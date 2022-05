36 Bathing Suits You 100% Need For Your Next Vacation

A simple and sporty one-piece with a high cut leg design

Left on Friday is a small woman-owned business creating swimsuits that are cute and can be worn for water sports. This suit is available in sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors.LOF is one of my favorite swimsuit brands.I recently added this style (in the bright blue) to my swimsuit collection, and I can't wait to wear it this summer. All of the suits are soft and comfortable. You can tell just by touching it that they're made with high-quality fabric. And the suits stay in place. I love how this still is simple yet super cute. Yes, the suits are on the more expensive side, but I think they are worth it. You can wear them to swim, lounge, or even surf. They really can do it all."The LOF Sunday Suit is by far the best one-piece suit I’ve tried. I love the low cut on the top and the high cut on the legs. It's super comfortable to wear as a swimsuit or a even a bodysuit." — Megan B.