Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Welcome Their First Child Together

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have welcomed a baby boy.

Sources confirmed the news to People and to TMZ on Saturday, mere days after Barker revealed the baby’s name as Rocky 13 Barker. While they have yet to personally announce the birth, celebratory social media posts from both parents may be imminent.

The two are already very familiar with parenthood. Travis Barker shares 20-year-old son Landon and 17-year-old daughter Alabama Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he also helped raise her daughter Atiana De La Hoya. Kardashian shares three children with ex Scott Disick: Reign Aston, 8, Mason Dash, 13, and Penelope Scotland, 11.

Baby Rocky has now joined one of the most famous families in the world, whose careers, antics and relationships are regularly chronicled on “The Kardashians.” The reality series has yet to portray Kardashian’s recent medical scare, however.

The Poosh founder said in September that she underwent emergency surgery to save her son’s life, relaying the news in an emotional Instagram post. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she wrote at the time.

Blink-182 postponed multiple European concerts as drummer Travis Barker, who on social media posted then-cryptic images of a prayer room at Scotland’s Glasgow Airport, headed back to the U.S.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram post. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.”

Travis Barker (right) proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in 2021. They were married the following year. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Barker and Kardashian had been longtime friends and neighbors in their gated Calabasas community in California before they first started dating. He proposed to Kardashian in October 2021, and the two were married in Santa Barbara the following year.

Kardashian attended a Blink-182 show in June with a sign reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant,” spurring him to jump offstage and embrace her. Some believed they would use their celebrity couple nickname, “Kravis,” for the child — which Barker recently denied.

“Rocky 13 Barker,” he said on Monday’s episode of the “One Life One Chance” podcast. “He’s going to come out of my wife’s vagina like, doing front kicks and pushups.”