36 Bathing Suits You 100% Need For Your Next Vacation

Shop one-pieces, bikinis, tankinis and rash guards in different styles and colors for the summer season.
Abby Kass
Prep your summer suitcase with this<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Aleumdr-Bandeau-Swimsuits-Shoulder-Bathing/dp/B07P6PWS2H?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=626c377ae4b029505df24816%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" fruit print bandeau " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626c377ae4b029505df24816" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Aleumdr-Bandeau-Swimsuits-Shoulder-Bathing/dp/B07P6PWS2H?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=626c377ae4b029505df24816%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> fruit print bandeau </a>set, this <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=vacationswimsuit-TessaFlores-050422-626c377ae4b029505df24816&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-one-shoulder-high-coverage-one-piece-swimsuit-kona-sol%2F-%2FA-84015072%3Fclkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="floral one shoulder swimsuit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626c377ae4b029505df24816" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=vacationswimsuit-TessaFlores-050422-626c377ae4b029505df24816&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-one-shoulder-high-coverage-one-piece-swimsuit-kona-sol%2F-%2FA-84015072%3Fclkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">floral one shoulder swimsuit</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dearlove-Womens-Bathing-Strappy-Swimsuit/dp/B086GKBXQ8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=626c377ae4b029505df24816%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="high waist two piece with a strappy top" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626c377ae4b029505df24816" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Dearlove-Womens-Bathing-Strappy-Swimsuit/dp/B086GKBXQ8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=626c377ae4b029505df24816%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">high waist two piece with a strappy top</a>.
Amazon, Target
If there’s a summer vacation in your future filled with warm sandy beaches and plenty of swimming opportunities, you’re going to need a bathing suit that’s a blend of function, fashion and comfort.

The following list of swim outfits include everything from cheeky string bikinis, fuller coverage one-pieces, fun patterned tankinis and cute rash guards that can protect your skin while you have fun in the sun.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1
amazon.com
A crocheted monokini with a supportive top and sheer midriff
Available in sizes 2-16 and 11 colors.

Promising review: "I never leave reviews, but this is by far the best swimsuit I have ever had. I have DD boobs and normally wear a size 8. I did what the other reviewers suggested and got a size down (so I purchased a size 6) and it fits perfectly! Also with having large boobs and chasing a toddler around, I was worried about the boob area not being supportive enough but this is the ONLY swimsuit I have worn that completely supports my boobs. It also came with two sets of straps with two places to put them. Overall, this is a great, cute, sexy, and supportive one piece." —Hope Brown
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+.
2
Stardust Swim / Etsy
A velvet lace-up cheeky one-piece that you can customize based on your height
Stardust Swim is a small biz located in Los Angeles. The suits are handmade and can be customized as you'd like. Available in sizes XS–XL and in 15 lengths — just pick your height.
Get it from Stardust Swim on Etsy for $129.
3
amazon.com
A patterned zip-up sleeved suit to help protect you from the sun
Available in sizes S-XXL and in 10 colors and sleeve-lengths.

Promising review: "Can I say how much I am in LOVE with a swimsuit! I am a size 18/20 depending on the item, and I ordered this in a 2XL. It fits perfectly, allows you to choose the level of appeal you want with the zipper, and the print is AMAZING. I feel like going to the pool right now just so someone can see me in it!" — Mrs. M
Get it from Amazon for $28.33.
4
Andie Swim
A glossy bikini top and bottom set made with 76% recycled materials and Spandex
Some reviewers say that the top runs small, so order one size up. The top is available in XS–XXXL and five colors and prints. The bottoms are available in XS–XXL and five colors and prints.

Promising review (for the top): "Beautiful color. It's so soft and comfortable. Perfect amount of support. This was my first time purchasing Andie Swim, and I’m so happy I did!" — Danielle T.

Promising review (for the bottoms): "I have never ever ever ever felt as comfortable in a pair of bottoms. Never. I seriously feel like if I had these years ago, I would have suffered much less discomfort or at swim events. I literally did yoga in these flipping upside down without anything popping out, climbed to a waterfall, frolicked, omg. I love them so much" — Sara R.
Get the top from Andie Swim for $60.Get the bottom from Andie Swim for $50.
5
amazon.com
A a high coverage one-piece with shorts ideal for a beach volleyball game
Available in sizes XS–XL and 12 colors and styles.

