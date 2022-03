26 Travel-Size Beauty Products That Are Suitable For Carry-Ons

Micellar Cleansing Water gently removes makeup (even waterproof makeup) from the skin

"I’ve never used a micellar water before this so I don’t know how it compares to other ones, but I think it’s amazing! It feels like oil-water, if that makes sense. Like thinner than oil but oilier than water. It also doesn’t really smell like anything. I bought this and reusable makeup wipes to be more eco-friendly and better on my face. Single use, liquid-infused makeup wipes rub roughly on your skin, and add to the plastic and toxins we dump into the environment. Now that I’ve switched over though, I don’t know why it took me so long to because it feels so much better! For reference I have combination skin with acne. This does not break me out, and it doesn’t make my face feel dry or irritated at all like single-use makeup wipes sometimes did." — Erinz