Just 31 Products That'll Be Amazing For All Of Your Travels

An acupressure anti-nausea wristband

Reviewers swear by these nonmedicated bands for nausea relief: they've used them while traveling on airplanes, boats, and cars and for morning sickness during pregnancies. Also available in a two-pack."I bought these for an upcoming cruise, but thought I would try them out when flying (as I tend to get motion sickness even after taking Dramamine). I was very surprised that I had no motion sickness after wearing these on two different work trips. I also took these on a cruise and only had to use them once.They came in a nice plastic case and are reusable." — Jessica "I have had major 'morning' sickness all day for the last two and half weeks at the beginning of a pregnancy. I was hesitant to buy these bands but willing to try anything.I will warn—I have small wrists and these are snug. They maybe snug but so far, worth it. For the price, I highly recommend for at least the try!!" — KD