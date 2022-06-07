You'll Thank Yourself A Bunch For Packing These 37 Travel Products

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A luggage-mounted cup caddy that'll make it so easy to travel through a terminal with drinks
Promising review
: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor!
I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
A fanny pack to stash essentials while you're on the go
Promising review:
"Very happy with my purchase. Got this for my trip to Colombia. I was looking at more expensive fanny packs but settled on this for the reviews. It’s very well-made for the price. It withstood many hikes to waterfalls, horseback riding, and city tours among others. I wore it as shown in the picture and love the fact that there’s a pocket that’s hidden that sits on my chest at all times where I kept my passport, extra cash, and travel documents.
I was able to fit my camera, iPhone, earbuds, shades, charger, and a couple of other knickknacks without a problem. Wasn’t a fanny pack guy before now but I’m a believer LOL." — IWG MD
A Trtl neck pillow so you can finally rest in a plane seat
BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde owns this comfy pillow and said:
"I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow.
" Promising review:
"Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must have for travel.It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley.
I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me.
I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." — Ambience
A "Pack this!" checklist that'll help you get ready for a trip
Promising review:
"I hate making lists trying to figure out what I need, and this is PERFECT for trying to figure that out. It has a lot more on the checklist than I would ever take on a trip, but it does accommodate for every kind a trip, from a simple vacation across state lines, to a business trip, to a wedding halfway around the world. I'm pretty pleased!" — Alyssa Kauffman
An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you can watch movies and TV shows
Traveling with a family member or friend? They can also sync their earbuds to this gadget!Promising review:
"Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing!
It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" — Ryan Malloy
An RFID-blocking travel wallet that'll hold your passport, IDs, credit cards, cash and boarding pass
The wallet comes with a boarding pass compartment, passport compartment, three credit card slots, ID slot, slim card pouch, ticket slot, slim pocket, cellphone pouch, coin zippered pocket, key holder and
a place to put your pen. Promising review:
"I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess.
It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen, which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" — Anthony Luu
Or this smaller travel card holder with designated spots for your passport and vaccination card
Henneys Boutique
is a small business that sells travel accessories, including vaccine card holders, passport holders and wallets.Promising review:
"Perfect protective holder for my vaccine card and soon to have passport. And in my favorite color — purple! I bought a second one for someone else and I’m sure they’ll love it too!" — Etsy customer
A portable UV sterilizer that'll be so helpful if you're traveling with little ones
This gadget comes with a rechargeable battery, so you don't need to worry about plugging it in constantly (one charge is good for up to 100 uses). If you need to juice it up, connect the included USB cable to a laptop or portable charger and you'll be good to go. Promising review:
"This is a very cool little thing. It comes in very handy when you are on the go and you need to sterilize a pacifier quick.
My baby's pacifier always falls on the floor and it's nice to have this gadget to easily sterilize it. In addition, the device looks really cool while it is working — it turns a beautiful purple color while working. It's like magic. Very fun and practical." — Aviveet
A pair of soft joggers because you'll be so comfy while you travel
Promising review:
"Super-soft, stretchy, opaque pants. These are now my go-to comfy pants, and I've even worn them on long flights to not have to deal with a belt through the metal detector
. The fabric is smooth on both sides, so hopefully they won't pill like fleece does. The ONLY downside is that I wish the pockets were deeper." — Velvet
And a comfy and cozy hoodie you'll wear again and again on flights
BuzzFeeder Marquaysa Battle loves this hoodie and said:
"I own this in black and I actually factually REFUSE to wear any other hoodie to the airport. I pull my sleep mask down and it's a wrap, OK?! Asleep before takeoff.
When you're wearing it and dedicating your travel style to it like me, then be sure to shout out the Pond Los Angeles
that makes it! It's a woman-owned and Asian American–owned clothing and accessories brand based in Cali that intentionally uses a woman-led manufacturer to create its lovely pieces."
A retractable lint roller that'll barely take up any real estate in your carry-on
Promising review:
"Fits perfectly in my purse or desk drawer. I have three dogs and wear black slacks almost every day, this lint roller is a lifesaver for me! No more showing up to work covered in dog hair!" — Texas Mommy of 2
A foot hammock to help you sit back and relax while spending time in the air
Promising review:
"I travel frequently for work, and I am lucky to be upgraded about 70 to 80 percent of the time. For the times I am not, what I miss the most is the footrest. I’m actually on a flight right now, using it, and thinking about how genius this is.
