A portable white-noise machine
It'll work hard while you sleep at night to block all the noises that come with staying in a hotel room. (Looking at you, elevator and ice machine!)
Promising review:
"I was skeptical at first about how well this little noise machine would work in my hotel room (I am a frequent business traveler). However, skepticism gave way to satisfaction. This little sound machine blocked out hotel noises very well and helped me sleep through the night. For a little machine, it provides very good volume and different noise options. I highly recommend this product!" —Amazon Customer
A mini steam iron
Ideal for throwing in your checked bag to have ready when you arrive at your destination and realize that the shirt you wanted to wear is wrinkled beyond belief. You'll look more put together and feel great with this.
Promising review:
"I took this iron on a 5-week trip to a desert climate, and I used it to iron linen, cotton, and silk. It did a better job than many full-sized irons. Never again will I wear those hot, ugly, "wrinkle-free" travel clothes. It is also lightweight, tiny, easy-to-use, and cute. One of the best travel purchases I have ever made" —Eliyahu
A pair of anti-chafing bands
These will do an amazing job of protecting your thighs when you're wearing that beautiful dress you knew the moment you saw had to be worn on your trip. The fear of painful rubbing of your thighs shouldn't stop you from living your best (vacation) life. Available in women's sizes S-3X and in 17 colors.
Promising review:
"I took a trip to Paris and decided to buy these after being on the fence because I knew we'd be walking around the city a ton. I've struggled with red thighs when I walk long distances, and the various powders/lotions I've tried hadn't been doing it for me. I bought these and WOW do they work! My thighs were comfy and secure, and I walked MILES in these.
Ladies, if you experience painful thigh chafing then these are for you!" —Shelby Smith
An acupressure anti-nausea wristband
The band applies pressure on the P6 acupressure point that is said to help relieve nausea and vomiting. These come in a two-pack.Promising review:
"I wished I tried this a long time ago. I used it on a 13 hour drive. Once at Disney World, I wore them for every ride, and it was the first time I did not get nausea or sick. I was amazed.
This is a must-have if you get car sick or can’t ride rides at an amusement park." —E. Kendra
A Wallet Ninja with 18 different functions
The card includes an eyeglass screwdriver, letter opener, nail puller, ruler, bottle opener, can opener, box opener, cellphone stand, hex-head nut and bolts, screwdrivers, and a fruit peeler. Reviewers said it is TSA approved, but some had to remove it from their bag and put it on the belt by itself just to be safe. Promising review:
"This is definitely helpful to have on hand! The Ninja is small and slim but punches above its weight class in terms of usefulness. The tools are all things you might find yourself searching through a drawer for and are useful in a pinch. You obviously aren't going to be able to construct a deck with anything on this credit-card-size device, but it fits comfortably in your wallet and will help you open a beer or tighten a screw. The coolest feature that I couldn't find on most other similar products was the credit card phone stand. It is great for planes and other travel applications (I haven't had trouble bringing this on a plane anywhere I have traveled, FYI)."—Mary
A Tide To-Go stain removing pen
Promising review:
"These were a lifesaver. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt.
Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To-Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again
. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide." —NAD
An insulated phone case
Designed specifically to keep your phone at a comfortable temperature in both hot and cold climates so you never have to worry that it will stop working because it's overheated or frozen.
Promising review:
"I bought two of these for friends who ski and snowmobile together and with family. The phone cases are really well insulated. When they are able to get reception in the mountains their mobiles work perfectly because they have been protected. The colors are bright and easily seen in the snow. And there's room for ID." —Helen
A luggage-mounted cup caddy
So you have a place to hold your coffee (and water or snacks!) while you make your way through the never-ending terminal to find your gate. You'll never spill your coffee while trying to answer a text again!
Promising review
: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor!
I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip