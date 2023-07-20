Travis Barker has a rather unique name idea for the baby boy he’s expecting with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer pitched the eccentric name during a new episode of Complex’s “GOAT Talk,” in which celebrities argue about the “greatest of all time” in various categories. He unsuccessfully shared his name idea with his bewildered 17-year-old daughter, Alabama.

Advertisement

“I like Rocky 13. ... That’s this name that’s just been going through my head,” Barker said in the Complex video. (Complex Networks and HuffPost share a parent company, BuzzFeed, Inc.).

Alabama, whom Barker shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, didn’t hold back — and said the name was “so bad” that even Barker “knows it.” Alabama herself, meanwhile, hilariously suggested nothing but luxury watch names: “Audemars. Milan. Fucking Patek.”

While Barker agreed his idea was “bad,” he explained the thought behind it: “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.” Alabama nonetheless asked quite earnestly: “So you’re going to name your kid Rocky 13?”

“Possibly,” said Barker, before adding: “And ‘Rocky’ is the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Advertisement

Barker and Kardashian were married in May 2022 and announced the pregnancy last month. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Both have been parents for years. Kardashian shares three kids with ex-husband Scott Disick. Barker shares Alabama and an adult son with Moakler, and helped raise her daughter from a prior relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

While it’s unclear whether Kardashian is aware of Barker’s unusual baby name idea, he may have been thinking about it for a while — and reportedly commented under her gender reveal post on Instagram last month: “I already know his name.”

Alabama, meanwhile, is still confident her watch name ideas are superior.