Traveling can present quite a conundrum for your skin. On the one hand, dry plane cabins and new climates can irritate it, leading to dryness or breakouts. On the other, limited luggage real estate and the TSA’s 3-1-1 rule for liquids make it tough to pack all of your products, especially if you have a more extensive skin care routine.

To navigate the most effective and efficient way to keep your skin in top shape while traveling, we tapped four dermatologists who have their vacation skin care routines down to a science.

Why travel is so taxing on your skin

If you’ve noticed your skin tends to look its worst in your vacation photos, you’re not alone. “Traveling, especially by plane, can lead to dehydration and irritation due to the dry air and changes in climate,” said Jody A. Levine, a dermatologist with Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in New York City. “Additionally, exposure to environmental factors such as UV radiation and pollution can affect the skin.”

“Common aggressors include dry airplane air, changes in climate, increased exposure to the sun, and disruptions in regular skin care routines,” added Kautilya Shaurya, a dermatologist with Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City. “Each can lead to dehydration, breakouts or sensitivity.”

Whether you’re traveling to a warmer or cooler climate, each destination comes with its own set of challenges for your epidermis. “Increased sun exposure and humidity in a warm climate can lead to excess oil production and sweat, which can cause breakouts and clogged pores,” noted Jeannette Graf, a dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Plus, you’ll be more susceptible to sunburns. “Especially if you are traveling from more wintery, less sunny conditions to a sunny place, your skin will not be accustomed to the strength of the sun and you may burn more easily,” said Dendy Engelman, a cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon practicing at Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue in New York City. “Even in colder, cloudy climates, the sun’s UV rays can still penetrate clouds and cause harm to your skin.”

Meanwhile, “traveling to colder climates can increase dryness and irritation,” which can result in redness, flaking, and eczema flare-ups, added Graf.

When traveling, dermatologists never skimp on the skin care essentials

To balance this, there are a few skin care products dermatologists never travel without. The essentials include a gentle cleanser, a moisturizer, lip balm, and an SPF product.

“I like the Cerave Hydrating Cleanser for everyday use as it is gentle and hydrating,” said Graf, who also uses the brand’s moisturizer. As for sunscreen, Graf relies on a product with an SPF rating of 30 or higher. “I frequently travel with Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen as it is lightweight and goes on clear.” Lastly, Graf won’t fly without lip balm “as my lips will get chapped easily during travel and it is important to keep them moisturized while on a plane.”

If you’re traveling by plane, add a hand sanitizer to your stash. “We can transfer a lot of bacteria from our hands to our faces,” noted Engelman. “One thing I’ll never travel without is Touchland’s Gentle Mist Hand Sanitizer. It’s the perfect travel size and TSA-approved to pop in your carry-on. It not only fights germs but soothes skin and boosts hydration.”

Meanwhile, it’s fine to “leave behind heavy oils, some serums, and less essential or bulky items,” noted Shaurya. Graf doesn’t bother packing retinoids, exfoliating cleansers, vitamin C or treatment products like masks.

You can get quite a bit of sun exposure from an airplane's window seat.

Dermatologists recommend reapplying hydrating and SPF products midflight

Though it may be tempting to toss your regular full-size skin care products in your checked bag, it’s better to keep certain items in your carry-on (so, yes, in travel-size containers) to replenish your skin throughout your journey.

“Planes can tend to be a very dry environment due to having recycled air and low humidity levels, which will lead to dehydration and thus overall moisture loss which will mainly show on the face and lips and leave you with a dull complexion,” explained Graf. “[I carry] lip balm and a light moisturizer to ensure my skin stays hydrated and doesn’t lose any of its natural hydration while on a plane.”

If you want to up your moisture levels even further, “a hydrating mist can also be refreshing,” Shaurya said. “For particularly long flights, I use a hydrating face mask with hyaluronic acid.”

You may be surprised to learn they apply sunscreen on planes as well. “On planes, we are closer to the sun by 30,000 feet, putting our skin at greater risk for sunburn, damage, and aging,” Engelman explained. “I always have SPF on hand to reapply throughout the flight, especially because I love a window seat!”

Consider your destination when choosing additional skin care items to pack

Sun protection is essential no matter where you’re headed, but while an SPF 30 rating may suffice for your ski vacation, a beach destination requires more protection. “If you are going to a particularly sunny climate, consider bumping up the SPF of your sunscreen to protect against the stronger rays of the sun,” Engelman suggested.

For warm-climate vacations, Levine recommended “lightweight, oil-free moisturizers,” which can help stave off sweat-induced breakouts. “In cooler climates, the air tends to be drier, so you should use hydrating products to combat dryness and protect your skin.”

Take precautions when transferring any skin care products into travel-size containers

When transferring products into travel-size containers to comply with TSA regulations, “you should use clean, sanitized, non-leak containers and wear gloves to minimize the risk of contamination,” advised Levine.

However, “there are certain products that are light sensitive or require special packaging or maintenance” to keep their effectiveness, Shaurya said. “These include but are not limited to retinoids, vitamin C, [benzoyl peroxide, alpha-hydroxy acids, and beta-hydroxy acids]. Always read the packaging on the product to make sure what the requirements are for proper storage.”

The easiest and safest route, noted Engelman, is to purchase travel-size versions of your favorite products that are already in the proper, sanitized containers if they’re available.