" — NST3
A two-pack of acupressure anti-nausea wristbands for bouts of morning or motion sickness
Reviewers swear by these non-medicated bands for nausea relief: They've used them while traveling on planes, boats and cars and for morning sickness during pregnancies. Promising reviews:
"I bought these for an upcoming cruise, but thought I would try them out when flying (as I tend to get motion sickness even after taking Dramamine). I was very surprised that I had no motion sickness after wearing these on two different work trips. I also took these on a cruise and only had to use them once. Once I felt the motion sickness coming on, I put on the bands and the sickness was gone in about 15 minutes.
They came in a nice plastic case and are reusable." — Jessica
"I have had major 'morning' sickness all day for the last two and and half weeks at the beginning of a pregnancy. I was hesitant to buy these bands, but willing to try anything. I have only been wearing them for a day (non-stop except for bed time/shower time) and I can DEFINITELY tell a difference. My nausea has gone from a 10 to a 2.
I will warn—I have small wrists and these are snug. They maybe snug but so far, worth it. For the price, I highly recommend for at least the try!!" — KD
A digital luggage scale so you can easily weigh your suitcase
Promising review:
"This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighing your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this.
Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." — Teresa Daniels
Six leakproof travel capsules for anyone who needs to bring lil' essentials
Cadence
is a woman-owned small business specializing in personal care travel solutions. Each mini capsule is created from recycled ocean-bound plastic and is refillable and reusable!BuzzFeed writer Jasmin Sandal uses these travel capsules and said:
"I love my little containers that allow me to downsize but still carry my necessities while I'm traveling. They're not only cute to look at but they're pretty practical. I have used mine to store my vitamins, earrings, face cream and have not run into any issues.
They have tight, screw-on tops so you know everything is secure *and* you can customize their labels so you know exactly what's in what. Oh, and the fact that they're magnetic? Genius. This way, they stay tightly together in your case or can be conveniently stored in a makeup bag." Promising review:
"This is my go to for all my travel, gym, camping trips. I can keep enough for four to five days of skincare. The best set I've had for carry-on toiletries." — Cadence customer
A Hairbrella that folds up and fits in a bag
Hairbrella
is a Black-owned business known for their stylish hats that also help protect hair from various weather conditions, including humidity, rain and snow.Promising review
: "I traveled to London last month with a raincoat that did not have a hood, and I wanted something that would protect my head/hair/blowout without lugging an umbrella. This definitely did the trick. Two of the three days were rainy (some quite heavy) and my hair stayed totally dry. It stows nicely, too.
I'm still learning how to adjust it while it's on my head (easier to adjust first and then put it on). Also, when I do have it tightened/pulled to the right place, the loop/slack from where I adjusted it sort of sticks out and gets in my peripheral vision. I wish the adjustment/clasp was on less prominent. But, all in all, this is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their blowout fresh in the rain." — Miss Information
And a lightweight raincoat you can pack right into your pocket
BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart adores this raincoat! She said:
"I bought this rain coat — in my go-to color: black — to use on a trip to the Peruvian Amazon and it came in super clutch! First off it did a great job of keeping me dry from rainforest showers, but it also took up like no room in my bag which was key since I had to bring so many random outdoorsy things that I wouldn't normally.
I appreciate that the hood zips on/off, that there are adjustable drawcords at the neck and waist, and, ofc, that it packs up so tiny. If you're headed anywhere rainy, it's an invaluable accessory!"Promising review:
"This Columbia windbreaker is perfect for me. I wore it as a top layer on a trip to Iceland. It couldn't have performed better. Waterproof enough to suit my needs during rainy weather (but not necessarily a downpour).
Deep, zipper pockets are a bonus. I wear it spring thru autumn in Wisconsin, plus it is a staple when I travel; packs small and light
. My only complaint is velcro closings are not my favorite, but that's just personal preference. I ordered a size larger than my usual to provide for plenty of layering room." — C. Baltus
A Games on the Go set guaranteed to make traveling with the fam a little more fun
Promising review:
"For a quick and convenient game that can literally be taken anywhere, this game is perfect! The cost was great and the games are fun, quick, and can be played by kids and adults of all ages.
I would love to see families pulling these cards out while waiting for dinner at a restaurant or while sitting in the subway together rather than everyone pulling out their iPhones! These fun interactive games will get the whole family talking and playing together. Love it! I did notice that on a couple of the cards my daughter, who’s 8-years-old, had to read the card a couple of times or hand it to me to explain to her, but once I read the directions she was good to go. Overall, a great purchase!" — Julie
A genius backpack that fully unzips to make traveling a breeze
Béis
is a woman-owned travel accessories brand founded by actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell. You'll find carry-on rollers, weekender bags, packing cubes and more practical goods for your next trip!BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart owns this backpack and said:
"I just bought this bag for a five-day cross-country road trip and it came in so clutch.
