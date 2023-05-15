What's Hot

Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating

College Player Avoids Tag With WTF Superman Move

What To Do If A Strike Impacts Your Travel Plans

'Succession' Made A Fictional Election Feel Almost As Stressful As The Real Thing

Joe Scarborough Gleefully Mocks James Comer For Losing Informant In Biden Probe

Al Roker Says His Recent Knee Surgery Was 'A Little More Complicated' This Time Around

The 8 Biggest Predictors You'll Be Happy At Your Job

Florida Man Makes Big Splash By Setting Record For Living Underwater

Scientists Puzzled By Mystery Tremors Off Danish Island

Democratic Primary Heats Up In Rep. George Santos’ Seat

Village People Singer Demands Trump Stop Alleged Unauthorized 'Macho Man' Shows

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims Trump Is Best Debater Since Lincoln

Weird NewsMother's DayNorthern MichiganAnnette Andersen

Bear Stuck In A Tree Keeps Traverse City, Michigan, In Suspense On Mother's Day

The 350-pound creature was in the tree for hours before it fell asleep and dropped onto mattresses below.
AP
A city in northern Michigan has a new Mother’s Day memory: A 350-pound bear was in a tree for hours, watched by dozens of people, before it fell asleep and dropped onto mattresses below.(Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)
A city in northern Michigan has a new Mother’s Day memory: A 350-pound bear was in a tree for hours, watched by dozens of people, before it fell asleep and dropped onto mattresses below.(Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)
Jan-Michael Stump via AP

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A city in northern Michigan has a new Mother’s Day memory: A 350-pound bear was in a tree for hours, watched by dozens of people, before it fell asleep and dropped onto mattresses below.

“It’s like the best block party ever,” Annette Andersen said.

The drama in Traverse City began when wildlife experts responded to a morning call about a bear in a leafy tree. They fired at least four tranquilizer darts into his butt. The bear snoozed on a thick limb before finally dropping to the ground by early afternoon Sunday.

Ashlea Walter hauled mattresses from her house to soften the fall, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

Spectators sitting on lawns or in chairs held their phones up to take pictures and video.

“They’re a tough animal,” said Steve Griffith, a state wildlife biologist. “Obviously they are in trees all the time, and they do have accidents in the wild. ... They can take a pretty good fall.”

The bear was transferred on a tarp to a cylindrical bear trap after his vital signs and airway were checked.

Next stop: a long drive and release in a wooded area, “probably 50-60 miles at minimum,” Griffith said.

Related

Mother's DayNorthern MichiganAnnette AndersenSteve GriffithMother’ Day
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Black Bears Around The World

Popular in the Community

Close