Promising review: "I was looking for something with more coverage and more support, and this suit gives me both. I ordered the size I usually wear in pants and tops, and it was perfect. I love the style and colors of this suit. With the price and quality being so good, I may just have to get another one!" — fonts29
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+.
6
amazon.com
A criss-cross ruffle-top bikini with cut out sides
Available in XL–4XL and 17 colors and styles.

Promising review: "I love this swimsuit! It seems to be very good quality material; it’s very well lined!! What’s even better is that it’s cheaper for this set than all of those swimsuit separates you have to buy these days! The open sides with the cross-overs are a very cute, sassy touch! It looks, feels, and fits great!" — SaSh88
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
7
Dippin' Daisy's
A textured tie-dye top and high waisted briefs
The top is available in sizes XS–3X and in seven colors and patterns; the bottoms are available in sizes XS–3X and in 20 colors and patterns.
Get the top from Dippin' Daisy's for $50.Get the bottoms from Dippin' Daisy's for $44.
8
amazon.com
A graphic phrase low-cut one-piece
Available in sizes S-XXL and in 12 colors.

Promising review: "I love this one-piece! It was the staple of my whole vacation! I took previous advice and ordered a size up, and it was definitely a good decision. I have a hard time finding swimsuits to fit right, but this one did not disappoint. I don't have much of a booty, but this piece was still pretty 'bootylicious.' I got so many compliments on this and cannot wait for an excuse to wear it again, or buy another one in a different color!" — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
9
Rifle Paper Co.
A wrap-style one-piece in a stunning floral print
Available in sizes 2–22 and in two colors.
Get it from Rifle Paper Co. for $125.
10
amazon.com
A glamorous two-piece with high waisted bottoms and halter top
Available in sizes S–4XL, 22 prints and black and red.

Promising review: "I wish I could give this six stars! To my curvy ladies, this bathing suit is an absolute must! I'm about to buy it in every color. It's so perfect! The quality feels super expensive, and the colors are vibrant and just straight-up stunning." — HoneyEyes0012

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
11
amazon.com
A retro-inspired halter one-piece
Available in sizes S–3XL and in 17 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "After reading reviews and seeing similar body types to mine, I decided to take the big leap and buy this suit. I have a VERY difficult time finding bathing suits that fit the way I want. I took the advice of other reviews and purchased the XXXL, otherwise labeled as a US 12/14. HOLY HECK, THIS ONE BLEW ME OUT OF THE WATER!!! The fit is perfect. I'm very glad the bust area had more fabric! I may just buy this in every color." — Emma Maas
Get it from Amazon for $30.99.
12
Aerie
A bikini top and crossover high-waisted bottoms in the same style as those viral TikTok leggings
The top is available in sizes XXS-XXL and in six colors and patterns. The bottoms are available in sizes XS-XXL and in four colors and patterns.
Get the top from Aerie for $26.21.Get the bottoms for Aerie for $26.21.
13
www.amazon.com
A high neck monokini that provides both coverage and sex appeal
Available in sizes XS–XL, 16 plus–24 plus, and 35 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "First off, let me just say that bathing suit shopping has always been an absolute nightmare for me. The top part of the suit is always too small and the straps always dig in. I found this while reading an article on BuzzFeed, clicked on the Amazon link, saw all of the positive reviews and decided to go for it. I cannot begin to explain how comfortable this is. The top part of the suit supports me very well — AND even with the weight of my chest, the neck strap is comfortable and does not tug. I am absolutely amazed. I will be ordering more colors ASAP!" — Hanaberry
Get it for $29.99
14
Abercrombie
A wide-strap underwire top and cheeky bottom set
The top is available in sizes XXS–XL and in four colors and patterns and the bottoms are available in sizes XXS–XL and in two colors and patterns.
Get the top from Abercrombie for $55.Get the bottoms from Abercrombie for $39.
15
www.amazon.com
A crossover one-piece to pair with that oversized sun hat that makes you feel like a wealthy heiress who just so happens to be on another fabulous vacation
Available in sizes 4–16 and 45 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "This is seriously the best bathing suit that I have ever worn!! It provides amazing support (which is so hard to find). You won’t be disappointed!" — MrsFoster
Get it for $32.99.
16
amazon.com
A two piece with a flounce crop top and patterned bottom
Available in sizes XS-XXL, 18-22 plus, and in 35 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this swimsuit, and I’m so happy I purchased it. The fit, quality, and appearance are all everything I hoped it would be and more! Highly recommended!! If you’re on the fence about getting this-wait no longer!! Exceeded my expectations! I love it!! I wasn’t extremely crazy about the extra material on the bottoms and wanted a smaller size but didn’t want to lose the size large on the top of the swimsuit. Other than that I’m in love with it. We love it so much that I ordered my daughter one as well!!" — AlisonD
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
17
Target
A floral one-shoulder number that offers full coverage
Available in sizes XS–XL, 14–26.
Get it from Target for $46.
18
amazon.com
A bikini with high waist bottoms and a strappy top
Available in sizes M-3X and in four colors and patterns.

