26 Travel-Size Beauty Products That Are Suitable For Carry-Ons

Editor’s note: All products mentioned are within the 3.2 fl. oz. maximum as approved by TSA for carry-on luggage. Please ensure at checkout you are selecting the correct sized product mentioned.
Farmacy Honeymoon Glow soothes skin with flower acids and honey for plumper skin
"This product is worth every penny! I am an African American dark skinned woman with dimpled skin similar to the skin of an orange. After two uses, my skin is smoother and looks healthier." —Queen1Get it from Amazon for $8.89.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask provides a solution for dull and dry skin with vitamins, ceramides and antioxidants
"I originally got this in sample size and I HAD to buy the full size because I love how it makes my skin feel. It can be used as a mask or as a moisturizer; I use it as both, and it leaves my skin extremely hydrated and smooth." —Tori1108Get the mini size from Sephora for $26.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch minimizes the look of pimples
"If you have issues with acne (especially those nasty whiteheads) but can't afford all the fancy step-by-step treatments out there, you at least need to buy these. This truly worked at minimizing my pimples, sucking up the wound, and keeping big pimples from getting worse. It really does draw up the pus to the patch!
I leave one on overnight and just slowly peel off and then wipe away any remaining pus. I even let my mom who was visiting try it on her pimple and she loved them, so I had to order more!" —Megan MeehanGet a pack of 36 from Amazon for $12.99.
Tower 28 Daily Rescue Facial Spray soothes dry skin and is perfect to keep handy in your bag every day
Tower 28
is woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles. The founder started the brand after after working 15+ years in the beauty industry. The company works to create nontoxic, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products that are perfect for any skin type. Promising review:
"I started to experience hormonal cystic acne at a time where I had to wear a mask for 40 hours a week. I stopped wearing makeup to work, took certain foods out of my diet, and I tried so many skincare products to help bring my acne to a stop and nothing worked. It was really messing with my self-esteem to the point where I stopped putting makeup on and lost my passion for a moment. It wasn’t until I added this spray to my skincare routine that I found some relief. This is one of the two products that truly helped me. I see a major difference." —bwilliams18Get the mini size from Sephora for $12.
Paula's Choice Liquid Exfoliant
"I have every skin issue you can think of — rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars i would. It has seriously changed my life!!!" —hcGet the 1 fl. oz. size from Amazon for $11.
Saie Glowy Super Gel gives a glow from within look you'll want to add to your cheekbones, nose bridge, and décolletage
Saie
is a woman-founded small business based in New York that strives to create clean beauty for all. High-performance products with sustainable packaging and good, clean ingredients is their motto.Promising review:
"Staple product in my makeup routine from now on. Adds such a beautiful glow and is very lightweight!" —Destini88Get the mini size from Sephora for $15.
Bio-Oil assists in fading scars, such as stretch marks and acne scars, as well as heals cracked and dry skin that needs some TLC
"I noticed my skin started to get dry and tight after I took a shower, especially in the wintertime. I used to use expensive creams like Clinique, but it didn't seem like it was enough. I saw this at Costco at a very reasonable price compared to what I was paying at Macy's, so I thought I'd try it out. Just a couple of drops and my face immediately felt soft and supple! This lasted throughout the day and two little drops covered my face and neck area.
Gradually after a few months, friends and acquaintances would comment how pretty my skin was (I'm in my late 40s and Native American). If you use more than two or three drops on your face and neck, you're using too much. One bottle lasted me six months or more.
Costco no longer carries this and after making do with Aveeno facial moisturizer, it is no substitute to what Bio-Oil does for me." —Lynn La PointeGet the 2.03 fl. oz. bottle from Amazon for $8.92.
Skylar Perfume comes in a rollerball so you can smell fab no matter where your travels take you
This rollerball comes in the following scents: Capri Summer, Fall Cashmere, Isle Escape, Magic Bloom, Pink Canyon, Salt Air, Sun Shower, Vanilla Sky and Willow Woods. Promising review:
"This is one of my favorite scents, it smells amazing and I always get compliments. I give 5 stars for sure!!!!!" —Tiffany ChristianGet the rollerball from Amazon for $29.
