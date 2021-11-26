U.S. To Restrict Travel From 8 Countries In Africa Due To New COVID Variant

The White House announced Friday that it will begin restricting travel from South Africa and seven other countries on the African continent starting Monday in light of the newly identified omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Senior administration officials say the restrictions come on the advice of President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The policy is being implemented “out of an abundance of caution” over the variant circulating around South Africa, which the World Health Organization has identified as a variant of concern.