Promising review: "If I could leave more than 5 stars for this swimsuit, I WOULD!!!! I want to scream from the rooftops about how amazing the fit and feel of this beautiful set are. I put this on and immediately felt like a million dollars. The top boasts padded cups and adjustable everything, making it fit well no matter your size. I generally have a hard time staying in bikini cups, and I was able to tighten the back AND sides of this suit for a perfect fit. Well-made, well-loved, and I will wear this suit to EVERY beach and pool party from now on!!" — Annie Hinz
Get it from Amazon for $30.98.
19
www.amazon.com
A scoop-neck cutout swimsuit designed with adjustable shoulder straps
Available in sizes S–XL and in 14 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "Super unique style that fits amazingly well. It has adjustable straps to help with that perfect fit. I got the tie-dye, and the fabric is good quality, not thin. It has nice padded inserts. The bottom has nice ruched stitching so you can adjust coverage from more coverage to less. I am considering getting another!" — shoppingbear
Get it for $28.99.
20
amazon.com
A simple two-piece with a sporty feel
Available in sizes S-XXL and in 19 colors and prints.

Promising review: "I actually feel confident in this. Like WOW. I bought this on a whim because I really love the style, but I’ve always been way too scared to actually try something like it. This will make you look bomb whether you have all the curves or none of them." — Christino
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
21
www.amazon.com
A ruffled one-shoulder swimsuit you can easily pair with a wrap for dinner
Available in sizes 6-18 and in 44 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I'm honestly thrilled that I took a chance on this swimsuit. After reading reviews I ordered a 10 (I'm usually a medium or size 8) and the suit fits perfectly! It holds everything in without being too tight. I love the ruching on the front and it has full seat coverage too, which is important for me since I run around and bend a lot looking after my little ones. This is the best-fitting swimsuit I've purchased in a long time!" — Applejax
Get it for $33.99.
22
www.amazon.com
A cropped rash guard tankini set great for preventing sunburns
Available in sizes 4–16 and in eight colors.

Promising review: "I love this suit! I went to Mexico on vacation and was concerned with getting too much sun. The top was perfect, and I was expecting to hate the bottoms but they fit and looked great for my frame! Not only was this functional but super cute and I received a lot of compliments. I also did not get sunburned laying on the beach all day." — Amazon customer
Get it for $35.99
23
Free People
A multi-colored one piece with a unique cut out design
Available in sizes XS–L.
Get it for $145.
24
amazon.com
A deep-V lace-trim suit that pairs well under coverups or skirts
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "To say I love this suit is an understatement! It’s amazing!!!! I like to be covered, but I still want something fun. This totally did the trick and cost wayyyy less than an Anthropologie look-alike!" — Gina masucci
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
25
www.amazon.com
A cleavage-enhancing padded bikini set
Available in sizes S-XL and in 27 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I love this bikini It’s so cute! The material is what you want want from a bathing suit, and it looks just like the picture. It’s a little bit tight, but nothing I can’t deal with. I can genuinely say I’m happy with this bikini, and I’ll be buying more from this brand." — Kat
Get it for $25.99+.
26
Athleta
A matching tankini and shorts set with a supportive top
The top is available in sizes 32B/C–40D/DD and the bottoms are available in sizes XXS–XL in three prints.

Promising review (for the top): "I love the print. Great coverage and great fit!" — Shannon K
Get the tankini from Athleta for $79.Get the shorts from Athleta for $59.
27
amazon.com
A halter suit that can accommodate a wide range of bust sizes
Available in sizes XS-XXL and 33 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "This is my new favorite bikini! The top provides great coverage. I normally buy Large in most clothes, but I got this in an XL to make sure my DDD boobs would be covered, and it was perfect! I got a ton of compliments on this. Great bikini, especially for the price." — Ashley B.