First, I flew with it and was able to stow it under my seat so not only did I not have to check a bag, but I didn't even have to deal with overhead storage. Then, it traveled through 10+ states and various hotels with me. My absolute favorite parts of the bag are the compression straps and the fact that it fully unzips. This makes it SO easy to pack, unpack, and take through airport security.
I was able to fit four pairs of leggings, four T-shirts, two sets of pajamas, two pairs of shorts, two bathing suits, a sweatshirt, a week's worth of undergarments, travel toiletries, an iPad, my wallet, and more odds and ends."
Or a nylon anti-theft backpack with a hidden storage compartment
Promising review:
"A must-have for traveling!
This backpack is lightweight, has multiple pockets on the inside and outside for small items, and was so awesome for an eight-day vacation to Hawaii! Felt safe with my items in it and it was a great small personal item on the plane. Highly recommend!" — Marianne
A set of three Tide To-Go stain removing pens that'll come to the rescue if you accidentally spill ketchup on your shoe
Promising review:
"These were a lifesaver. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt.
Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To-Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again
. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide." — NAD
A Bluetooth-enabled mask so you can listen to music while you fall asleep
BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart loves this travel essential and said:
"After a bout of pandemic-induced insomnia I picked up one of these USB-chargeable masks and can honestly say it was LIFE-changing. If you're sensitive to light or sound, this mask is where it's at. The contoured, cool-to-the-touch eye pads are super cozy and extra padding on the bridge of the nose ensures no light seeps in.
I was concerned about feeling the headphones through the mask and not being able to sleep in my usual position (mountain climber, the hands down comfiest position), but they really are unnoticeable. I can sleep through the night with it on and the Velcro straps have never once gotten stuck in my hair. The battery also lasts for a full 10 hours, so I don't have to worry about my audio going out right as I'm dozing off.
"
A TSA-approved toiletry carry-on that'll help you get through airport security quickly
Promising review:
"This thing truly packs a punch. I could fit everything I needed for an overnight hotel stay plus seven-day cruise to the Caribbean. Passed through TSA checkpoints without any problem, too.
The sturdy build and tough zipper make this a quality toiletry pouch. Very happy with my purchase!" — Orange Blossom
And a hanging toiletry bag with so much room for all your beauty needs
Promising review:
"Seriously?! Do you see how much this holds?! Full shampoo bottles, face washes, hair brush...everything I could need or want to bring, FITS IN THIS ONE BAG!
And it’s so cute! Feels like great quality too — all the hardware came with protective wraps to keep from scratching and the zippers feel very hardy. The hook at the top is also VERY WELL SECURED to the bag, it’s double stitched to the top panel, and almost feels like seatbelt material. And I love the extra pockets and netting inside. I would absolutely recommend this!" — mahea_c
ECO Paradise Goods / Etsy
A portable cutlery set for meals on the go
Eco Paradise Goods
is a small business based in Florida that sells cute eco-friendly goods, including reusable grocery bags and silicone straws. Promising review:
"Gorgeous set that cuts down on waste! I love that it has all the things you might need: fork, knife, spoon and even chopsticks!
The material feels sturdy and well made and the case was easy to open. Lastly, I love that the case is easy to clean unlike other sets with cloth cases." — Etsy customer
A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite that's like a digital library for all your favorite reads
Promising review:
"I put off buying a Kindle despite friends raving about them. I still prefer tangible books but I have to say I'm in love with this device. I find myself reaching for the Kindle more than my books just for the ease of use, built in light and font enlargement features.
A quick tutorial on YouTube had me up to speed with all the other awesome options. Highly recommend this especially if you are a frequent traveler. No more lugging around several heavy books in your carry-on!
The only negative is photos come over in black & white but it's not a deal-breaker for the convenience it offers!" — radiogirl85
(This is the 2018 version; check out the latest model here
).
A set of six packing cubes that'll help you organize everything you packed
This set comes with an extra large cube, large cube, medium cube, small cube, roomy shoe bag and a laundry bag for dirty clothes!Promising review:
"I was traveling for 14 days and dreaded how the neatly packed suitcase usually became the suitcase from hell after a couple of days of travel. These bags were wonderful! I rolled my clothing and had very little wrinkling. I divided the bags into pants, tops, undies and shoes.
