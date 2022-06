You'll Thank Yourself A Bunch For Packing These 37 Travel Products

An Away carry-on so you can pack multiple outfits compactly

"I have had my Away carry-on suitcase for about a year now and absolutely love it!It has two main compartments: one side with an interior compression system so you can pack all your soft clothes, and then a zippered side for all of your loose items. It also comes with a laundry bag for you to store all your dirty clothes as you travel. I like how durable it is — I've definitely knocked it against the wall or a bench a few times and I haven't gotten a scratch or a dent on it. And even if I do end up damaging it, Away has a limited lifetime warranty on their suitcases that covers any functional damage to the shell, wheels, handles, zippers, or anything else that impairs your use of the luggage. This is definitely a splurge-worthy purchase I feel like I got my money's worth out of (and then some!)."