Gillette Venus Mini Razor takes up little to no space with its tiny shape
"I love mini things and that's what initially attracted me to this razor. I figured it would be great for traveling too. It's adorable but not impractical at all. I use it as my regular shower razor. The short handle is actually more stable for shaving because you hold it closer to the blades, which makes it easier to control. The wide handle also feels more secure. The blades cut really well and the moisture ribbon around the blade is great for lubricating the area being shaved. All around perfect little razor!" —Lea HGet it from Amazon for $8.99.
Individually wrapped Neutrogena Makeup Remover wipes make packing effortless
"Wow. Am I glad I tried these! I have tried many types of makeup removers — many major brands, expensive department store brands, creams, wipes, etc. It seems everything leaves something behind. Plus you still need to rinse your face, and most leave my face feeling dry. Well, not this product! First, the convenience — each individual wipe is wrapped in its own little packet. So easy for travel — tiny! — but they unfold into a nice size wipe. Plus, being individually wrapped, no opening a package and finding all the rest of your wipes dried out." —Laura GregoryGet 20 from Amazon for $5.82.
Micellar Cleansing Water gently removes makeup (even waterproof makeup) from the skin
"I’ve never used a micellar water before this so I don’t know how it compares to other ones, but I think it’s amazing! It feels like oil-water, if that makes sense. Like thinner than oil but oilier than water. It also doesn’t really smell like anything. I bought this and reusable makeup wipes to be more eco-friendly and better on my face. Single use, liquid-infused makeup wipes rub roughly on your skin, and add to the plastic and toxins we dump into the environment. Now that I’ve switched over though, I don’t know why it took me so long to because it feels so much better! For reference I have combination skin with acne. This does not break me out, and it doesn’t make my face feel dry or irritated at all like single-use makeup wipes sometimes did." —ErinzGet the 3.4 fl. oz. bottle from Amazon for $3.44.
Mini Wet Brushes detangle hair just as well as the full-size version
"WOW, I had no idea there could be this big of a difference with hair brushes! I am used to my hair getting pulled out by my hair brush, especially just after a shower. Even if I am gentle, my other old brushes would break off a lot of hair. The Wet Brush is AMAZING; it pulls and breaks almost NO HAIR, even when my hair is wet! I honestly didn't think the Wet Brush could live up to the hype, but it totally does. I purchased several more in both sizes to replace all of my old hair brushes. Excellent purchase, very happy!" —KellyGet one from Amazon for $5.77+ (available in various colors/patterns and also variety packs).
Stila Glitter Liquid Eyeshadow dries down to a sparkly eye look that'll look like it took you hours to achieve
"This is the best product I have used in years — the glitter stays put. It doesn’t leave tacky residue on your eyelids. You can easily control how much or how little product you want to use." —Christine GGet it from Amazon for $24 (available in 11 colors).
Essence mascara lifts and volumizes lashes for a more wide-awake look
"My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look.
Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat a lot, and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E WeikertGet it from Amazon for $4.99.
Fenty Lil' Bronze Duo brightens the skin's complexion with a sun-kissed glow
The kit comes with a mini Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer and a mini Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick.Promising review:
"This combo is so brilliant! Can’t believe I got it on sale! I already loved the Fenty bronzer because I received it as a free deluxe sample with purchase on Sephora a while back, but I had never tried the Matchstix and I must say I absolutely adore the Matchstix that comes in this set so much! So pigmented, so easy to apply and blend! This set makes a totally beautiful bronzed look, but totally natural looking." —kalikiepuaGet it from Sephora for $17 (originally $24; available in two shades).
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray volumizes hair like no other
"Hands down the BEST product I have ever purchased. IN. MY. LIFE! I have super thin, fine hair and have always searched for something to make my hair look semi-normal...this is it! I recently cut my hair in a medium bob with beachy waves (that style that only looks good if you have thick, beautiful hair). After curling, I spray a generous amount all through my hair and brush it out. My hair looks like it has tripled in volume, and it lasts all day long. It's not super touchable soft, but definitely better than hairspray." —JayKHNGet the 2.2 oz. size from Amazon for $24.
