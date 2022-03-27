26 Travel-Size Beauty Products That Are Suitable For Carry-Ons

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser gently cleans skin with or without makeup

Glossier recommends: "To start your day, massage one to two pumps onto wet skin (keep it in the shower!) and rinse. To remove makeup, on dry skin, gently and thoroughly massage 2–3 pumps directly onto eye area to melt away mascara; add water, massage over the rest of your face, and rinse."This is my absolute holy grail face cleanser. I have never gotten any breakouts from this cleanser, and I love that it is fragrance-free. I have rosacea-prone and combination skin and this stuff works wonders for me. It removes my makeup effortlessly and I love doing two cleanses with it for an extra clean.