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
28
amazon.com
A floral print off-the-shoulder bikini with adorable tie details
Available in sizes XS-XXL and in 17 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I was very nervous to buy this product as I have had some bad experiences with clothing online. But the price and the customer pictures were too much to pass up. I am so glad I purchased it!! It fit well, and it is super cute! It's not top-of-the-line quality but a far better product than I expected for the price. It might be an issue for someone who is busty as it doesn't have any support. Otherwise, I would highly recommend it, and I can't wait to take it out to the beach!" — Lovabull Books
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+.
29
Summersalt
A v-neck ruffle one-piece that has a secure compression-like design
Available in sizes 2–22 and in nine colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I had a feeling I would love this bathing suit when I saw it online, but when I tried it on in person, love became an understatement! The ruffles are a nice touch, especially on the black — feminine without being too girly." — Emily P.
Get it from Summersalt for $95.
30
amazon.com
A nautical swimsuit dress with more than 18,000 five-star ratings
Available in sizes S-6X and 22 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I love this bathing suit! I'm tall and curvy, and let me tell you this suit really makes me feel very sexy. It's hard to find a bathing suit in stores because they always turn out too short, but this fits. I can't wait to wear it out to the beach! I feel confident." — W.
Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
31
amazon.com
A tank-and-short set with a front ruffle design
Available in sizes XS–XXL, 18-24 and in 38 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I love this bathing suit. I am not one to show too much skin, so I was looking for a new bathing suit I would feel comfortable in while in Hawaii. The bottoms are cute little high-rise shorts that fit nicely. The top has a fun, flowy look that allows me to feel comfortable but look cute at the same time. It was also a nice top to just wear while walking along the beach and shops. I definitely recommend this for those looking to stay comfy and not worry about showing off too much skin!" — Kassy
Get it from Amazon for $28.04.
32
www.amazon.com
A one-shoulder cutout top and mid-rise bottom made from thick and comfortable fabric
Available in sizes S–XL and in 21 colors.

Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. The material is very thick and high quality and honestly feels better than some bikinis I have paid over $50 for. You NEED this in your life if you are someone who wants to be cozy and confident in a mid rise suit." — Amazon customer
Get it for $23.99+.
33
Left On Friday
A simple and sporty one-piece with a high cut leg design
Left on Friday is a small woman-owned business creating swimsuits that are cute and can be worn for water sports. This suit is available in sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors.

LOF is one of my favorite swimsuit brands. I've had their Party Waves style for a couple of years now, and it looks just as good as when I got it. I recently added this style (in the bright blue) to my swimsuit collection, and I can't wait to wear it this summer. All of the suits are soft and comfortable. You can tell just by touching it that they're made with high-quality fabric. And the suits stay in place. I love how this still is simple yet super cute. Yes, the suits are on the more expensive side, but I think they are worth it. You can wear them to swim, lounge, or even surf. They really can do it all.

Promising review: "The LOF Sunday Suit is by far the best one-piece suit I’ve tried. I love the low cut on the top and the high cut on the legs. It's super comfortable to wear as a swimsuit or a even a bodysuit." — Megan B.
Get it for $170.
34
amazon.com
A basic high-cut bandeau set available in 33 colors and patterns
Available in sizes S-XL and in 33 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy a bathing suit from Amazon, especially because my bottom half is usually larger in bathing suit sizes than my top. After reading reviews and looking at people's photos of the suit, I decided to purchase it. I am so happy I did. I am so impressed with the quality. The suit is made out of a nice thick, comfortable material. If you are thinking about purchasing this, definitely do. You will be so happy with this suit!" — Emma
Get it from Amazon for $22.99
35
Kitty and Vibe
A retro-inspired string bikini top and bottom with a groovy print
Kitty & Vibe is a woman-founded small biz making swimwear in different butt sizes. This suit is made from 100% recycled fabric. The top is available in eight cup sizes and three patterns and the bottoms are available in 10 sizes and three patterns.

Promising review (for the bikini top): "I LOVE this top! This is a top that I feel like works well for any chest. I was nervous at first because I personally have a small chest, but the triangles sit nicely with no gaping. I also love the adjustable tank top-style straps; much more comfortable than halter string tops! The subtle ruffles are super feminine and the pattern is amazing." — Denise
Get the top from Kitty and Vibe for $58.Get the bottoms from Kitty and Vibe for $52.
36
amazon.com
A tassel-trim two piece with a high waist design
Available in sizes 4-16 and in 18 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this swimsuit!!!! I have been eyeing similar swimsuits all the Instagram bloggers wear (by a brand I won’t name :)) but couldn’t justify spending that much on a swimsuit! This is an awesome dupe, and the quality is great. I listened to the reviews that recommended sizing up, and I’m glad I did." — Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $31.99.
shopping travelvacationswimwearbathing suits