We were usually in the city but had plans for a rafting trip as well. I put all my rafting clothing and supplies into another bag. It also came with a laundry bag, which was very handy. It was so easy to move from hotel to hotel because my bag was always neat and orderly. I am thinking of buying more to organize my chest of drawers at home." — Amazon customer
Or vacuum seal bags so you can max out your luggage space
Jasmin Sandal, a writer here at BuzzFeed, loves these for packing. She said:
"I swear by these bad boys not only for general storage purposes, but also if I know I'm going to be traveling for an extended period of time. As someone who tends to pack for every
eventuality (who doesn't like to be prepared?!), I have learned that it's better to travel with them than without — especially since it's more or less a guarantee that my clothes are gonna take up a substantial amount of room in my suitcase. And if I can use something that's gonna shrink the size of my bulky hoodies and/or big tees in order for me to create more space, I'm sure as heck gonna do it. Plus, the satisfaction is indeed guaranteed because when you see those chunky layers flatten into a pancake... it's just *chef's kiss*."
A portable door lock that reviewers swear by for solo traveling
Promising review:
"My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it!
I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend." — Anna
A flying USB port to power up all your gadgets at the same time
Multitasky
is a small business founded by Julia Xu in 2020. It's known for adorable and functional tech products, including power banks, laptop accessories and more!Promising review:
"It does as it says it does, allowing my Dell XPS15 to operate a pair of USB devices from my lightning port! The laptop has two USB ports, one of which is always occupied by my USB mouse dongle and the other by my protected USB drive. If I wanted to plug in my phone to switch data or add another thumb drive to transfer a device, everything might have to be disconnected, but not anymore. It was really worth it." — Liberty
A buckled luggage strap so you don't have to carry your jacket or neck pillow
Promising review:
"I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip.
It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." — Michele
A bar (or two) of solid shampoo that you can easily carry on the plane
Promising review:
"I was definitely skeptical about a bar shampoo and conditioner, but I travel a lot and really wanted to cut down the use of plastic products as much as possible. I honestly am in love! I got the Heali Kiwi shampoo bar and the Wonderbar conditioner, as well as one of their eco-friendly bamboo and sugar cane storage containers, and my very long, fine oily hair, which I do have to wash daily looks and feels great.
I recommend anyone on the fence to definitely give it a try! It works! So wonderful for travel too!" — M.A.
A BPA-free collapsible water bottle that doesn't take up excessive space
Promising review:
"This bottle rolled up and stored perfectly until I was through security, then I filled it (instead of paying $5 for a bottle of water at airport)
and carried it. Once on the plane, I simply tucked it into the seat pocket in front of me. I loved it. I say 'loved' because they asked for volunteers to leave the plane, as it was overcrowded — or too much weight, as a captain put it — so I offered to wait till next flight. Unfortunately, I left my bottle tucked in the seat pocket 😣. My bad." — Julie
A portable jewelry organizer to keep all your baubles organized on the go
The Silver Wren
on Etsy also sells handmade necklaces, paperclip bracelets and more pretty pieces!Promising review: "
Very cute and perfect size to travel and put in a carry one bag!" — Etsy customer
An Away carry-on so you can pack multiple outfits compactly
BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde owns this space-saving carry-on. Here's her rave review:
"I have had my Away carry-on suitcase for about a year now and absolutely love it! I've been able to fit everything I need for a weeklong trip into this with room to spare.
It has two main compartments: one side with an interior compression system so you can pack all your soft clothes, and then a zippered side for all of your loose items. It also comes with a laundry bag for you to store all your dirty clothes as you travel. I like how durable it is — I've definitely knocked it against the wall or a bench a few times and I haven't gotten a scratch or a dent on it. And even if I do end up damaging it, Away has a limited lifetime warranty
on their suitcases that covers any functional damage to the shell, wheels, handles, zippers, or anything else that impairs your use of the luggage. This is definitely a splurge-worthy purchase I feel like I got my money's worth out of (and then some!)."
A mini lightweight flat iron for salon-worthy hair on the go
It also comes with a heat-resistant pouch for easy carrying!Promising review:
"I got this nice little and compact hair straightener for my trip to the beach. It is small and lightweight. Perfect for a trip. It heats up really fast, with in seconds it is very hot. It comes with a pouch to tuck it away in. You do need to move slowly through your hair because the heated part is small but it does a good job. I made a little video to show how nice it is. Also I like the comfort of the design to hold it. Fits nicely in my hand. Not heavy like the bigger bulkier ones are. I took my time and shopped around for a travel one. I think this will be good to use every day. It doesn’t take up much space either.
" — Connie Cunningham
And a distinguishable 3D acrylic luggage tag for all of your carry-on bags
Fragola & Co.
is a small Etsy shop that sells bright customized accessories, including key chains and luggage tags. Promising review:
"A must-buy! So cute and chic! No rough spots anywhere on the product, smooth cut-out and design; and the font is very clean and legible. Exactly what you see in the photos are exactly how they come, super satisfying. Thank you so much :D" — Erika Woodrich