Peripera Ink Lip Tint lasts all day with its no bleed, smudge-proof, matte finish
It's paraben, gluten and cruelty-free. Promising review:
"Very pretty color lasts a long time doesn't smudge when dry and when i think I need to reapply I can just put new coat over it and looks good as new love it!" —ShawnGet it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 21 shades).
Allison Faccenda / BuzzFeed
L'Oreal Voluminous Primer Mascara goes on white and adds additional fibers to lengthen and thicken lashes
Over the years I've noticed my lashes falling out and they're not as voluminous and long as they once were. This mascara primer has changed all of that. I use it in tandem with the Thrive Causemetics mascara
for a dynamic duo that hasn't failed me yet. The primer base adds a noticeable amount of fibers to thicken my thin lashes, which gives me a full lash look. Get it from Amazon for $6.74.
Youthforia BYO Blush graces cheeks with a sweet flush with a minimal amount of product
Youthforia
is an AAPI woman-owned beauty brand whose mission is to create products using renewable ingredients and less fossil fuels.Promising review:
"This blush product is awesome. For me it only takes two very small dabs on both cheeks for desired result. I also dab on my lips for a great under-color base! I hope they never stop making this product!" —Elise FGet it from Amazon for $36.
Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips remove dirt and oil from clogged pores
"These deep-cleansing pore strips are amazing! I warm up my face with hot water and leave areas for application wet, then apply the strips! I have acne-prone skin and this really removes all the blackheads!! I also take a face strip and cut it in half for chin and forehead." —kat12Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.62.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer supplies the illusion that you got your beauty rest even if you just hopped off a red-eye
"Best coverage for under-eye bags and dark circles! I have used a lot of expensive eye products in the past and this has them all beat. I have light to medium olive complexion and was perplexed as to what color to choose. I went with the Brightener and it was a perfect match. My daughter is darker olive and it also looks good on her. Looks and feels great and can't beat the price." —Ana R. Get it from Amazon for $7.98 (available in 16 shades).
The Crayon Case Notepad eyeshadow palette
The Crayon Case
is a Black woman-owned business that sells beauty products that look like stationery. Promising review:
"Very nice! I used it for the color under my eyes in the pic. Very potent and colorful. I got the red collection. Great buy compared to a $32 eyeshadow palette by Huda in Ruby Obsession. You get the same colors for a fraction of the cost." —P. ArmstrongGet it from Amazon for $12.50 (available in eight colors).
CND SolarOil conditions cuticles with almond oil and vitamin E so you can say goodbye to dry skin
"I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy SolarOil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-oz refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —DianaGet it from Amazon for $8.50.
Freck Mini supplies realistic looking freckles so you can look like you've been soaking up major rays
Freck
is a woman-owned beauty brand that offers clean skincare and innovative makeup products that are vegan and cruelty-free. They're based in California. Promising review:
"So cute! If you don’t have freckles and want to try out the freckle look, this is the one! It stays on all day and is so so natural looking. I got so many people asking me I “grew freckles” haha! Will def buy again. Also lasts very long." —satyamemGet the mini size from Sephora for $22.
R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo extends the time between hair washes so you don't have to worry about drying out your tresses
"This is the yummiest-smelling dry shampoo that ever existed — makes me feel like I am on a beach vacation. It provides volume and texture too. I have really dark hair, so I can't go overboard without getting a bit of residue, but that is the case with any dry shampoo I have tried." —BethGet the 1 oz. size from Amazon for $7.
Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser gently cleans skin with or without makeup
Glossier recommends: "To start your day, massage one to two pumps onto wet skin (keep it in the shower!) and rinse. To remove makeup, on dry skin, gently and thoroughly massage 2–3 pumps directly onto eye area to melt away mascara; add water, massage over the rest of your face, and rinse."
This is my absolute holy grail face cleanser. I have never gotten any breakouts from this cleanser, and I love that it is fragrance-free. I have rosacea-prone and combination skin and this stuff works wonders for me. It removes my makeup effortlessly and I love doing two cleanses with it for an extra clean.Get the mini size from Glossier for $9 .