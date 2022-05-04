36 Bathing Suits You 100% Need For Your Next Vacation

If there’s a summer vacation in your future filled with warm sandy beaches and plenty of swimming opportunities, you’re going to need a bathing suit that’s a blend of function, fashion and comfort.
The following list of swim outfits include everything from cheeky string bikinis, fuller coverage one-pieces, fun patterned tankinis and cute rash guards that can protect your skin while you have fun in the sun.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A crocheted monokini with a supportive top and sheer midriff
A velvet lace-up cheeky one-piece that you can customize based on your height
A patterned zip-up sleeved suit to help protect you from the sun
A glossy bikini top and bottom set made with 76% recycled materials and Spandex
A a high coverage one-piece with shorts ideal for a beach volleyball game
A criss-cross ruffle-top bikini with cut out sides
A textured tie-dye top and high waisted briefs
A graphic phrase low-cut one-piece
A wrap-style one-piece in a stunning floral print
A glamorous two-piece with high waisted bottoms and halter top
A retro-inspired halter one-piece
A bikini top and crossover high-waisted bottoms in the same style as those viral TikTok leggings
A high neck monokini that provides both coverage and sex appeal
A crossover one-piece to pair with that oversized sun hat that makes you feel like a wealthy heiress who just so happens to be on another fabulous vacation
A two piece with a flounce crop top and patterned bottom
A floral one-shoulder number that offers full coverage
A bikini with high waist bottoms and a strappy top
A scoop-neck cutout swimsuit designed with adjustable shoulder straps
A simple two-piece with a sporty feel
A ruffled one-shoulder swimsuit you can easily pair with a wrap for dinner
A cropped rash guard tankini set great for preventing sunburns
A multi-colored one piece with a unique cut out design
A deep-V lace-trim suit that pairs well under coverups or skirts
A cleavage-enhancing padded bikini set
A matching tankini and shorts set with a supportive top
A halter suit that can accommodate a wide range of bust sizes
A floral print off-the-shoulder bikini with adorable tie details
A v-neck ruffle one-piece that has a secure compression-like design
A nautical swimsuit dress with more than 18,000 five-star ratings
A tank-and-short set with a front ruffle design
A one-shoulder cutout top and mid-rise bottom made from thick and comfortable fabric
A simple and sporty one-piece with a high cut leg design
A basic high-cut bandeau set available in 33 colors and patterns
A retro-inspired string bikini top and bottom with a groovy print
A tassel-trim two piece with a high waist design